Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 22, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Study: Omicron has shorter incubation than other COVID-19 strains

By Judy Packer-Tursman
A new study suggests a better grasp of incubation periods for different COVID-19 variants may help adjust prevention and control strategies and better block virus transmission. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1f6589ef879a0ac67107e751733ad3f1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A new study suggests a better grasp of incubation periods for different COVID-19 variants may help adjust prevention and control strategies and better block virus transmission. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A new study suggests that with the evolution of mutant strains, the mean incubation period of COVID-19 decreased gradually from five days for cases caused by the Alpha variant to 3.42 days for the Omicron variant.

COVID's Beta and Delta variants were in the mid range, at 4.5 days and 4.41 days, respectively, the research found.

Advertisement

It's important to identify the incubation period of different COVID-19 variants to best determine how long people should isolate to avoid spreading the virus, said the researchers, who are based in China, said.

They said their research might help adjust prevention and control strategies and better block the transmission of COVID-19.

RELATED White House to expand testing, treatments due to rise in COVID-19 BA.5 variant

The research findings were published Monday in JAMA Network Open.

The researchers said their work suggests that "SARS-CoV-2 has evolved and mutated continuously throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, producing variants with different enhanced transmission and virulence."

They noted that COVID-19 transmission remains difficult to contain. By March, it had resulted in more than 460 million confirmed cases and 6 million deaths worldwide over the course of the ongoing pandemic.

RELATED FDA advisory panel votes to reformulate COVID-19 boosters to target Omicron

The study, which included a review of 142 studies with 8,112 patients, also found differences in incubation periods due to age and severity of illness.

Advertisement

The mean COVID-19 incubation was 7.43 days among people over the age of 60, compared with 8.82 days among infected children 18 years old or younger.

It was 6.99 days among patients with mild to moderate illness versus 6.69 days among patients with severe illness.

RELATED Study: Omicron less likely than Delta to cause long COVID

The researchers noted that many studies have been conducted around the world to estimate the average incubation period of COVID-19.

"However, the reported estimates of incubation period in these fragmented studies vary depending on the number of study participants recruited, the type of design employed, the data collection period, and the country in which the study was conducted," they said.

Also, they said, the spread of the Delta and Omicron variants means that the current incubation period of COVID-19 is different from that in the initial outbreak of Wuhan.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 symptoms may appear any time from two to 14 days after someone is exposed to the virus.

Latest Headlines

Changes in kidney function with age vary by gender
Health News // 48 minutes ago
Changes in kidney function with age vary by gender
Middle-aged women tended to have lower kidney function than men. However, men's kidney function dropped more rapidly as they aged, a new study found.
Coffee affects brain's nicotine receptors, triggering urge to smoke
Health News // 1 hour ago
Coffee affects brain's nicotine receptors, triggering urge to smoke
Researchers have identified two compounds in coffee that directly affect certain nicotine receptors in the brain.
Advanced cervical cancer cases rise in the U.S.
Health News // 2 days ago
Advanced cervical cancer cases rise in the U.S.
While rates of early stage cervical cancer have been dropping in the United States ever since the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine was introduced, advanced cases have been on the rise, new research shows.
FDA warns company to stop marketing illegal nicotine gummies
Health News // 2 days ago
FDA warns company to stop marketing illegal nicotine gummies
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday warned a maker of nicotine gummies to stop marketing what is an illegal product.
Monkeypox could be gone soon -- at least its name
Health News // 3 days ago
Monkeypox could be gone soon -- at least its name
WASHINGTON, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Amid concerns that the moniker monkeypox is misleading at best and racist at worst, the World Health Organization has decided to rename the virus that is causing global suffering.
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in child death in Nebraska
Health News // 3 days ago
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in child death in Nebraska
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A rare brain-eating amoeba is suspected in a child's death in Douglas County Nebraska. The infection most likely happened as the child swam in the Elkhorn River, according to the Nebraska DHSS.
New rapid test could identify genetic risk of miscarriage
Health News // 3 days ago
New rapid test could identify genetic risk of miscarriage
A new and inexpensive same-day test could help pregnant women learn if their developing fetus has genetic problems that increase their risk of miscarriage.
Injecting morphine into shin bone during knee surgery may reduce pain
Health News // 3 days ago
Injecting morphine into shin bone during knee surgery may reduce pain
Researchers may have found a new way to help ease the pain of knee replacement surgery: infusing morphine directly into the shin bone.
Report: Women, men experience different heart disease symptoms
Health News // 4 days ago
Report: Women, men experience different heart disease symptoms
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Women and men often may experience very different symptoms for cardiovascular diseases, and this must be better understood to improve treatment, a new report says.
Opioids not needed for dental pain, clinic's research shows
Health News // 4 days ago
Opioids not needed for dental pain, clinic's research shows
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A dental clinic that stopped prescribing all opioids reported in a medical journal Wednesday that its patients did fine, and that the decision most likely helped many patients steer clear of opioid abuse.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Advanced cervical cancer cases rise in the U.S.
Advanced cervical cancer cases rise in the U.S.
Injecting morphine into shin bone during knee surgery may reduce pain
Injecting morphine into shin bone during knee surgery may reduce pain
Monkeypox could be gone soon -- at least its name
Monkeypox could be gone soon -- at least its name
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in child death in Nebraska
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in child death in Nebraska
Coffee affects brain's nicotine receptors, triggering urge to smoke
Coffee affects brain's nicotine receptors, triggering urge to smoke
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement