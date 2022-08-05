Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 5, 2022 / 11:24 AM

HPV vaccine may further curb cancer risk when treating cervical lesions

By Cara Munez, HealthDay
HPV vaccine may further curb cancer risk when treating cervical lesions
A new review finds it's possible that during surgery to remove precancerous cervical lesions, an injection of the HPV vaccine may help prevent future lesions. Photo by JanChristian@ambrotosphotography.com/wikimedia Commons

Most sexually active people will contract the human papillomavirus during their lifetimes, and about 90% will clear it from their bodies. But some women are susceptible to the cervical lesions that infection brings, raising their risk for cervical cancer.

Now, a new review finds it's possible that during surgery to remove precancerous cervical lesions, an injection of the HPV vaccine may help prevent future lesions.

Advertisement

While the findings show great potential, the researchers stressed that more rigorous research is still needed.

"It's very important to produce this evidence because when you try to introduce a vaccine as a public health policy, you need to be able to have very huge data and efficacy and cost-effectiveness," said study author Dr. Maria Kyrgiou, a consultant surgeon in gynecology and gynecologic oncology at the West London Gynecological Cancer Center.

RELATED More than three-fourths of U.S. teens have gotten HPV vaccinations

"I think it's a very important step to try the introduction of vaccine in this population."

Advertisement

In the review, the research team analyzed 18 studies, including two that were randomized, controlled trials, 12 observational studies and four re-examinations of data. The average length of follow-up was three years.

Overall, the findings showed the risk of recurrence of high-grade, pre-invasive disease was reduced by 57% in patients who were vaccinated during surgery, compared to those who did not receive a vaccine.

RELATED Treating precancerous growths cuts risk of anal cancer in people with HIV

Even more positive results were seen when looking at the two high-risk types of HPV known as HPV 16 and HPV 18, where patients saw a 74% reduction in precancerous lesions.

The findings aren't definitive because of the scarcity of data, the possibility of bias and the quality of the evidence reviewed, the authors noted.

The HPV virus can cause cancers of the cervix, but also of the vulva, vagina, penis or anus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can also cause oropharyngeal cancer at the back of the throat, including the base of the tongue and tonsils, and genital warts.

RELATED Study: HPV 'herd immunity' now helping vaccinated, unvaccinated women

Vaccination is highly effective at preventing the lesions. That's why it's offered for girls and boys around the age of 11 to guard against future infection.

Kyrgiou said her team is working to understand why the virus persists in some women, while the majority are able to clear it.

Advertisement

"It seems to be a multifactorial reason for this, but whatever the reason is that we don't quite fully understand at the moment, these women have proven to us that they're a particularly high-risk population. They have not cleared virus and they have developed high-grade pre-cancer," Kyrgiou said.

The findings were published Wednesday in the BMJ.

One U.S. gynecologist not involved with the study is cautiously optimistic.

"I think it's very intriguing. I really agree with their conclusions, which is that the data is provocative, suggestive, but not conclusive," said Dr. Linda Eckert, a professor in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Washington.

"I think that for a long time we have been thinking and hoping that perhaps HPV vaccine would boost the antibodies enough that recurrence would be decreased. And we'd really love that if it were true, especially in very high-risk groups, but it's a hard study to do and definitive studies haven't been done," Eckert said.

Several reasons could be at the root of these high-risk cases, she said.

Certain types of HPV, such as HPV 16 and HPV 18, are more likely to turn cervical cells precancerous, Eckert said.

A person's immune system may also play a role in not clearing the infection, such someone who is taking medications that suppress the immune system. Someone with HIV will also have a much harder time clearing an infection.

Advertisement

Co-infections may also play a role, such as the sexually transmitted trichomoniasis, which is caused by a parasite.

"All of those things make doing a study like this quite challenging," Eckert noted.

If future trials find that vaccination at the time of surgery does work, it would be "a great tool for adding to the ability to treat pre-cancer that would likely enable more people to live further without recurrences," she said.

Eckert said she would like to see a prospective, randomized trial in which people who have abnormal cervical cells from HPV 16 or HPV 18 have their blood tested to determine the antibody level in their blood and then are vaccinated or not vaccinated during surgery.

Researchers could then follow the patients using usual standards of care to see whether there are differences. Ideally those patients might also be immunocompromised, Eckert said.

Vaccine equity is also important, she said, since the HPV vaccine isn't readily available in most of the world. One area where the vaccine could be beneficial is sub-Saharan Africa.

"These results are really encouraging," Eckert said. "They also call out the need for better vaccine equity."

More information

The U.S. National Cancer Institute has more on HPV and cancer.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Weightlifting, strength training may improve bone structure for vegans
Health News // 51 minutes ago
Weightlifting, strength training may improve bone structure for vegans
While a plant-based diet may be associated with lower bone mineral density and increased fracture risk, there might be a way to counteract that: pumping iron.
Social isolation, loneliness cited for raising heart attack risk
Health News // 1 hour ago
Social isolation, loneliness cited for raising heart attack risk
Social isolation and loneliness put people at a 30% higher risk of heart attack, stroke or death from either, a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association warns.
Lab-engineered antibody appears to protect from malaria, study shows
Health News // 20 hours ago
Lab-engineered antibody appears to protect from malaria, study shows
U.S. government researchers found that a lab-engineered antibody protected most participants from infection with the malaria parasite -- including all of those who received a higher dose of the antibody.
As drug overdose deaths rise, far too few get life-saving medications, study warns
Health News // 21 hours ago
As drug overdose deaths rise, far too few get life-saving medications, study warns
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- With U.S. drug overdose deaths continuing a dramatic rise, a new study warns that fully 90% of people with opioid use disorder fail to get life-saving medication.
Study: Racism tied to greater risk of premature births
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study: Racism tied to greater risk of premature births
Pooled data analysis showed that for all the outcomes studied, experience of race discrimination was associated with a heightened risks of premature birth and giving birth to a small-for-gestational-age baby.
Study: Smell, taste loss from COVID-19 can take up to two years to return
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Smell, taste loss from COVID-19 can take up to two years to return
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- It took as long as two years, but nearly 9 out of 10 people who reported a lost sense of smell or taste from mild cases of COVID-19, pre-Omicron, completely recovered, a new study says.
Outbreak of Legionnaires' disease sickens 12, kills 1 in Napa County
Health News // 1 day ago
Outbreak of Legionnaires' disease sickens 12, kills 1 in Napa County
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Health officials in California are investigating an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease that has killed one person and sickened at least 11 others, official said.
Low to moderate stress prepares the mind to deal with tougher, more chaotic times, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Low to moderate stress prepares the mind to deal with tougher, more chaotic times, study says
Tight deadlines, tough exams, planning vacations and home repairs gone awry are anything but pleasant sources of stress. But a new study suggests that they might be good for your mental health in the long run.
Active social life may create cognitive buffer against Alzheimer's, study suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
Active social life may create cognitive buffer against Alzheimer's, study suggests
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- People with an active social life, perhaps consisting of clubs, religious groups, sports or artistic pursuits, may help protect their brain from cognitive decline, new research suggests.
Study: Asian patients with psoriasis get less time at dermatologist visit
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Asian patients with psoriasis get less time at dermatologist visit
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Asian patients with psoriasis have much shorter visits with their dermatologists compared with patients of other races and ethnicities, a study released Wednesday suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jarlsberg bests Camembert in bone-thinning prevention, study shows
Jarlsberg bests Camembert in bone-thinning prevention, study shows
Active social life may create cognitive buffer against Alzheimer's, study suggests
Active social life may create cognitive buffer against Alzheimer's, study suggests
As drug overdose deaths rise, far too few get life-saving medications, study warns
As drug overdose deaths rise, far too few get life-saving medications, study warns
Study: Smell, taste loss from COVID-19 can take up to two years to return
Study: Smell, taste loss from COVID-19 can take up to two years to return
Lab-engineered antibody appears to protect from malaria, study shows
Lab-engineered antibody appears to protect from malaria, study shows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement