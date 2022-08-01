Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 1, 2022 / 9:30 AM

Americans eat healthier during pandemic, tweets disclose

By HealthDay News.com
Americans eat healthier during pandemic, tweets disclose
Although lockdowns and restaurant closures significantly altered how people got food and alcohol, an analysis of tweets suggests that some Americans deliberately embraced healthier eating habits. Photo by Downspec/Wikimedia Commons

Whether it's fact or brag, tweets suggest people ate healthier during COVID-19 lockdowns and restaurant closures, a new study finds.

Tweets about healthy foods rose 20% between May 2020 and January 2021, while those about fast food and alcohol dropped 9% and 11%, respectively, researchers found.

Advertisement

"Our findings provide insight into the impact of public health interventions on food and alcohol consumption during the pandemic, and reinforce the idea that when it comes to influencing health behaviors, one's built environment matters," said lead author Mark Hernandez, a researcher at MIT Lincoln Laboratory in Boston.

The switch from fast food to salad or an apple was just one of the dietary changes that people claimed to make during the pandemic's first year.

RELATED New Yorkers file lawsuit seeks to end COVID-19 outdoor dining over boom in trash, rats

Although lockdowns and restaurant closures significantly altered how people got food and alcohol, the analysis suggests that some Americans deliberately embraced healthier eating habits.

Advertisement

The study -- recently published in the journal Patterns -- also found links between behavior and proximity to grocery or liquor stores.

People who lived in areas with more liquor stores per capita were more likely to tweet about alcohol, the study found.

RELATED Japan reports most weekly COVID-19 cases in world, including record 233,100 daily

Conversely, folks who lived in areas with more grocery stores per capita and who were able to spend more time at home tweeted more about healthy foods and less about fast food and alcohol than before the pandemic.

The authors said their analysis fills in gaps from earlier research, which primarily relied on conventional survey data.

"Twitter provides a window into people's day-to-day attitudes and behaviors that surveys may struggle to capture," said co-author Nina Cesare, a postdoctoral associate at Boston University School of Public Health.

RELATED Biden still testing positive for COVID-19; will work from isolation

"In the context of diet, food diaries and self-reported eating habits are notoriously prone to response bias. Unsolicited reports of food consumption on Twitter may more accurately reflect food preferences and habits," she said in a BU news release.

Forty-eight states and Washington saw an increase in tweets about healthy foods. The exceptions were Massachusetts and Montana, where those tweets were down 9.3% and 3.4%, respectively.

The biggest increases in tweets about healthy foods were in Wyoming (up 62.1%), Vermont (up 57.4%) and Washington state (up 46.5%). Fast-food tweets fell 68% in Wyoming and 69.4% in Rhode Island.

Advertisement

States with the largest falloff in alcohol-related tweets were Alaska (down 39.7%), Hawaii (down 38.7%) and Vermont (down 37.6%). Six states saw an increase in alcohol-related tweets, with South Dakota recording the biggest jump (30.6%).

During the pandemic, "salad," "apples," "chicken," "corn," "eggs" and "peanut butter" were among frequently tweeted healthy food terms. The most frequently used terms for fast food and alcoholic beverages were "McDonalds," "tequila," "Taco Bell," "Starbucks," "Chick-Fil-A," "KFC," "Chipotle," "beer," "wine," "vodka" and "mimosas."

Researchers said the new findings show the need for policies to increase access to healthy food options, particularly in areas with few grocery stores.

"Policies could help incentivize new grocers to open and stock affordable, fresh foods, or focus on investing in local food economies and bolstering food access programs," Hernandez said in the release.

"They could also promote conditions where essential workers have more time and resources to access and prepare healthy foods."

Another study, published online in February, took a look at the pandemic-era diet and drinking habits in various countries.

More information

The U.S. National Library of Medicine has a guide to healthy snacking.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: How red meat's digested may help explain heart risks
Health News // 13 minutes ago
Study: How red meat's digested may help explain heart risks
WASHINGTON, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- New research suggests gut microbes may help explain the higher risk of heart disease from eating red meat.
Three patients describe monkeypox ordeal as hellacious
Health News // 29 minutes ago
Three patients describe monkeypox ordeal as hellacious
Three men tell of excruciating symptoms from monkeypox, a viral disease that has been hitting the male gay community particularly hard.
1 in 4 say harassing health officials over COVID-19 closures is 'justified'
Health News // 2 days ago
1 in 4 say harassing health officials over COVID-19 closures is 'justified'
July 29 (UPI) -- A growing number of Americans believe it is "justified" to harass or threaten public health officials because of COVID-19 business closures, according to a study published Friday.
Unique symptoms emerge during recent monkeypox outbreak
Health News // 2 days ago
Unique symptoms emerge during recent monkeypox outbreak
The monkeypox illness now spreading around the globe is showing some symptoms that are very different from those seen in previous outbreaks, a new study shows.
MIT researchers create skin patch that takes continuous ultrasound images
Health News // 2 days ago
MIT researchers create skin patch that takes continuous ultrasound images
The future of ultrasound imaging could be a sticker affixed to the skin that can transmit images continuously for 48 hours.
Rapid loss of smell may predict Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 2 days ago
Rapid loss of smell may predict Alzheimer's disease
A new study found the decline in a person's sense of smell could predict their loss of mental function and warn of structural changes in the brain that are important in Alzheimer's disease.
Ultra-processed foods may increase risk of dementia
Health News // 3 days ago
Ultra-processed foods may increase risk of dementia
Eating lots of ultra-processed foods may dramatically increase your risk for dementia, according to a new study by researchers in China.
Lifestyle habits like chores, socializing may lower risk of dementia
Health News // 3 days ago
Lifestyle habits like chores, socializing may lower risk of dementia
Your daily walk, cleaning the house and lunch with friends could together be keys to staving off dementia, according to researchers.
Chronic health conditions affect more than half of young Americans
Health News // 3 days ago
Chronic health conditions affect more than half of young Americans
Obesity, depression, high blood pressure, asthma: These are just a few of the chronic health conditions that are now affecting almost 40 million Americans between the ages 18 and 34, new federal data shows.
Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs
July 28 (UPI) -- Scientists warn in research published Thursday that the U.S. is facing imminent "mass death" in the opioid crisis, due to polydrug abuse, which involves mixing synthetic opioids with stimulants such as cocaine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lifestyle habits like chores, socializing may lower risk of dementia
Lifestyle habits like chores, socializing may lower risk of dementia
Unique symptoms emerge during recent monkeypox outbreak
Unique symptoms emerge during recent monkeypox outbreak
1 in 4 say harassing health officials over COVID-19 closures is 'justified'
1 in 4 say harassing health officials over COVID-19 closures is 'justified'
Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs
Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs
Three patients describe monkeypox ordeal as hellacious
Three patients describe monkeypox ordeal as hellacious
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement