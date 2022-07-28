Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 28, 2022 / 3:38 PM

Chronic health conditions affect more than half of young Americans

By HealthDay News
Chronic health conditions affect more than half of young Americans
More than half of young adults (nearly 54%) now deal with at least one chronic health issue, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Photo by Chokniti Khongchum/Pixabay

Obesity, depression, high blood pressure, asthma: These are just a few of the chronic health conditions that are now affecting almost 40 million Americans between the ages 18 and 34, new federal data shows.

Overall, the 2019 data found that more than half of young adults (nearly 54%) now deal with at least one chronic health issue. Almost one in every four (22%) have two or more of these conditions, according to a team of researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

"The most prevalent conditions were obesity (25.5%), depression (21.3%), and high blood pressure (10.7%)," said a team led by Kathleen Watson, of the CDC's National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.

High cholesterol levels affected about 10% of adults under 35, asthma affected over 9%, and about 6% had arthritis, the study found.

RELATED Deaths from heart failure rise among young Americans

Unhealthy lifestyles were often a part of the mix for people with chronic conditions. Young adults "with a chronic condition were more likely than those without one to report binge drinking, smoking or physical inactivity," Watson's team found.

The data is based on telephone surveys conducted in 2019 among more than 67,000 18- to 34-year-olds across the United States.

Advertisement

Certain factors seemed to raise a person's odds for the leading chronic health condition, obesity. For example, about one-third of young adults living in rural areas were obese, compared to about one-quarter of city dwellers. Black Americans were somewhat more likely to be dealing with obesity than White Americans -- 33.7% versus 23.9%, respectively.

RELATED Long COVID may cause hair, libido loss, as well as brain fog, study says

Depression tended to affect young adult women (27%) more than men (about 16%), the report found, and depression rates were especially high among the unemployed (about 31%).

None of this bodes well for the health of Americans as they age, the CDC team warned.

"Because chronic conditions become more prevalent with age, a focus on prevention and risk factors is essential for health across the life span," Watson's team wrote. They noted that obesity, chronic high blood pressure and high cholesterol are all potent risk factors for diseases like heart disease and diabetes that can arise in later years.

RELATED Surviving childhood cancer linked to higher risk of heart disease

All of this means that "addressing health behaviors and intermediate conditions among young adults can help improve long-term health and well-being over the life course," the team concluded.

The study was published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

More information

There's tips on healthy eating in youth at Myplate.gov

Advertisement

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Lifestyle habits like chores, socializing may lower risk of dementia
Health News // 49 minutes ago
Lifestyle habits like chores, socializing may lower risk of dementia
Your daily walk, cleaning the house and lunch with friends could together be keys to staving off dementia, according to researchers.
Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs
July 28 (UPI) -- Scientists warn in research published Thursday that the U.S. is facing imminent "mass death" in the opioid crisis, due to polydrug abuse, which involves mixing synthetic opioids with stimulants such as cocaine.
Deaths from heart failure rise among young Americans
Health News // 3 hours ago
Deaths from heart failure rise among young Americans
A growing number of younger American adults are dying of heart failure, with Black Americans being the hardest-hit, a new study finds.
Many people with kidney disease don't eat enough fruits, vegetables, study shows
Health News // 5 hours ago
Many people with kidney disease don't eat enough fruits, vegetables, study shows
Eating a rainbow of fruits and vegetables is common advice, but many Americans eat few of these nutrient powerhouses, according to a new study.
Face shields don't offer high protection against potentially infectious droplets
Health News // 6 hours ago
Face shields don't offer high protection against potentially infectious droplets
Clear shields that cover in front of the face have been a fairly frequent sight since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but researchers say they don't offer high protection against potentially infectious droplets.
CDC warns of rare, deadly bacterial disease melioidosis found in U.S.
Health News // 7 hours ago
CDC warns of rare, deadly bacterial disease melioidosis found in U.S.
A bacteria that causes a rare but serious disease has been discovered in soil and water samples in the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi after two people who live near each other fell ill.
Study: Hormone therapy for prostate cancer may increase risk of death
Health News // 13 hours ago
Study: Hormone therapy for prostate cancer may increase risk of death
Hormone therapy is a common treatment option for prostate cancer, but it may increase the risk of death from heart disease, especially in older men, a new study finds.
Vitamin D supplements fail to lower risk of fractures in healthy adults, study says
Health News // 23 hours ago
Vitamin D supplements fail to lower risk of fractures in healthy adults, study says
July 27 (UPI) -- Vitamin D supplements, though widely recommended for bone health, don't lower the risk of fractures in healthy adults, a large study has found.
Walking until it hurts actually can help peripheral artery disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Walking until it hurts actually can help peripheral artery disease
That phrase "no pain, no gain" might truly apply to people with peripheral artery disease, a new study finds.
New Yorkers line up for scarce monkeypox vaccine
Health News // 1 day ago
New Yorkers line up for scarce monkeypox vaccine
With 19,000 cases now reported in 75 countries, the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak a global "public health emergency," its highest level of health alert.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs
Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs
People who exercise regularly are more likely to live longer
People who exercise regularly are more likely to live longer
Vitamin D supplements fail to lower risk of fractures in healthy adults, study says
Vitamin D supplements fail to lower risk of fractures in healthy adults, study says
Study warns of tainted dietary supplements in U.S. market
Study warns of tainted dietary supplements in U.S. market
Walking until it hurts actually can help peripheral artery disease
Walking until it hurts actually can help peripheral artery disease
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement