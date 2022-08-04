Breaking News
WNBA star Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russia penal colony on drug conviction
Aug. 4, 2022 / 11:16 AM

Study: Smell, taste loss from COVID-19 can take up to two years to return

By Judy Packer-Tursman
A new study says 88.2% of patients reporting a COVID-19-related problem with smell or taste had recovered fully within two years. Photo by Jason Strachman Miller/Food and Drug Administration

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- It took as long as two years, but nearly 9 out of 10 people who reported a loss of smell or taste from mild cases of COVID-19, pre-Omicron, completely recovered, a new study says.

Specifically, 88.2% of patients reporting a COVID-19-related problem with smell or taste had recovered fully within that period, according to a research letter published Thursday in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery.

Patients should be reassured that while recovery from smell or taste impairment may continue for many months after the onset of COVID-19, problems eventually will resolve, said the researchers, led by Dr. Paolo Boscolo-Rizzo in the Department of Neurosciences' section of otorhinolaryngology at University of Padova in Treviso, Italy.

Their research paper notes that before COVID-19's Omicron variant emerged, smell and taste dysfunction were among the most commonly reported symptoms of people who were mildly symptomatic from the virus.

RELATED Newer COVID-19 variants less likely to cause loss of smell, taste

Smell and/or taste dysfunction also are symptoms of people experiencing long-term effects from the coronavirus, a condition known as long COVID, researchers said.

They noted that 7% of patients are "functionally anosmic" -- have lost their sense of smell -- one year after SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The scientists cited the importance of estimating the "long-term persistence" of these symptoms, given the huge caseload of COVID-19 during the ongoing global pandemic.

RELATED Loss of sense of smell from COVID-19 caused by damage to brain, study finds

In their previous research, they looked into the prevalence of an altered sense of smell or taste in mildly symptomatic patients at onset, four weeks, eight weeks, and six months after COVID-19, with symptoms assessed using questionnaires.

The same patients were involved in the estimate of the two-year prevalence and recovery rate of smell or taste problems.

The study involved 168 adults, aged 18 years and older. Initially, they were assessed during the acute phase of the disease at Treviso General Hospital and included if they tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 by polymerasechain reaction, or PCR, testing between March 2019 and March 2020.

RELATED Long COVID may cause hair, libido loss, as well as brain fog, study says

Among the 119 patients whose onset of COVID-19-associated smell or taste dysfunction occurred within four weeks, 105 of them, or 88.2%, reported complete recovery at two years; 11, or 9.2%, reported a decrease in the severity, and three, or 2.5%, reported the symptom was unchanged or worse.

A late recovery, defined as more than six months after the coronavirus' onset, was reported in 13 patients, or 10.9%.

At the study participants' two-year follow-up, the other most frequently reported post-COVID symptoms were fatigue in 18.5% of them, followed by shortness of breath,10.7%. Some 28% of patients reported the persistence of at least one symptom.

The scientists said the study's results must be interpreted with caution due to several limitations, since smell and taste problems were self-reported and the number of participants was relatively small and geographically limited. Also, patients with more severe symptoms were not included.

Latest Headlines

Outbreak of Legionnaires' disease sickens 12, kills 1 in Napa County
Health News // 7 hours ago
Outbreak of Legionnaires' disease sickens 12, kills 1 in Napa County
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Health officials in California are investigating an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease that has killed one person and sickened at least 11 others, official said.
Low to moderate stress prepares the mind to deal with tougher, more chaotic times, study says
Health News // 17 hours ago
Low to moderate stress prepares the mind to deal with tougher, more chaotic times, study says
Tight deadlines, tough exams, planning vacations and home repairs gone awry are anything but pleasant sources of stress. But a new study suggests that they might be good for your mental health in the long run.
Active social life may create cognitive buffer against Alzheimer's, study suggests
Health News // 20 hours ago
Active social life may create cognitive buffer against Alzheimer's, study suggests
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- People with an active social life, perhaps consisting of clubs, religious groups, sports or artistic pursuits, may help protect their brain from cognitive decline, new research suggests.
Study: Asian patients with psoriasis get less time at dermatologist visit
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Asian patients with psoriasis get less time at dermatologist visit
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Asian patients with psoriasis have much shorter visits with their dermatologists compared with patients of other races and ethnicities, a study released Wednesday suggests.
Jarlsberg bests Camembert in bone-thinning prevention, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Jarlsberg bests Camembert in bone-thinning prevention, study shows
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Research from Norway suggests a small daily portion of Jarlsberg, a type of Norwegian cheese, may help prevent bone thinning without increasing harmful cholesterol.
Change of diet may reduce chance of kidney stones, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Change of diet may reduce chance of kidney stones, study shows
Anyone who ever had a kidney stone never wants a repeat of the blinding pain that comes when it passes. Now, a new study maps out a diet that can help guard against that.
Gout flareups may precede heart attack, stroke, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
Gout flareups may precede heart attack, stroke, study says
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The risk of heart attack and stroke temporarily increases in the four months after a gout flare, a British study suggests.
Study: More kids may struggle with easting disorders than previously thought
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: More kids may struggle with easting disorders than previously thought
More young children may struggle with eating disorders than previously thought, a new study reveals.
All women 40-60 should have weight counseling, coalition urges
Health News // 2 days ago
All women 40-60 should have weight counseling, coalition urges
WASHINGTON, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A new guideline unveiled Monday by an influential coalition calls for weight counseling for all women ages 40 to 60,
Smartphones, other digital devices may help improve memory skills
Health News // 2 days ago
Smartphones, other digital devices may help improve memory skills
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A new study suggests that smartphones and other digital devices may help improve memory skills, perhaps allaying worries that overuse of technology might make people lazy or forgetful.
