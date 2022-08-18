Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 18, 2022 / 2:24 PM

New rapid test could identify genetic risk of miscarriage

By HealthDay News
New rapid test could identify genetic risk of miscarriage
The Short-read Transpore Rapid Karyotyping (STORK) test can detect extra or missing chromosomes using samples collected from standard prenatal tests. Photo courtesy of Max Pixel

A new and inexpensive same-day test could help pregnant women learn if their developing fetus has genetic problems that increase their risk of miscarriage.

The Short-read Transpore Rapid Karyotyping (STORK) test can detect extra or missing chromosomes using samples collected from standard prenatal tests like amniocentesis and chorionic villus sampling, a new study found.

Advertisement

The test also can be used to assess embryos produced using in vitro fertilization, prior to their implantation.

A team led by Brynn Levy and Dr. Zev Williams of Columbia University Irving Medical Center compared STORK against standard methods of genetic analysis. They tested 218 samples and found that STORK had an accuracy rate of 98% to 100%.

RELATED Study: Caffeine consumption before pregnancy affects miscarriage risk

In another set of 60 samples, STORK agreed 100% with results from standard clinical testing.

Researchers said STORK is faster than the tests now being used, providing results within hours rather than several days. The test can be done at the clinic or hospital, rather than having to send it out to a lab.

It's also cheaper, costing less than $50 per sample if 10 are run at the same time or up to $200 if a sample is run by itself.

Advertisement

Researchers touted STORK's potential usefulness in identifying the genetic causes of miscarriage. Genetic testing is only recommended now if a person has had multiple miscarriages, but an easy and cost-effective test like STORK can be offered after a single miscarriage.

STORK also could streamline the IVF process, allowing for a quick test of embryo viability prior to freezing them, researchers said.

They reported their findings Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

RELATED Freezing eggs may be the best option for women who want to delay childbirth

Primary funding for the study came from the U.S. National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, with additional support from the U.S. National Cancer Institute.

More Information

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has more about prenatal genetic testing.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Abortion ruling worsens access to reproductive healthcare for women of color

Latest Headlines

Injecting morphine into shin bone during knee surgery may reduce pain
Health News // 25 minutes ago
Injecting morphine into shin bone during knee surgery may reduce pain
Researchers may have found a new way to help ease the pain of knee replacement surgery: infusing morphine directly into the shin bone.
Report: Women, men experience different heart disease symptoms
Health News // 3 hours ago
Report: Women, men experience different heart disease symptoms
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Women and men often may experience very different symptoms for cardiovascular diseases, and this must be better understood to improve treatment, a new report says.
Opioids not needed for dental pain, clinic's research shows
Health News // 21 hours ago
Opioids not needed for dental pain, clinic's research shows
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A dental clinic that stopped prescribing all opioids reported in a medical journal Wednesday that its patients did fine, and that the decision most likely helped many patients steer clear of opioid abuse.
Cannabis dispensaries may give bad advice to cancer patients
Health News // 23 hours ago
Cannabis dispensaries may give bad advice to cancer patients
Cancer patients who use cannabis to relieve pain and improve appetite may be getting bad advice from dispensary staff, a new study suggests.
Psychiatrists' group rolls out model to address shortage of beds
Health News // 23 hours ago
Psychiatrists' group rolls out model to address shortage of beds
The American Psychiatric Association (APA) is rolling out a new model that can help communities determine exactly how many psychiatric beds they need.
Experts caution athletes against intravenous nutritional drips
Health News // 1 day ago
Experts caution athletes against intravenous nutritional drips
Pro athletes appear to be regularly turning to intravenous (IV) nutritional drips to alleviate fatigue and speed recovery, despite the potential risks and without solid proof of any real benefit.
Smartphone could screen for blocked blood vessels in neck
Health News // 1 day ago
Smartphone could screen for blocked blood vessels in neck
A smartphone video could detect a blocked blood vessel in your neck that could cause a stroke, a new study suggests.
Study: Postpartum depression risk jumps if mother's family has mental health issues
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Postpartum depression risk jumps if mother's family has mental health issues
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A mother's risk of developing postpartum depression may rise sharply if her family has a history of any psychiatric disorder, a new study says.
Wind instruments no worse than talking, breathing for spreading COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
Wind instruments no worse than talking, breathing for spreading COVID-19
A new study finds that the aerosols produced by wind instruments like trombones and flutes are no more concerning than those given off during normal speech and breathing.
Study: Many people unaware they're infected may be spreading COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Many people unaware they're infected may be spreading COVID-19
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Many people infected with COVID-19's Omicron variant may be unaware they have the highly contagious virus and contribute to its rapid spread within communities, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Drug combo can produce stronger flu treatment, study finds
Drug combo can produce stronger flu treatment, study finds
Costly high-tech blood pressure monitors no better than basic cuffs
Costly high-tech blood pressure monitors no better than basic cuffs
Opioids not needed for dental pain, clinic's research shows
Opioids not needed for dental pain, clinic's research shows
Study: Tiny infants born to White mothers stand best chance of better care
Study: Tiny infants born to White mothers stand best chance of better care
Cannabis dispensaries may give bad advice to cancer patients
Cannabis dispensaries may give bad advice to cancer patients
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement