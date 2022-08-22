Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 22, 2022 / 3:29 PM

Opioid OD antidote naloxone too costly for many who need it

By HealthDay News
Between 2014 and 2018, naloxone costs rose 500% for those without insurance, while out-of-pocket costs for the medication dropped 26% for people with insurance, a recent study found. Photo by Tmeers91/<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/legalcode">Wikimedia Commons </a>
Between 2014 and 2018, naloxone costs rose 500% for those without insurance, while out-of-pocket costs for the medication dropped 26% for people with insurance, a recent study found. Photo by Tmeers91/Wikimedia Commons

Naloxone is a lifesaving antidote to an opioid overdose, but it may be priced too high for those most vulnerable to opioid-related death, a new study finds.

Between 2014 and 2018, naloxone costs rose 500% for those without insurance, while out-of-pocket costs for the medication dropped 26% for people with insurance, the researchers reported.

Advertisement

The insured were paying an average cost of $27 in 2014, but that dropped to $18 by 2018. For the uninsured, prices rose from $35 to $250, the investigators found.

"Federal and state policies have regularly targeted legal barriers to accessing naloxone, with less emphasis on financial barriers," said study author Evan Peet, an economist at RAND Corp., a nonprofit research organization. "These results provide evidence that while naloxone access has improved, out-of-pocket costs remain a significant impediment, particularly for the uninsured."

RELATED Methamphetamine use propels drug overdoses in rural America, study finds

To study the trend in out-of-pocket costs, researchers from RAND and the University of Southern California looked to more than 700,000 prescription records for naloxone from more than 70% of U.S. retail pharmacies. They studied the years 2010 to 2018, a timeframe when prescriptions for the drug increased significantly, rising from 11,432 filled naloxone prescriptions in 2010 to 386,249 in 2018.

Advertisement

While many states had adopted laws to make it easier to prescribe and dispense the drug, the research team found unequal distribution. Filled prescriptions rose substantially among the insured starting in 2017, but not in the uninsured.

About 20% of adults who have an opioid use disorder are uninsured. Nearly one-third of opioid overdose deaths happen in those with no insurance, the study authors noted.

RELATED Drug overdose deaths rise, hitting minorities hardest

"The price of naloxone is almost certainly an impediment to more widespread adoption among the uninsured," Peet said in a RAND news release. "Policymakers who want to further expand access to naloxone -- particularly among the uninsured and vulnerable -- need to pay greater attention to the out of-pocket costs."

Policymakers could consider implementing price subsidies for naloxone purchases, regulating co-pays for the insured and issuing coupons targeting the uninsured to increase the drug's use and prevent opioid overdose deaths, the research team suggested.

Both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute on Drug Abuse helped fund the study. The findings were published Friday in JAMA Health Forum.

RELATED Scientists working on patch to detect, treat drug overdose

More information

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has more on the opioid epidemic.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Use of marijuana, hallucinogens soared to new high in 2021, NIH says
Health News // 1 hour ago
Use of marijuana, hallucinogens soared to new high in 2021, NIH says
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Use of marijuana and hallucinogens among young adults in the United States reached an all-time high in 2021, the National Institutes of Health reported Monday.
Noninvasive electrical brain stimulation boosts memory, study shows
Health News // 2 hours ago
Noninvasive electrical brain stimulation boosts memory, study shows
People who were treated with transcranial alternating current stimulation for four days in a row showed greater improvements in their ability to recall things than people who underwent a sham procedure, a study found.
Rates of HPV in young women fell sharply in U.S. after vaccine introduced
Health News // 4 hours ago
Rates of HPV in young women fell sharply in U.S. after vaccine introduced
The human papillomavirus vaccine has been wildly effective, nearly eliminating the prevalence of the two most dangerous strains of the virus among young women by 2016, a new study shows.
Study: Omicron has shorter incubation than other COVID-19 strains
Health News // 5 hours ago
Study: Omicron has shorter incubation than other COVID-19 strains
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A new study suggests that with the evolution of mutant strains, the mean incubation period of COVID-19 decreased gradually from five days for cases caused by the Alpha variant to 3.42 days for the Omicron variant.
Changes in kidney function with age vary by gender
Health News // 5 hours ago
Changes in kidney function with age vary by gender
Middle-aged women tended to have lower kidney function than men. However, men's kidney function dropped more rapidly as they aged, a new study found.
Coffee affects brain's nicotine receptors, triggering urge to smoke
Health News // 6 hours ago
Coffee affects brain's nicotine receptors, triggering urge to smoke
Researchers have identified two compounds in coffee that directly affect certain nicotine receptors in the brain.
Advanced cervical cancer cases rise in the U.S.
Health News // 2 days ago
Advanced cervical cancer cases rise in the U.S.
While rates of early stage cervical cancer have been dropping in the United States ever since the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine was introduced, advanced cases have been on the rise, new research shows.
FDA warns company to stop marketing illegal nicotine gummies
Health News // 2 days ago
FDA warns company to stop marketing illegal nicotine gummies
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday warned a maker of nicotine gummies to stop marketing what is an illegal product.
Monkeypox could be gone soon -- at least its name
Health News // 3 days ago
Monkeypox could be gone soon -- at least its name
WASHINGTON, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Amid concerns that the moniker monkeypox is misleading at best and racist at worst, the World Health Organization has decided to rename the virus that is causing global suffering.
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in child death in Nebraska
Health News // 4 days ago
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in child death in Nebraska
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A rare brain-eating amoeba is suspected in a child's death in Douglas County Nebraska. The infection most likely happened as the child swam in the Elkhorn River, according to the Nebraska DHSS.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Advanced cervical cancer cases rise in the U.S.
Advanced cervical cancer cases rise in the U.S.
Study: Omicron has shorter incubation than other COVID-19 strains
Study: Omicron has shorter incubation than other COVID-19 strains
Injecting morphine into shin bone during knee surgery may reduce pain
Injecting morphine into shin bone during knee surgery may reduce pain
Monkeypox could be gone soon -- at least its name
Monkeypox could be gone soon -- at least its name
Coffee affects brain's nicotine receptors, triggering urge to smoke
Coffee affects brain's nicotine receptors, triggering urge to smoke
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement