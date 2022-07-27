Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 27, 2022 / 5:00 PM

Vitamin D supplements fail to lower risk of fractures in healthy adults, study says

By Judy Packer-Tursman
Vitamin D supplements fail to lower risk of fractures in healthy adults, study says
Supplemental vitamin D didn't lower the risk of fractures in healthy U.S. adults, a large study has found. Photo by PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay

July 27 (UPI) -- Vitamin D supplements, though widely recommended for bone health, don't lower the risk of fractures in healthy older adults, a large study has found.

The analysis was prompted by inconsistent data on whether vitamin D supplements reduce broken bones in the general population, researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital, an affiliate of Harvard Medical School in Boston, said in a news release.

Advertisement

Their new study was published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The researchers found that, compared to a placebo, supplemental vitamin D3 of 2,000 international units per day did not reduce total, non-vertebral or hip fractures, according to the study.

RELATED Most vitamins, minerals won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer, panel warns

Their analysis also showed no effects from supplemental vitamin D3 on major osteoporotic, wrist or pelvic fractures -- and no differences in the response to these supplements by men and women.

The results also didn't suggest any differences in the effects of supplemental vitamin D on fracture outcomes according to race or ethnic group, body mass index or age.

Advertisement

Men participating in the study were 50 years and older; women were 55 and older.

RELATED Vitamin D supplements not effective for preventing Type 2 diabetes

"Overall, the results from this large clinical trial do not support the use of vitamin D supplements to reduce fractures in generally healthy U.S. men and women," Dr. Meryl LeBoff, the study's lead author, said in the release.

However, the findings "do not apply to patients with severe vitamin D deficiency or low bone mass and osteoporosis or older adults in residential communities,"LeBoff, chief of the Brigham endocrine division's calcium and bone section, told UPI in an email.

She described the results as "a little surprising" since the investigators hypothesized that supplemental vitamin D actually would reduce total, non-spine and hip fractures.

RELATED Increased vitamin D levels may not protect against COVID-19

However, she said, conflicting findings from previous randomized controlled studies "showed supplemental vitamin D resulted in a benefit, no effect or even harm on fracture risk."

To test their own hypothesis, the researchers carried out a large randomized controlled trial as an ancillary study to the VITamin D and OmegA-3 Trial. Known as VITAL, this is a national clinical trial of 25,000-plus men and women also led by investigators from Brigham and Women's.

VITAL has been exploring whether taking daily dietary supplements of vitamin D3 (2000 IU), omega-3 fatty acids or both lowers the risk of developing cancer, heart disease and stroke in people without a prior history of these illnesses.

Advertisement

From VITAL's large pool, the researchers confirmed 1,991 incident fractures in 1,551 participants over a median follow-up period of 5.3 years.

According to LeBoff, most study participants were not found to be deficient in vitamin D and already may have reached the vitamin D level needed for bone health.

The National Institutes of Health's Office of Dietary Supplements says most people meet at least some of their vitamin D needs through exposure to sunlight, but they consume less-than-recommended amounts of vitamin D.

Nationwide, an estimated 53.6 million individuals have osteoporosis, low bone mass or both, according to the study's paper. Two million osteoporotic fractures occur annually, and that number is expected to top 3 million fractures per year by 2040.

Osteoporosis, and ensuing bone fragility, is most often associated with inadequate calcium intake, NIH says, but insufficient vitamin D intake contributes to the condition by reducing calcium absorption.

On the other hand, NIH broadly warns that too much vitamin D from foods, beverages and dietary supplements may be harmful to health and suggests daily upper limits.

The investigators acknowledged their study's limitations, including the fact that they evaluated only one vitamin D dose and that the trial wasn't designed to test the effects of such supplementation in people who are vitamin D deficient.

Advertisement

LeBoff said the Brigham researchers' ongoing studies are "focusing on whether free vitamin D levels that we are measuring, or differences in genetic variation in vitamin D absorption, or metabolism and other factors may identify individuals" who may benefit from vitamin D supplements for musculoskeletal health.

Latest Headlines

Walking until it hurts actually can help peripheral artery disease
Health News // 4 hours ago
Walking until it hurts actually can help peripheral artery disease
That phrase "no pain, no gain" might truly apply to people with peripheral artery disease, a new study finds.
New Yorkers line up for scarce monkeypox vaccine
Health News // 5 hours ago
New Yorkers line up for scarce monkeypox vaccine
With 19,000 cases now reported in 75 countries, the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak a global "public health emergency," its highest level of health alert.
Hearing loss after chemotherapy common, study finds
Health News // 6 hours ago
Hearing loss after chemotherapy common, study finds
July 27 (UPI) -- Post-chemotherapy hearing problems affect the majority of adult survivors of the most common cancers, and routine hearing screening is needed, new research suggests.
COVID-19's origins were at Wuhan market in China, two new studies suggest
Health News // 7 hours ago
COVID-19's origins were at Wuhan market in China, two new studies suggest
Two new studies strongly suggest that COVID-19 most likely began with a jump to humans from animals sold at the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China.
People who exercise regularly are more likely to live longer
Health News // 14 hours ago
People who exercise regularly are more likely to live longer
Middle-aged people could add years to their lives just by getting off the couch and going for a walk every day -- though it wouldn't hurt to do even more, a large new study suggests.
Fitness trackers help motivate exercise, weight loss, study confirms
Health News // 15 hours ago
Fitness trackers help motivate exercise, weight loss, study confirms
Your fitness tracker, pedometer or smartwatch may motivate you to exercise more and lose weight, Australian researchers say.
Study warns of tainted dietary supplements in U.S. market
Health News // 1 day ago
Study warns of tainted dietary supplements in U.S. market
July 26 (UPI) -- Food and Drug Administration warning letters are doing little to stem the flow of hazardous dietary supplements tainted with unapproved stimulants into the U.S. market, new research suggests.
Losing spouse to COVID-19 may harm mental health more than other causes of death
Health News // 1 day ago
Losing spouse to COVID-19 may harm mental health more than other causes of death
July 26 (UPI) -- A new study suggests that losing one's spouse to COVID-19 may be worse for mental health than death from other causes.
High-potency marijuana linked to higher risk of addiction, mental health problems
Health News // 1 day ago
High-potency marijuana linked to higher risk of addiction, mental health problems
Cannabis has become far more potent over the years, and that may explain why the number of people becoming addicted to the drug has soared, a new study suggests.
Atrial fibrillation common after noncardiac surgeries
Health News // 1 day ago
Atrial fibrillation common after noncardiac surgeries
A potentially dangerous change in heart rhythm is common after surgeries that don't involve the heart, according to Mayo Clinic researchers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study warns of tainted dietary supplements in U.S. market
Study warns of tainted dietary supplements in U.S. market
Telehealth may fit well in pregnancy, postpartum care, study suggests
Telehealth may fit well in pregnancy, postpartum care, study suggests
FDA finds toxic arsenic, cadmium, lead in many baby foods
FDA finds toxic arsenic, cadmium, lead in many baby foods
People who exercise regularly are more likely to live longer
People who exercise regularly are more likely to live longer
Losing spouse to COVID-19 may harm mental health more than other causes of death
Losing spouse to COVID-19 may harm mental health more than other causes of death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement