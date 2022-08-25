Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 25, 2022 / 10:14 AM

Shorter menstrual cycles linked to earlier menopause, more symptoms

By HealthDay News
Women with short cycles were more likely to have midlife sleep problems, heart discomfort and depressive symptoms, a recent study showed. Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/silviarita-3142410/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;amp;utm_content=3394510" target="_blank">Silvia</a>/<a href="https://pixabay.com//?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;amp;utm_content=3394510" target="_blank">Pixabay</a>
Women with short cycles were more likely to have midlife sleep problems, heart discomfort and depressive symptoms, a recent study showed. Photo by Silvia/Pixabay

The length of your monthly menstrual cycle may provide clues about the severity of symptoms you'll experience during menopause and when it will start, new research suggests.

In this study of more than 600 women, researchers found that women with short menstrual cycles (less than 25 days) during their reproductive years were likely to experience more menopause symptoms. They were also more likely to start menopause earlier than women with normal menstrual cycles (26 to 34 days).

Advertisement

Menopause can cause hot flashes, depression, anxiety, changes in thinking, and sleep disturbances. Researchers said the usual risk factors for these symptoms include age and ethnicity as well as lifestyle factors such as weight, smoking and physical activity.

"The menstrual cycle is a biologic marker of overall health," said Dr. Chrisandra Shufelt, president of the North American Menopause Society, which published the findings. "This study finds that a shorter menstrual-cycle length during a woman's reproductive years is a window into her future midlife health."

RELATED Going through menopause early may raise risk of heart problems

Women with short cycles also were more likely to have midlife sleep problems, heart discomfort and depressive symptoms. These women also had heavier babies, according to the study authors led by Lidia Mínguez-Alarcón, of Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

Advertisement

Some contradictory data suggest that conditions like the length of a woman's menstrual cycle and a history of irregular cycles may be linked with a reduced risk of depression in Chinese women, but a higher risk of depressive symptoms in French postmenopausal women.

Because only an association was seen in the study, the researchers said it will be important to validate these findings with further research and understand the mechanisms involved.

RELATED Brain changes during menopause may increase risk of Alzheimer's

The study was published online Wednesday in the journal Menopause.

More information

The North American Menopause Society has more on menopause and healthy aging.

RELATED Plant-based diet after menopause may lower breast cancer risk

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Smoking makes heart 'thicker, weaker, heavier' over time, study warns
Health News // 21 minutes ago
Smoking makes heart 'thicker, weaker, heavier' over time, study warns
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Smoking causes worse damage to the heart than experts previously thought, affecting its structure and function and making it thicker, heavier and weaker over time, a new study warns.
Two studies, one finding: Keep walking to prolong life
Health News // 20 hours ago
Two studies, one finding: Keep walking to prolong life
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Walking is a simple and easy exercise for the "oldest old," and strolling even one hour every week -- 10 minutes a day -- may help to prolong their lives, a new study says.
Watching too much news linked to physical, mental health problems
Health News // 21 hours ago
Watching too much news linked to physical, mental health problems
For more than 16% of people, compulsive news watching can be seriously problematic and is linked to a host of physical and mental health woes, a new study shows.
FDA warns of risk of monkeypox infection from fecal transplant treatments
Health News // 22 hours ago
FDA warns of risk of monkeypox infection from fecal transplant treatments
Fecal transplant treatments could infect patients with monkeypox, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned.
Magic mushrooms plus psychotherapy can quell heavy drinking, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Magic mushrooms plus psychotherapy can quell heavy drinking, study shows
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Giving psilocybin -- the psychedelic substance found in magic mushrooms -- to patients with alcohol use disorder, along with psychotherapy, helped reduce heavy drinking more than psychotherapy alone, new research suggest
Lack of sleep can lead to more selfish behavior
Health News // 1 day ago
Lack of sleep can lead to more selfish behavior
The health risks of losing sleep are well known, ranging from heart disease to depression, but who knew that too little sleep can also make you selfish?
Demand for cosmetic surgery surges since start of pandemic
Health News // 1 day ago
Demand for cosmetic surgery surges since start of pandemic
Nearly 30% of practices that specialize in cosmetic plastic surgery have seen demand for their services double since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.
Unregulated ingredients in tattoo inks raise health fears
Health News // 1 day ago
Unregulated ingredients in tattoo inks raise health fears
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Tattoo ink isn't regulated in the United States, and new research suggests it may contain potentially cancer-causing dyes, plus tiny particles that may travel n the body and cause harm.
Over 60, sedentary and watching TV: bad combination for dementia risk, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Over 60, sedentary and watching TV: bad combination for dementia risk, study says
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A new study says what people do while they're sitting matters -- and shifting from passive to active sedentary behaviors, such as TV viewing to laptop use, may reduce dementia risk.
Unrelated lookalikes share similar DNA
Health News // 1 day ago
Unrelated lookalikes share similar DNA
A person's unrelated lookalike, commonly known as a doppelganger, may actually share genes that affect not only how they appear, but also their behavior.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Statins needed for those at high risk of heart attack, stroke, expert panel reiterates
Statins needed for those at high risk of heart attack, stroke, expert panel reiterates
Over 60, sedentary and watching TV: bad combination for dementia risk, study says
Over 60, sedentary and watching TV: bad combination for dementia risk, study says
Two studies, one finding: Keep walking to prolong life
Two studies, one finding: Keep walking to prolong life
Magic mushrooms plus psychotherapy can quell heavy drinking, study shows
Magic mushrooms plus psychotherapy can quell heavy drinking, study shows
Watching too much news linked to physical, mental health problems
Watching too much news linked to physical, mental health problems
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement