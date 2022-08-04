Watch Live
United Launch Alliance to launch missile warning satellite for Space Force from Cape Canaveral in Florida
Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 4, 2022 / 5:05 AM

Outbreak of Legionnaires' disease sickens 12, kills 1 in Napa County

By Darryl Coote
Outbreak of Legionnaires' disease sickens 12, kills 1 in Napa County
Health officials are investigating an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in California's Napa County. Photo by Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Health officials in California are investigating an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease that has killed one person and sickened at least 11 others, official said.

Local, state and federal health officials are in Napa County trying to locate the source of Legionella, the bacteria that causes the serious lung infection, after a dozen residents have became sick with the disease since July 11.

Advertisement

Officials have been testing cooling towers, decorative fountains and other human-made water sources for Legionella, and officials said one possible source of the outbreak may be the cooling tower at the Embassy Suites Napa Valley hotel.

The health officials said a sample take from the tower showed high levels of the bacteria. The tower has since been taken offline, they said.

RELATED White House names new national monkeypox coordinator

"Our joint investigation team continues to work with Embassy Suites staff to remediate the source of exposure," Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County Health Officer, said in a statement.

"Finding Legionella in one water sample is an important piece of the puzzle, but we must continue to investigate other cooling towers and water sources in the outbreak area, as it is common to find more than one source."

Advertisement

Since the outbreak began, 12 people were hospitalized with the disease. Officials said one person over the age of 50 who suffered from severe disease has died.

RELATED California, Illinois declare monkeypox health emergencies

As of Wednesday, three cases remain in hospital, officials said.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Legionnaires' disease is a serious lung infection caused by the Legionella bacteria, which is found naturally in freshwater environments but can become a health concern when it is allowed to grow in human-made water systems, such as shower heads and faucets, hot tubs and water tanks.

The bacteria spreads via small water droplets that can be inhaled, with those at increased risk include people 50 years of age and older, smokers and those with chronic lung disease and weakened immune systems, it said.

RELATED South Korea looks to tackle global vaccine inequality

The health officials are urging Napa County residents suffering from flu-like systems to contact a healthcare provider as soon as possible.

"Although Legionnaires' disease is a rare infection, this is a reminder that the bacteria that cause it are common in nature and can be found in manmade water systems," Relucio said. "This means it's very important for owners and managers of water systems that can create aerosols to take steps to prevent Legionella from growing and spreading in water systems."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Low to moderate stress prepares the mind to deal with tougher, more chaotic times, study says
Health News // 11 hours ago
Low to moderate stress prepares the mind to deal with tougher, more chaotic times, study says
Tight deadlines, tough exams, planning vacations and home repairs gone awry are anything but pleasant sources of stress. But a new study suggests that they might be good for your mental health in the long run.
Active social life may create cognitive buffer against Alzheimer's, study suggests
Health News // 14 hours ago
Active social life may create cognitive buffer against Alzheimer's, study suggests
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- People with an active social life, perhaps consisting of clubs, religious groups, sports or artistic pursuits, may help protect their brain from cognitive decline, new research suggests.
Study: Asian patients with psoriasis get less time at dermatologist visit
Health News // 18 hours ago
Study: Asian patients with psoriasis get less time at dermatologist visit
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Asian patients with psoriasis have much shorter visits with their dermatologists compared with patients of other races and ethnicities, a study released Wednesday suggests.
Jarlsberg bests Camembert in bone-thinning prevention, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Jarlsberg bests Camembert in bone-thinning prevention, study shows
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Research from Norway suggests a small daily portion of Jarlsberg, a type of Norwegian cheese, may help prevent bone thinning without increasing harmful cholesterol.
Change of diet may reduce chance of kidney stones, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Change of diet may reduce chance of kidney stones, study shows
Anyone who ever had a kidney stone never wants a repeat of the blinding pain that comes when it passes. Now, a new study maps out a diet that can help guard against that.
Gout flareups may precede heart attack, stroke, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Gout flareups may precede heart attack, stroke, study says
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The risk of heart attack and stroke temporarily increases in the four months after a gout flare, a British study suggests.
Study: More kids may struggle with easting disorders than previously thought
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: More kids may struggle with easting disorders than previously thought
More young children may struggle with eating disorders than previously thought, a new study reveals.
All women 40-60 should have weight counseling, coalition urges
Health News // 2 days ago
All women 40-60 should have weight counseling, coalition urges
WASHINGTON, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A new guideline unveiled Monday by an influential coalition calls for weight counseling for all women ages 40 to 60,
Smartphones, other digital devices may help improve memory skills
Health News // 2 days ago
Smartphones, other digital devices may help improve memory skills
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A new study suggests that smartphones and other digital devices may help improve memory skills, perhaps allaying worries that overuse of technology might make people lazy or forgetful.
Some marijuana smokers seem to have fewer nasal problems
Health News // 2 days ago
Some marijuana smokers seem to have fewer nasal problems
The study of nearly 2,300 U.S. adults found that while cigarette smokers were often plagued by nasal problems, the same did not hold true for regular marijuana users.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Asian patients with psoriasis get less time at dermatologist visit
Study: Asian patients with psoriasis get less time at dermatologist visit
Change of diet may reduce chance of kidney stones, study shows
Change of diet may reduce chance of kidney stones, study shows
Jarlsberg bests Camembert in bone-thinning prevention, study shows
Jarlsberg bests Camembert in bone-thinning prevention, study shows
Active social life may create cognitive buffer against Alzheimer's, study suggests
Active social life may create cognitive buffer against Alzheimer's, study suggests
Gout flareups may precede heart attack, stroke, study says
Gout flareups may precede heart attack, stroke, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement