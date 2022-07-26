New tests may speed diagnoses of muscular disorder in infants, UTIs in kids

New tests unveiled Tuesday may speed diagnosis of urinary tract infections in children and spinal muscular atrophy in infants. Photo by lmging/Shutterstock

The tests were unveiled Tuesday at the American Association for Clinical Chemistry's 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo in Chicago. The scientific group describes the latest developments as addressing "persistent challenges" in children's healthcare.

Spinal muscular atrophy is the leading inherited cause of infant death after cystic fibrosis, according to the American Association for Clinical Chemistry's news release.

The genetic disorder affects approximately 1 out of every 10,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to giving affected newborns the best chance at healthy lives, the scientific group said. However, most newborn screening panels that use next-generation sequencing don't detect spinal muscular atrophy.

The most common form of the disease is "caused by an abnormal version of the SMN1 gene, which produces a protein essential to nerve cells involved in muscle movement," the release said.

Next-generation sequencing panels analyze hundreds of genes for disease-causing changes, but the tests typically exclude the SMN1 gene because it is difficult to distinguish it from the SMN2 gene, which only differs in "a small spot," the release said.

In the latest development, Gustavo Barcelos Barra and his colleagues at Sabin Medicina Diagnostica in Brasilia, Brazil, developed a next-generation sequencing panel that detects a mutation in that "small spot" on the SMN1 gene that causes spinal muscular atrophy.

Using this next-generation sequencing panel, they tested 52 DNA samples from spinal muscular atrophy patients.

These test results were compared to the results from a single-gene polymerase chain reaction, known as PCR, test, that the scientific association described as a widely used method for diagnosing the disorder.

The researchers found that panel results for SMN1 and the single-gene test agreed in all cases.

Barra, genomics division coordinator at Sabin Medicina Diagnostica, said in the release that by including the test for spinal muscular atrophy on next-generation sequencing panels, "parents do not have to look for an additional test" for the disorder -- and laboratories won't have to perform an extra test to screen for it.

With respect to diagnostic tests for pediatric UTIs, the scientific association said these infections are common in children and may cause septic shock or even kidney damage when left untreated.

However, the urine culture, considered the "gold standard" for diagnosing UTIs, "is slow and labor-intensive for laboratory staff," which may cause doctors to inappropriately prescribe antibiotics before getting test results.

"This is a serious issue that is contributing to the rise of antibiotic resistance," the scientific group said.

To address this issue, a research team led by Dr. Jingcai Wang of Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, became the first to show that a faster method for diagnosing UTIs in adults, known as UTOPIA, could also work in children.

The method "uses urinalysis results and other variables to predict UTIs, and delivers answers well before the two to three days needed for culture results," according to the release.

The researchers analyzed data from the medical records of 5,353 children who previously underwent both urinalysis and urine culture for UTI.

They entered each patient's age, sex, risk for UTI, and urinalysis results into UTOPIA's algorithm to see how accurately it predicted their urine culture results, the release said.

The scientists found that UTOPIA predicted positive urine culture results more accurately in the children than any individual variable did on its own.

In the release, Wang described UTOPIA as "a simple way to predict urine culture results" in children, providing quicker diagnosis of UTI and preventing potential kidney damage."

"It can potentially reduce unnecessary urine cultures, save money, and reduce use of unnecessary antibiotics in children," Wang said.