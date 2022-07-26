Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 26, 2022 / 2:33 PM

Study warns of tainted dietary supplements in U.S. market

By Judy Packer-Tursman
Study warns of tainted dietary supplements in U.S. market
New research suggests consumers must be careful buying herbal supplements, alleging the Food and Drug Administration's warnings may be going unheeded by manufacturers who bring tainted products into the U.S. market. Photo by Creative Commons

July 26 (UPI) -- Food and Drug Administration warning letters do little to stem the flow of hazardous dietary supplements tainted with unapproved stimulants into the U.S. market, new research suggests.

After the FDA warned dietary supplement makers about specific products and demanding corrective steps be taken, researchers said they found 29% of the tainted products remained available for purchase years later, with most containing a prohibited ingredient.

Advertisement

These findings are contained in a paper published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, that analyzed some dietary supplements adulterated with "analogues of amphetamine, ephedrine and other drugs ... linked to serious health risks, including hemorrhagic stroke and sudden death."

Researchers said the findings are significant because nationwide, 57.6% of U.S. adults aged 20 and older used a dietary supplement in the past 30 days, according to the latest data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Use was higher among women at 63.8% than men, 50.8%.

Advertisement

In the new study, the researchers said they did not know whether FDA warning letters led manufacturers to recall or reformulate products. So they assessed the frequency of product recalls and the presence of FDA-prohibited drugs in supplements after the agency issued warning letters.

The FDA did not respond to UPI's requests for comment.

The study involved dietary supplements that previously were the subject of a warning letter from the FDA because they contained the amphetamine analogue known as BMPEA, the ephedrine analogue methylsynephrine or the dimethylamylamine analogue octodrine, known as DMHA.

RELATED Survey: Many parents give supplements to counter kids' balking at balanced diet

The FDA issued warning letters targeting the presence of these three stimulants, found in 31 dietary supplements, in 2015, 2016 and 2019, respectively, according to the research paper.

Only one product was recalled by the manufacturer, the researchers found, while nine, or 29%, remained available for purchase online a mean period of six years after the FDA issued warning letters.

In its warnings, the FDA requires manufacturers to inform the agency immediately of steps to be taken to correct the violation and prevent similar violations in the future.

RELATED Study: 1 in 5 cancer survivors think diet supplements reduce disease recurrence

"This is really an alarming finding, because what we've seen over the years is supplement manufacturers are using lax laws" to introduce illegal, experimental foreign pharmaceuticals into the [U.S.] market, Dr. Pieter A. Cohen, the study's lead author, told UPI in a phone interview Tuesday.

Advertisement

"By not following up on their warning letters, the FDA is letting people continue to be exposed to risks," he said.

Cohen said manufacturers "can't just buy powder from China and put it in a supplement," but he asserted they often don't test products to ensure all ingredients are known and safe.

He said he is worried that the risks almost certainly extend beyond the three stimulants analyzed in his small study.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg," Cohen said, describing the study as a "careful look at a small subset" of "well over 1,000" dietary supplement products on the U.S. market that are known to be spiked with experimental drugs.

"We only purchased supplements that the FDA called out and should have been recalled immediately," said Cohen, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School and an internist at Cambridge Health Alliance, a Harvard-affiliated safety-net health system.

Typically, the FDA may issue voluntary recalls of products or manufacturers may quietly remove problematic ingredients without publicizing the problem, Cohen said. "But clearly, many of the companies didn't because we could buy the products years later."

He cited the FDA's mandatory recall several years ago of a pharmaceutical-stimulant-containing supplement sold on military bases that harmed soldiers. But, he said, the FDA took this enforcement action because of outside pressure from the Department of Defense and the media.

Advertisement

He said his research into tainted dietary supplements began about 15 years ago after some of his patients were being harmed by weight-loss products, and a subsequent analysis found them to be contaminated by "foreign experimental drugs."

Cohen said his advice to the many people taking dietary supplements is to try to avoid potentially tainted products by buying supplements of individual ingredients, such as a bottle of echinacea.

He also suggested avoiding supplements with mixed ingredients and those making "structure/function" claims of improved brain function, among other benefits.

For their latest study, the researchers searched online for evidence of recalls of the implicated products. They used the Google search engine to find products that remained available for sale in January 2022 and purchased them online.

Next, the scientists reconstituted powder from the dietary supplements in question in methanol, performing a chemical analysis for the presence and quantity of FDA-prohibited ingredients.

After chemical analysis, five of the nine products still available for purchase, or 56%, were found to contain at least one FDA-prohibited ingredient: four products contained one prohibited ingredient, and one product had three different prohibited ingredients.

Two products contained the same prohibited ingredient for which the FDA issued the warning letter, the researchers found.

Advertisement

Read More

Most vitamins, minerals won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer, panel warns

Latest Headlines

High-potency marijuana linked to higher risk of addiction, mental health problems
Health News // 3 hours ago
High-potency marijuana linked to higher risk of addiction, mental health problems
Cannabis has become far more potent over the years, and that may explain why the number of people becoming addicted to the drug has soared, a new study suggests.
Atrial fibrillation common after noncardiac surgeries
Health News // 3 hours ago
Atrial fibrillation common after noncardiac surgeries
A potentially dangerous change in heart rhythm is common after surgeries that don't involve the heart, according to Mayo Clinic researchers.
New tests may speed diagnoses of muscular disorder in infants, UTIs in kids
Health News // 4 hours ago
New tests may speed diagnoses of muscular disorder in infants, UTIs in kids
July 26 (UPI) -- New tests could speed the diagnosis of spinal muscular atrophy, a rare but deadly progressive muscle-wasting disorder in infants, and urinary tract infections in children.
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease linked to higher risk of heart disease
Health News // 4 hours ago
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease linked to higher risk of heart disease
About 30% of adults around the world have a buildup of fat in the liver, a condition called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, and researchers have linked that condition to a heightened risk of heart disease.
Many CBD products are mislabeled, researchers find
Health News // 5 hours ago
Many CBD products are mislabeled, researchers find
Customers buying creams, patches or lotions containing cannabidiol (CBD) to reduce pain or inflammation may get much more or much less than they expected.
Intermittent fasting may help people with Type 2 diabetes control blood sugar
Health News // 5 hours ago
Intermittent fasting may help people with Type 2 diabetes control blood sugar
People with diabetes who restricted their eating to within a daily 10-hour window wound up with blood sugar levels in the normal range for about three hours longer than when they ate whenever they pleased, a study found.
D.C. shifts monkeypox vaccine strategy to prioritize unvaccinated residents
Health News // 14 hours ago
D.C. shifts monkeypox vaccine strategy to prioritize unvaccinated residents
July 26 (UPI) -- Health officials in Washington, D.C., announced a shift to its monkeypox vaccination campaign to postpone administering second doses in order to prioritize high-risk residents who have yet to receive their first shot.
Scientists devise lab-quality PCR test for COVID-19 for doctors, pharmacies
Health News // 20 hours ago
Scientists devise lab-quality PCR test for COVID-19 for doctors, pharmacies
July 25 (UPI) -- Scientists at Columbia University unveiled research Monday that they said bring polymerase chain reaction, known as PCR, testing for COVID-19 and other viruses out of the lab and into doctor's offices and pharmacies.
Telehealth may fit well in pregnancy, postpartum care, study suggests
Health News // 21 hours ago
Telehealth may fit well in pregnancy, postpartum care, study suggests
July 25 (UPI) -- Using telehealth to supplement or replace in-person maternal care services leads to similar -- and sometimes better -- clinical outcomes, according to a new study.
Obesity rates among U.S. children climb past 20%
Health News // 22 hours ago
Obesity rates among U.S. children climb past 20%
For the first time ever, more than 1 in 5 American kids is obese.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Long COVID may cause hair, libido loss, as well as brain fog, study says
Long COVID may cause hair, libido loss, as well as brain fog, study says
FDA finds toxic arsenic, cadmium, lead in many baby foods
FDA finds toxic arsenic, cadmium, lead in many baby foods
Amid flood of Alzheimer's research, questionable conduct persists
Amid flood of Alzheimer's research, questionable conduct persists
Biden administration announces new pandemic response division
Biden administration announces new pandemic response division
D.C. shifts monkeypox vaccine strategy to prioritize unvaccinated residents
D.C. shifts monkeypox vaccine strategy to prioritize unvaccinated residents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement