Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 18, 2022 / 10:57 AM

Report: Women, men experience different heart disease symptoms

By Judy Packer-Tursman
Report: Women, men experience different heart disease symptoms
Women and men often may experience different symptoms for cardiovascular diseases and must be better understood to improve treatment, a new report says. Photo by Hamilton Viana Viana/Pixabay

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Women and men often may experience very different symptoms for cardiovascular diseases, and this must be better understood to improve treatment, a new report says.

Women are more likely than men to report symptoms beyond chest pain when having a heart attack, depression and anxiety with heart failure, and shortness of breath, exercise intolerance and physical frailty with heart valve disease, according to a new report in Circulation, the American Heart Association's flagship journal.

Advertisement

The report reviewed the latest research, highlighting the most reported symptoms, as part of a new American Heart Association scientific statement published Thursday.

Six conditions of cardiovascular disease -- the leading cause of death in the United States and globally -- were reviewed in the AHA's scientific statement: heart attack, heart failure, valve disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders, and peripheral artery and vein disease.

RELATED Deaths from heart failure rise among young Americans

"Symptoms of these cardiovascular diseases can profoundly affect quality of life, and a clear understanding of them is critical for effective diagnosis and treatment decisions, Corrine Y. Jurgens, associate professor at Boston College's Connell School of Nursing, said in a news release.

"It is important to recognize that many symptoms vary in occurrence or severity over time, that women and men often experience symptoms differently, and factors such as depression and cognitive function may affect symptom detection and reporting," said Jurgens, chair of the scientific statement writing committee.

Advertisement

She added that monitoring for depression and cognitive function may help to improve patient care "by identifying more quickly people who may be at higher risk."

RELATED Study: People risk developing diabetes, cardiovascular diseases right after COVID-19

Women who experience a stroke are more likely than men to have other, less familiar symptoms -- including headache, altered mental state, coma or stupor -- in addition to the common ones, the release said.

For peripheral artery disease, which affects the arteries in the lower extremities and causes reduced blood flow in the legs, women are more likely than men to report pain in places other than the calf muscle or no symptoms at all.

And women -- and younger adults -- with heart arrhythmias are more likely to experience palpitations; men are more likely to experience no symptoms.

RELATED Heart disease deaths have dropped in past 20 years

The AHA's statement details the symptoms associated with cardiovascular disease, similarities or differences in symptoms among the conditions, and differences in how symptoms present in men and women, and how they report these symptoms.

Previously, women's symptoms often have been described as "atypical," but a recent AHA advisory concluded "this label may have been due to the lack of women included in the clinical trials from which the symptom lists were derived," the release said.

Advertisement

The AHA's statement highlights that people with persistent chest pain, people with heart failure, stroke survivors and people with peripheral artery disease commonly have depression and/or anxiety.

It also notes that cognitive changes after a stroke may affect how and whether symptoms are experienced or noticed.

Latest Headlines

Opioids not needed for dental pain, clinic's research shows
Health News // 18 hours ago
Opioids not needed for dental pain, clinic's research shows
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A dental clinic that stopped prescribing all opioids reported in a medical journal Wednesday that its patients did fine, and that the decision most likely helped many patients steer clear of opioid abuse.
Cannabis dispensaries may give bad advice to cancer patients
Health News // 20 hours ago
Cannabis dispensaries may give bad advice to cancer patients
Cancer patients who use cannabis to relieve pain and improve appetite may be getting bad advice from dispensary staff, a new study suggests.
Psychiatrists' group rolls out model to address shortage of beds
Health News // 20 hours ago
Psychiatrists' group rolls out model to address shortage of beds
The American Psychiatric Association (APA) is rolling out a new model that can help communities determine exactly how many psychiatric beds they need.
Experts caution athletes against intravenous nutritional drips
Health News // 21 hours ago
Experts caution athletes against intravenous nutritional drips
Pro athletes appear to be regularly turning to intravenous (IV) nutritional drips to alleviate fatigue and speed recovery, despite the potential risks and without solid proof of any real benefit.
Smartphone could screen for blocked blood vessels in neck
Health News // 21 hours ago
Smartphone could screen for blocked blood vessels in neck
A smartphone video could detect a blocked blood vessel in your neck that could cause a stroke, a new study suggests.
Study: Postpartum depression risk jumps if mother's family has mental health issues
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study: Postpartum depression risk jumps if mother's family has mental health issues
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A mother's risk of developing postpartum depression may rise sharply if her family has a history of any psychiatric disorder, a new study says.
Wind instruments no worse than talking, breathing for spreading COVID-19
Health News // 22 hours ago
Wind instruments no worse than talking, breathing for spreading COVID-19
A new study finds that the aerosols produced by wind instruments like trombones and flutes are no more concerning than those given off during normal speech and breathing.
Study: Many people unaware they're infected may be spreading COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Many people unaware they're infected may be spreading COVID-19
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Many people infected with COVID-19's Omicron variant may be unaware they have the highly contagious virus and contribute to its rapid spread within communities, a new study suggests.
Study: Tiny infants born to White mothers stand best chance of better care
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Tiny infants born to White mothers stand best chance of better care
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The rate of medical efforts to save very premature infants increased significantly across the United States from 2014 to 2020, but such babies born to racial and ethnic minorities were less likely to receive it.
Drug combo can produce stronger flu treatment, study finds
Health News // 2 days ago
Drug combo can produce stronger flu treatment, study finds
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Combining antiviral drugs such as Tamiflu, which has been used for decades, with antibody therapies may provide a one-two punch to knock out influenza, research published Tuesday suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Drug combo can produce stronger flu treatment, study finds
Drug combo can produce stronger flu treatment, study finds
Costly high-tech blood pressure monitors no better than basic cuffs
Costly high-tech blood pressure monitors no better than basic cuffs
Opioids not needed for dental pain, clinic's research shows
Opioids not needed for dental pain, clinic's research shows
Study: Tiny infants born to White mothers stand best chance of better care
Study: Tiny infants born to White mothers stand best chance of better care
Study: Many people unaware they're infected may be spreading COVID-19
Study: Many people unaware they're infected may be spreading COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement