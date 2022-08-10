Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 10, 2022 / 10:56 AM

Smoking linked to 123,000 annual U.S. cancer deaths

By HealthDay News
Smoking linked to 123,000 annual U.S. cancer deaths
Death rates were highest in the 13 states with weaker tobacco control policies and a higher prevalence of smoking, a new study found. Photo courtesy of Max Pixel

Cigarettes are still responsible for far too many cancer deaths every year in the United States, a new study finds.

In 2019, nearly 123,000 U.S. cancer deaths were from cigarette smoking (30% of all U.S. cancer deaths), leading to nearly $21 billion in annual lost earnings. These losses were much higher in states with weaker tobacco control laws, particularly in the South and Midwest, the researchers reported.

Advertisement

"Our study provides further evidence that smoking continues to be a leading cause of cancer-related death and to have a huge impact on the economy across the U.S.," said researcher Dr. Farhad Islami, senior scientific director of cancer disparity research at the American Cancer Society.

"We must continue to help individuals to quit using tobacco, prevent anyone from starting, and work with elected officials at all levels of government for broad and equitable implementation of proven tobacco control interventions," Islami said in a society news release.

Advertisement

For the study, the researchers estimated the number of cancer deaths tied to smoking as well as lost earnings among people aged 25 to 79.

They looked at cancers associated with smoking, including cancers of the oral cavity, pharynx, esophagus, stomach, colon, liver and liver bile duct, pancreas, larynx, lung and bronchus, cervix, kidney, pelvis, bladder and acute myeloid leukemia.

They found death rates were highest in the 13 states with weaker tobacco control policies and a higher prevalence of smoking. These states include Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

RELATED Men's higher risk of most cancers may be due to biological, not lifestyle, differences

The researchers calculated that years of life lost was 47% higher in these states. They also found that if other states had followed Utah, a state with more smoking regulations, for example, more than half of the lost years of life would have been avoided.

"Increasing the price of cigarettes through excise taxes is the single most effective policy for reducing smoking. In many states, state tobacco excise tax rate remains low, particularly in the states with the highest smoking rates," said co-author Dr. Ahmedin Jemal, senior vice president of surveillance and health equity science at the American Cancer Society.

Advertisement

"Eliminating existing gaps in Medicaid and private insurance coverage of cessation services is an important intervention to reduce smoking-related cancers," he said in the release. "This would also provide access to all types of counseling and all medications approved by the [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] without cost-sharing to the patient."

RELATED Smoking, older age are biggest risk factors for cancer

The report was published Wednesday in the International Journal of Cancer.

"This report further demonstrates just how critical reducing tobacco use is to ending suffering and death from cancer," said Lisa Lacasse, president of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

"To end the scourge of tobacco on this country, reduce the health disparities it inflicts, and decrease tobacco-related diseases like cancer, we need local, state, and federal lawmakers to pass proven tobacco control policies, including regular and significant tobacco tax increases, comprehensive statewide smoke-free laws, adequate funding for state tobacco prevention and cessation programs and ensure all Medicaid enrollees have access to comprehensive tobacco cessation services, including all three types of counseling and all FDA-approved medications," she said.

"We have the tools to get this done. We just need lawmakers to act," Lacasse said in the release.

More information

For more on smoking and cancer, see the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

More teens turning to nicotine candy, gum

Latest Headlines

PFAS 'forever chemicals' linked to common liver cancer
Health News // 50 minutes ago
PFAS 'forever chemicals' linked to common liver cancer
A chemical called perfluooctane sulfate (PFOS) has been linked to the most common type of liver cancer, a new study indicates.
Switching to salt substitute could lower risk for heart problems
Health News // 1 hour ago
Switching to salt substitute could lower risk for heart problems
Swapping salt out for the salt substitute potassium chloride lowers blood pressure, and thereby the risk of heart attack, stroke and cardiovascular disease, a new analysis finds.
New drug candidate may offer better way to fight stubborn infections, study says
Health News // 2 hours ago
New drug candidate may offer better way to fight stubborn infections, study says
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A new drug candidate able to fight off 300-plus types of drug-resistant bacteria in the laboratory may be used one day to treat stubborn infections in humans, researchers said Wednesday.
FDA authorizes altered monkeypox dosing regimen to increase doses five-fold
Health News // 6 hours ago
FDA authorizes altered monkeypox dosing regimen to increase doses five-fold
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized an alternative dosing regimen of the monkeypox vaccine that will increase the total number of doses available five-fold amid a nationwide shortage of the medicine.
Study: States legalizing pot saw big drop in synthetic cannabinoid poisonings
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study: States legalizing pot saw big drop in synthetic cannabinoid poisonings
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A new study reports a 37% drop in poisoning reports for dangerous, illegal synthetic cannabinoids in states that have legalized cannabis, as compared to states with restrictive drug policies.
Specialists scarce for rural Americans with early Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Specialists scarce for rural Americans with early Alzheimer's disease
Rural Americans with early-onset Alzheimer's disease are less likely than city dwellers to see a specialist and undergo tests that can help them and their families manage, new research reveals.
Body posture, motility affect how stomach absorbs pills, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Body posture, motility affect how stomach absorbs pills, study says
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Using simulation of the stomach, researchers at Johns Hopkins University have found that changes in body posture may have a significant effect on the emptying rate of a pill's active ingredient into the duodenum.
Study: Tinnitus is widespread, deserves more attention from researchers
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Tinnitus is widespread, deserves more attention from researchers
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Tinnitus -- persistent ringing in the ears that's a potential side effect of COVID-19 vaccination for some people -- affects more than 740 million adults globally, a new study says.
BioNTech, Pfizer could deliver Omicron-adapted COVID-19 vaccines in October
Health News // 1 day ago
BioNTech, Pfizer could deliver Omicron-adapted COVID-19 vaccines in October
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- BioNTech and Pfizer announced trials this month for their adapted COVID-19 vaccines, to fight faster-spreading Omicron subvariants BA.1 and BA.4/5, which could be ready for fall boosters as early as October.
Men's higher risk of most cancers may be due to biological, not lifestyle, differences
Health News // 1 day ago
Men's higher risk of most cancers may be due to biological, not lifestyle, differences
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Men have a higher risk of cancer than women at most shared anatomic sites, and new research suggests this is from underlying biological differences, not lifestyle behaviors such as smoking, alcohol use and diet.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Tinnitus is widespread, deserves more attention from researchers
Study: Tinnitus is widespread, deserves more attention from researchers
Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern
Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern
Men's higher risk of most cancers may be due to biological, not lifestyle, differences
Men's higher risk of most cancers may be due to biological, not lifestyle, differences
Study: States legalizing pot saw big drop in synthetic cannabinoid poisonings
Study: States legalizing pot saw big drop in synthetic cannabinoid poisonings
Body posture, motility affect how stomach absorbs pills, study says
Body posture, motility affect how stomach absorbs pills, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement