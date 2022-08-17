Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 17, 2022 / 1:21 PM

Study: Postpartum depression risk jumps if mother's family has mental health issues

By Judy Packer-Tursman
Study: Postpartum depression risk jumps if mother's family has mental health issues
A mother's risk of developing postpartum depression may rise sharply if her family has a history of any psychiatric disorder, a new study says. Photo by Pixabay

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The risk of developing postpartum depression may be almost twice as high in mothers with a family history of any psychiatric disorder, compared with mothers without this background.

That's according to a global meta-analysis of 26 studies from five continents involving more than 100,000 women, published Wednesday in JAMA Psychiatry.

Advertisement

Given that a family history of psychiatric disorders is a strong risk factor for postpartum depression, the Danish researchers said they anticipate such family histories will be identified by individuals' self-reporting during routine care during their pregnancies.

And this might enable "timely and targeted" preventive interventions.

RELATED Telehealth may fit well in pregnancy, postpartum care, study suggests

For example, researchers said, the next steps could focus on how and when to screen individuals for a family history of psychiatric disorders.

They noted it's outside the scope of their analysis to investigate why a family history of psychiatric disorders is a risk factor for postpartum depression, "but it is most likely due to both genetic and environmental factors during upbringing and later in life."

According to the researchers, inconsistent scientific evidence exists on whether a family history of psychiatric disorders and postpartum depression are linked. Some studies have identified familial risk for the condition, but other research, compiling all risk factors for postpartum depression, often has not.

Advertisement

The study specifically explored the risk of developing postpartum depression within a year after the baby's birth.

The researchers estimated that 10% to 15% of new mothers experience the condition, a common complication of childbirth.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put the figure a bit lower, estimating that roughly 1 in 8 women experience symptoms of postpartum depression.

RELATED Exposure to chemicals in plastic may increase postpartum depression risk

But the CDC notes that depression diagnoses at delivery are increasing at a rate that was seven times higher in 2015 than in 2000.

The CDC describes postpartum depression as being more intense and longer-lasting than the so-called "baby blues," sometimes used to describe the worry, sadness and tiredness experienced by many women after having a baby.

For the new study, the investigators broadly defined family history of psychiatric disorders as "any psychiatric disorder among close and extended family members."

They reviewed studies representing Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America. A family history of psychiatric disorders was mostly assessed by using self-reported questionnaires, but also by clinical interviews.

The condition was evaluated from one to 52 weeks after childbirth, on average at 10 weeks' postpartum.

Read More

Postpartum depression rates triple during COVID-19 pandemic

Latest Headlines

Experts caution athletes against intravenous nutritional drips
Health News // 4 minutes ago
Experts caution athletes against intravenous nutritional drips
Pro athletes appear to be regularly turning to intravenous (IV) nutritional drips to alleviate fatigue and speed recovery, despite the potential risks and without solid proof of any real benefit.
Smartphone could screen for blocked blood vessels in neck
Health News // 27 minutes ago
Smartphone could screen for blocked blood vessels in neck
A smartphone video could detect a blocked blood vessel in your neck that could cause a stroke, a new study suggests.
Wind instruments no worse than talking, breathing for spreading COVID-19
Health News // 1 hour ago
Wind instruments no worse than talking, breathing for spreading COVID-19
A new study finds that the aerosols produced by wind instruments like trombones and flutes are no more concerning than those given off during normal speech and breathing.
Study: Many people unaware they're infected may be spreading COVID-19
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study: Many people unaware they're infected may be spreading COVID-19
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Many people infected with COVID-19's Omicron variant may be unaware they have the highly contagious virus and contribute to its rapid spread within communities, a new study suggests.
Study: Tiny infants born to White mothers stand best chance of better care
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study: Tiny infants born to White mothers stand best chance of better care
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The rate of medical efforts to save very premature infants increased significantly across the United States from 2014 to 2020, but such babies born to racial and ethnic minorities were less likely to receive it.
Drug combo can produce stronger flu treatment, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Drug combo can produce stronger flu treatment, study finds
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Combining antiviral drugs such as Tamiflu, which has been used for decades, with antibody therapies may provide a one-two punch to knock out influenza, research published Tuesday suggests.
Costly high-tech blood pressure monitors no better than basic cuffs
Health News // 1 day ago
Costly high-tech blood pressure monitors no better than basic cuffs
When it comes to taking your blood pressure at home, smart devices with lots of bells and whistles are no better than old-school monitors, which happen to cost much less.
Children born before 39 weeks more likely to have symptoms of ADHD
Health News // 1 day ago
Children born before 39 weeks more likely to have symptoms of ADHD
Children born a little early -- before 39 weeks of pregnancy -- are more likely to have symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), new research suggests.
Misinformation about hay fever is common on YouTube
Health News // 1 day ago
Misinformation about hay fever is common on YouTube
Researchers found misinformation about allergic rhinitis, the medical name for hay fever, in a large numbers of posts on the popular video site YouTube.
Virtual museums may improve mental health of aging adults
Health News // 1 day ago
Virtual museums may improve mental health of aging adults
By combining technology with interactive art activities, older people at home can have museums come to them -- and this can support their physical, mental and social well-being, a new study reports.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Methamphetamine use propels drug overdoses in rural America, study finds
Methamphetamine use propels drug overdoses in rural America, study finds
CDC changes guidance after dog contracts monkeypox from owners
CDC changes guidance after dog contracts monkeypox from owners
Children born before 39 weeks more likely to have symptoms of ADHD
Children born before 39 weeks more likely to have symptoms of ADHD
Study: Tiny infants born to White mothers stand best chance of better care
Study: Tiny infants born to White mothers stand best chance of better care
Costly high-tech blood pressure monitors no better than basic cuffs
Costly high-tech blood pressure monitors no better than basic cuffs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement