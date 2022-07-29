Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 29, 2022 / 12:34 PM

Unique symptoms emerge during recent monkeypox outbreak

By HealthDay News
Unique symptoms emerge during recent monkeypox outbreak
Unique symptoms of the recent monkeypox outbreak include rectal pain, penile swelling, solitary lesions and swollen tonsils, researchers reported. Photo by Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery/CDC/Wikimedia Commons

The monkeypox illness now spreading around the globe is showing some symptoms that are very different from those seen in previous outbreaks, a new study shows.

These unique symptoms include rectal pain, penile swelling, solitary lesions and swollen tonsils, researchers reported in Thursday's issue of the BMJ.

Advertisement

"Understanding these findings will have major implications for contact tracing, public health advice, and ongoing infection control and isolation measures," the researchers explained in a journal news release.

For the study, researchers evaluated 197 confirmed monkeypox cases at an infectious disease center in London between May and July 2022.

RELATED San Francisco declares monkeypox outbreak local health emergency

All patients presented with monkeypox lesions, most commonly on their genitals or near their anus. All cases were men, and all but one were men who have sex with other men.

Most patients (86%) reported systemic symptoms like fever (62%), swollen lymph nodes (58%) and muscle aches and pain (32%).

In contrast with previous reports suggesting that such symptoms precede skin lesions, the British researchers found that 38% of patients developed lesions prior to systemic illness and 14% only developed lesions.

RELATED U.S. to release 786K monkeypox vaccine doses amid shortage, disease spread

A total of 71 patients reported rectal pain, 33 had a sore throat, and 31 had a swollen penis, while 27 had oral lesions, 22 had a solitary lesion and nine had swollen tonsils.

Advertisement

Solitary lesions and swollen tonsils were not previously known to be typical symptoms of monkeypox, the researchers noted.

Overall, 10% of the study's patients were admitted to the hospital for management of symptoms, most commonly rectal pain and swelling of the penis, the researchers said.

RELATED Monkeypox: WHO declares global health emergency

More than one-third (36%) of participants also had HIV, while 32% of those screened for sexually transmitted diseases had one, the investigators found.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about monkeypox.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

MIT researchers create skin patch that takes continuous ultrasound images
Health News // 1 hour ago
MIT researchers create skin patch that takes continuous ultrasound images
The future of ultrasound imaging could be a sticker affixed to the skin that can transmit images continuously for 48 hours.
Rapid loss of smell may predict Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 1 hour ago
Rapid loss of smell may predict Alzheimer's disease
A new study found the decline in a person's sense of smell could predict their loss of mental function and warn of structural changes in the brain that are important in Alzheimer's disease.
Ultra-processed foods may increase risk of dementia
Health News // 10 hours ago
Ultra-processed foods may increase risk of dementia
Eating lots of ultra-processed foods may dramatically increase your risk for dementia, according to a new study by researchers in China.
Lifestyle habits like chores, socializing may lower risk of dementia
Health News // 20 hours ago
Lifestyle habits like chores, socializing may lower risk of dementia
Your daily walk, cleaning the house and lunch with friends could together be keys to staving off dementia, according to researchers.
Chronic health conditions affect more than half of young Americans
Health News // 20 hours ago
Chronic health conditions affect more than half of young Americans
Obesity, depression, high blood pressure, asthma: These are just a few of the chronic health conditions that are now affecting almost 40 million Americans between the ages 18 and 34, new federal data shows.
Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs
July 28 (UPI) -- Scientists warn in research published Thursday that the U.S. is facing imminent "mass death" in the opioid crisis, due to polydrug abuse, which involves mixing synthetic opioids with stimulants such as cocaine.
Deaths from heart failure rise among young Americans
Health News // 23 hours ago
Deaths from heart failure rise among young Americans
A growing number of younger American adults are dying of heart failure, with Black Americans being the hardest-hit, a new study finds.
Many people with kidney disease don't eat enough fruits, vegetables, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Many people with kidney disease don't eat enough fruits, vegetables, study shows
Eating a rainbow of fruits and vegetables is common advice, but many Americans eat few of these nutrient powerhouses, according to a new study.
Face shields don't offer high protection against potentially infectious droplets
Health News // 1 day ago
Face shields don't offer high protection against potentially infectious droplets
Clear shields that cover in front of the face have been a fairly frequent sight since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but researchers say they don't offer high protection against potentially infectious droplets.
CDC warns of rare, deadly bacterial disease melioidosis found in U.S.
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC warns of rare, deadly bacterial disease melioidosis found in U.S.
A bacteria that causes a rare but serious disease has been discovered in soil and water samples in the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi after two people who live near each other fell ill.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs
Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs
People who exercise regularly are more likely to live longer
People who exercise regularly are more likely to live longer
Vitamin D supplements fail to lower risk of fractures in healthy adults, study says
Vitamin D supplements fail to lower risk of fractures in healthy adults, study says
Deaths from heart failure rise among young Americans
Deaths from heart failure rise among young Americans
CDC warns of rare, deadly bacterial disease melioidosis found in U.S.
CDC warns of rare, deadly bacterial disease melioidosis found in U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement