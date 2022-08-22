Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 22, 2022 / 6:30 PM

Study suggests new way to slow worsening of kids' nearsightedness

By Judy Packer-Tursman
A metabolite of caffeine may slow the progression of short-sightedness, or myopia, in children, a new study suggests. Photo courtesy of the National Eye Institute
A metabolite of caffeine may slow the progression of short-sightedness, or myopia, in children, a new study suggests. Photo courtesy of the National Eye Institute

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- If it's proven to be safe and effective in large clinical trials, a metabolite of caffeine may prove valuable in slowing the progression of short-sightedness, or myopia, in children, a new study suggests.

The caffeine metabolite, called 7-MX, short for 7-methylxanthine, been used to treat childhood myopia in Denmark since 2009, but until now it hasn't been fully evaluated in long-term studies.

Advertisement

The research, exploring how quickly myopia progresses in children who take 7-MX, was published Monday in the British Journal of Ophthalmology.

Myopia occurs when the eye grows too long, and preliminary research suggests that 7-MX inhibits excessive lengthening of the eye, or axial elongation, a news release said.

RELATED Untreated vision problems in U.S. preschoolers expected to skyrocket

The condition often starts between at age 6 and 7, progressing until ages 16 to 20. It is associated with a heightened risk of conditions that affect vision and eye health, including macular degeneration, cataracts, glaucoma and retinal detachment.

The researchers said existing interventions to control nearsightedness, such as contact lens-based treatments or the use of various drugs, are not that effective at preventing the condition from worsening in children.

They reviewed the medical records of 711 children, an even split of girls and boys, treated for myopia at an eye clinic in Denmark between June 2000 and January 2021.

Advertisement

The children received comprehensive eye tests, including measurement of the eye's axial length. Then, 624 of them took 7-MX oral tablets of up to 1,200 milligrams daily, averaging 470 mg., while 87 children didn't take the tablets for various reasons.

They averaged 11 years old when they began treatment, and their eye length and degree of myopia were tracked for 3½ years, on average.

None reported any side effects while taking the treatment.

RELATED Children less likely to need glasses if they get more sunlight

The researchers found that treatment with 7-MX was associated with a slower rate of worsening myopia and axial elongation, and higher doses seemed more effective, the release said.

Researchers calculated that, on average, myopia in an 11 year-old who takes 1,000 mg. of 7-MX daily would increase by -1.43 dioptres -- the units of measurement to assess eye function -- over the next six years. That compared with an increase of -2.27 dioptres without treatment over the same time period.

Moderately severe myopia is regarded as -3.00 dioptres, while -6 dioptres or more is viewed as severe myopia, the release said.

The scientists also found that the eye's axial length would increase by 0.84 millimeters when 7-MX is taken versus 1.01 ml. without treatment.

Because their study was observational, they said they could not account for "potentially influential factors, such as genetic factors, time spent outdoors, ethnicity and time spent on [close] work."

Advertisement

So, to establish a causal connection, the researchers urged further study via a randomized, controlled trial to see whether 7-MX may become "a valuable supplement."

Read More

Nearly 10 million Americans are severely nearsighted

Latest Headlines

Opioid OD antidote naloxone too costly for many who need it
Health News // 3 hours ago
Opioid OD antidote naloxone too costly for many who need it
Naloxone is a lifesaving antidote to an opioid overdose, but it may be priced too high for those most vulnerable to opioid-related death, a new study finds.
Use of marijuana, hallucinogens soared to new high in 2021, NIH says
Health News // 4 hours ago
Use of marijuana, hallucinogens soared to new high in 2021, NIH says
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Use of marijuana and hallucinogens among young adults in the United States reached an all-time high in 2021, the National Institutes of Health reported Monday.
Noninvasive electrical brain stimulation boosts memory, study shows
Health News // 5 hours ago
Noninvasive electrical brain stimulation boosts memory, study shows
People who were treated with transcranial alternating current stimulation for four days in a row showed greater improvements in their ability to recall things than people who underwent a sham procedure, a study found.
Rates of HPV in young women fell sharply in U.S. after vaccine introduced
Health News // 7 hours ago
Rates of HPV in young women fell sharply in U.S. after vaccine introduced
The human papillomavirus vaccine has been wildly effective, nearly eliminating the prevalence of the two most dangerous strains of the virus among young women by 2016, a new study shows.
Study: Omicron has shorter incubation than other COVID-19 strains
Health News // 8 hours ago
Study: Omicron has shorter incubation than other COVID-19 strains
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A new study suggests that with the evolution of mutant strains, the mean incubation period of COVID-19 decreased gradually from five days for cases caused by the Alpha variant to 3.42 days for the Omicron variant.
Changes in kidney function with age vary by gender
Health News // 8 hours ago
Changes in kidney function with age vary by gender
Middle-aged women tended to have lower kidney function than men. However, men's kidney function dropped more rapidly as they aged, a new study found.
Coffee affects brain's nicotine receptors, triggering urge to smoke
Health News // 9 hours ago
Coffee affects brain's nicotine receptors, triggering urge to smoke
Researchers have identified two compounds in coffee that directly affect certain nicotine receptors in the brain.
Advanced cervical cancer cases rise in the U.S.
Health News // 3 days ago
Advanced cervical cancer cases rise in the U.S.
While rates of early stage cervical cancer have been dropping in the United States ever since the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine was introduced, advanced cases have been on the rise, new research shows.
FDA warns company to stop marketing illegal nicotine gummies
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA warns company to stop marketing illegal nicotine gummies
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday warned a maker of nicotine gummies to stop marketing what is an illegal product.
Monkeypox could be gone soon -- at least its name
Health News // 3 days ago
Monkeypox could be gone soon -- at least its name
WASHINGTON, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Amid concerns that the moniker monkeypox is misleading at best and racist at worst, the World Health Organization has decided to rename the virus that is causing global suffering.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Advanced cervical cancer cases rise in the U.S.
Advanced cervical cancer cases rise in the U.S.
Study: Omicron has shorter incubation than other COVID-19 strains
Study: Omicron has shorter incubation than other COVID-19 strains
Use of marijuana, hallucinogens soared to new high in 2021, NIH says
Use of marijuana, hallucinogens soared to new high in 2021, NIH says
Coffee affects brain's nicotine receptors, triggering urge to smoke
Coffee affects brain's nicotine receptors, triggering urge to smoke
Monkeypox could be gone soon -- at least its name
Monkeypox could be gone soon -- at least its name
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement