Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 27, 2022 / 1:06 PM

Walking until it hurts actually can help peripheral artery disease

By HeatlhDay News
Walking until it hurts actually can help peripheral artery disease
Researchers found that people with peripheral artery disease who walked at a pace that caused discomfort or even pain improved their walking ability. Photo by Paul Glendell, Walking for Health-Natural England/Wikimedia Commons

That phrase "no pain, no gain" might truly apply to people with peripheral artery disease, a new study finds.

Researchers found that people with PAD who walked at a pace that caused discomfort or even pain improved their walking ability.

Advertisement

"Exercise that induces leg pain is beneficial, though difficult," said senior author Dr. Mary McDermott, a professor at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

"We now are working to identify interventions that can make the higher intensity exercise easier -- and still beneficial -- for people with PAD," she said.

PAD occurs when the arteries that transport blood from the heart throughout the body narrow, reducing blood and oxygen flow. It can cause cramping, weakness, fatigue, and aching and pain in the legs and feet while walking. Symptoms subside after about 10 minutes of rest.

While researchers knew that walking on a treadmill helped improve how well and how far a person with PAD could walk, they didn't know what difference pace would make.

Advertisement

The new study, published July 27 in the Journal of the American Heart Association, included 264 people with PAD who were randomly assigned to one of three groups.

They were participants in a trial called Low-Intensity Exercise Intervention in PAD that included 305 people at four U.S. universities.

For 12 months, the first group walked at home at a comfortable pace. The second group walked at a pace that induced leg symptoms. The third group did not walk for exercise. The exercising groups wore a device to monitor their walking intensity and time.

A threshold for high or low intensity was determined for each exercising person. Patients uploaded data on exercise frequency, intensity and duration to a study website.

Participants completed leg function tests at the outset and again at six and 12 months. These measured how quickly they walked 13 feet at their usual pace and as fast as they could go.

They also completed a short physical performance test that included walking at their preferred speed, a standing balance test and chair rises.

Participants in the fast-walking group were able to go 11 feet per minute faster at six months and 16 feet per minute faster at 12 months than those who walked at low intensity.

Advertisement

They were nearly 13 feet per minute faster than the non-walkers at six months. This increase was not statistically significant at one year.

At 12 months, the people who walked for exercise with leg pain or discomfort totaled almost one point higher on the three leg function tests than people who walked at a comfortable pace without leg pain, the study found.

Those who walked for exercise at a comfortable pace had no improvement in walking speed at six or 12 months compared to non-walkers.

"We were surprised by the results because walking for exercise at a pace that induces pain in the legs among people with PAD has been thought to be associated with damage to leg muscles," McDermott said in a journal news release.

"Based on these results, clinicians should advise patients to walk for exercise at a pace that induces leg discomfort, instead of at a comfortable pace without pain," she said.

The participants' average age was 69.

Between 9 million and 10 million Americans have PAD, and Black people, American Indians and the poor are disproportionately affected. About 150,000 people a year have amputations because of the condition.

Researchers said their findings must be confirmed in future studies and results from walking at home may differ from those obtained while walking on a treadmill under professional supervision.

Advertisement

The American Heart Association and 24 collaborators launched the PAD National Action Plan in May, to help prevent PAD complications, address heart health risks and improve of quality of life for those with the disease.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on peripheral artery disease.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

New Yorkers line up for scarce monkeypox vaccine
Health News // 2 hours ago
New Yorkers line up for scarce monkeypox vaccine
With 19,000 cases now reported in 75 countries, the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak a global "public health emergency," its highest level of health alert.
Hearing loss after chemotherapy common, study finds
Health News // 3 hours ago
Hearing loss after chemotherapy common, study finds
July 27 (UPI) -- Post-chemotherapy hearing problems affect the majority of adult survivors of the most common cancers, and routine hearing screening is needed, new research suggests.
COVID-19's origins were at Wuhan market in China, two new studies suggest
Health News // 4 hours ago
COVID-19's origins were at Wuhan market in China, two new studies suggest
Two new studies strongly suggest that COVID-19 most likely began with a jump to humans from animals sold at the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China.
People who exercise regularly are more likely to live longer
Health News // 11 hours ago
People who exercise regularly are more likely to live longer
Middle-aged people could add years to their lives just by getting off the couch and going for a walk every day -- though it wouldn't hurt to do even more, a large new study suggests.
Fitness trackers help motivate exercise, weight loss, study confirms
Health News // 12 hours ago
Fitness trackers help motivate exercise, weight loss, study confirms
Your fitness tracker, pedometer or smartwatch may motivate you to exercise more and lose weight, Australian researchers say.
Study warns of tainted dietary supplements in U.S. market
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study warns of tainted dietary supplements in U.S. market
July 26 (UPI) -- Food and Drug Administration warning letters are doing little to stem the flow of hazardous dietary supplements tainted with unapproved stimulants into the U.S. market, new research suggests.
Losing spouse to COVID-19 may harm mental health more than other causes of death
Health News // 21 hours ago
Losing spouse to COVID-19 may harm mental health more than other causes of death
July 26 (UPI) -- A new study suggests that losing one's spouse to COVID-19 may be worse for mental health than death from other causes.
High-potency marijuana linked to higher risk of addiction, mental health problems
Health News // 1 day ago
High-potency marijuana linked to higher risk of addiction, mental health problems
Cannabis has become far more potent over the years, and that may explain why the number of people becoming addicted to the drug has soared, a new study suggests.
Atrial fibrillation common after noncardiac surgeries
Health News // 1 day ago
Atrial fibrillation common after noncardiac surgeries
A potentially dangerous change in heart rhythm is common after surgeries that don't involve the heart, according to Mayo Clinic researchers.
New tests may speed diagnoses of muscular disorder in infants, UTIs in kids
Health News // 1 day ago
New tests may speed diagnoses of muscular disorder in infants, UTIs in kids
July 26 (UPI) -- New tests could speed the diagnosis of spinal muscular atrophy, a rare but deadly progressive muscle-wasting disorder in infants, and urinary tract infections in children.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study warns of tainted dietary supplements in U.S. market
Study warns of tainted dietary supplements in U.S. market
Long COVID may cause hair, libido loss, as well as brain fog, study says
Long COVID may cause hair, libido loss, as well as brain fog, study says
FDA finds toxic arsenic, cadmium, lead in many baby foods
FDA finds toxic arsenic, cadmium, lead in many baby foods
Telehealth may fit well in pregnancy, postpartum care, study suggests
Telehealth may fit well in pregnancy, postpartum care, study suggests
Losing spouse to COVID-19 may harm mental health more than other causes of death
Losing spouse to COVID-19 may harm mental health more than other causes of death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement