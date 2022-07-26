Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 26, 2022 / 10:46 AM

New tests may speed diagnoses of muscular disorder in infants, UTIs in kids

By Judy Packer-Tursman
New tests may speed diagnoses of muscular disorder in infants, UTIs in kids
New tests unveiled Tuesday may speed diagnosis of urinary tract infections in children and spinal muscular atrophy in infants. Photo by lmging/Shutterstock

July 26 (UPI) -- A new test could speed the diagnosis of spinal muscular atrophy, a rare but deadly progressive muscle-wasting disorder, in infants.

And a new way to screen for urinary tract infections in children also may result in better, earlier detection of this common problem.

Advertisement

The tests were unveiled Tuesday at the American Association for Clinical Chemistry's 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo in Chicago. The scientific group describes the latest developments as addressing "persistent challenges" in children's healthcare.

Spinal muscular atrophy is the leading inherited cause of infant death after cystic fibrosis, according to the American Association for Clinical Chemistry's news release.

RELATED FDA approves gene therapy with $2.1M price tag

The genetic disorder affects approximately 1 out of every 10,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to giving affected newborns the best chance at healthy lives, the scientific group said. However, most newborn screening panels that use next-generation sequencing don't detect spinal muscular atrophy.

Advertisement

The most common form of the disease is "caused by an abnormal version of the SMN1 gene, which produces a protein essential to nerve cells involved in muscle movement," the release said.

RELATED New treatment for spinal muscular atrophy discovered

Next-generation sequencing panels analyze hundreds of genes for disease-causing changes, but the tests typically exclude the SMN1 gene because it is difficult to distinguish it from the SMN2 gene, which only differs in "a small spot," the release said.

In the latest development, Gustavo Barcelos Barra and his colleagues at Sabin Medicina Diagnostica in Brasilia, Brazil, developed a next-generation sequencing panel that detects a mutation in that "small spot" on the SMN1 gene that causes spinal muscular atrophy.

Using this next-generation sequencing panel, they tested 52 DNA samples from spinal muscular atrophy patients.

RELATED Drug for spinal muscular atrophy appears effective in mice

These test results were compared to the results from a single-gene polymerase chain reaction, known as PCR, test, that the scientific association described as a widely used method for diagnosing the disorder.

The researchers found that panel results for SMN1 and the single-gene test agreed in all cases.

Barra, genomics division coordinator at Sabin Medicina Diagnostica, said in the release that by including the test for spinal muscular atrophy on next-generation sequencing panels, "parents do not have to look for an additional test" for the disorder -- and laboratories won't have to perform an extra test to screen for it.

Advertisement

With respect to diagnostic tests for pediatric UTIs, the scientific association said these infections are common in children and may cause septic shock or even kidney damage when left untreated.

However, the urine culture, considered the "gold standard" for diagnosing UTIs, "is slow and labor-intensive for laboratory staff," which may cause doctors to inappropriately prescribe antibiotics before getting test results.

"This is a serious issue that is contributing to the rise of antibiotic resistance," the scientific group said.

To address this issue, a research team led by Dr. Jingcai Wang of Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, became the first to show that a faster method for diagnosing UTIs in adults, known as UTOPIA, could also work in children.

The method "uses urinalysis results and other variables to predict UTIs, and delivers answers well before the two to three days needed for culture results," according to the release.

The researchers analyzed data from the medical records of 5,353 children who previously underwent both urinalysis and urine culture for UTI.

They entered each patient's age, sex, risk for UTI, and urinalysis results into UTOPIA's algorithm to see how accurately it predicted their urine culture results, the release said.

The scientists found that UTOPIA predicted positive urine culture results more accurately in the children than any individual variable did on its own.

Advertisement

In the release, Wang described UTOPIA as "a simple way to predict urine culture results" in children, providing quicker diagnosis of UTI and preventing potential kidney damage."

"It can potentially reduce unnecessary urine cultures, save money, and reduce use of unnecessary antibiotics in children," Wang said.

Latest Headlines

Atrial Fibrillation is common after noncardiac surgeries
Health News // 20 minutes ago
Atrial Fibrillation is common after noncardiac surgeries
A potentially dangerous change in heart rhythm is common after surgeries that don't involve the heart, according to Mayo Clinic researchers.
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease linked to higher risk of heart disease
Health News // 1 hour ago
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease linked to higher risk of heart disease
About 30% of adults around the world have a buildup of fat in the liver, a condition called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, and researchers have linked that condition to a heightened risk of heart disease.
Many CBD products are mislabeled, researchers find
Health News // 1 hour ago
Many CBD products are mislabeled, researchers find
Customers buying creams, patches or lotions containing cannabidiol (CBD) to reduce pain or inflammation may get much more or much less than they expected.
Intermittent fasting may help people with Type 2 diabetes control blood sugar
Health News // 2 hours ago
Intermittent fasting may help people with Type 2 diabetes control blood sugar
People with diabetes who restricted their eating to within a daily 10-hour window wound up with blood sugar levels in the normal range for about three hours longer than when they ate whenever they pleased, a study found.
D.C. shifts monkeypox vaccine strategy to prioritize unvaccinated residents
Health News // 11 hours ago
D.C. shifts monkeypox vaccine strategy to prioritize unvaccinated residents
July 26 (UPI) -- Health officials in Washington, D.C., announced a shift to its monkeypox vaccination campaign to postpone administering second doses in order to prioritize high-risk residents who have yet to receive their first shot.
Scientists devise lab-quality PCR test for COVID-19 for doctors, pharmacies
Health News // 17 hours ago
Scientists devise lab-quality PCR test for COVID-19 for doctors, pharmacies
July 25 (UPI) -- Scientists at Columbia University unveiled research Monday that they said bring polymerase chain reaction, known as PCR, testing for COVID-19 and other viruses out of the lab and into doctor's offices and pharmacies.
Telehealth may fit well in pregnancy, postpartum care, study suggests
Health News // 18 hours ago
Telehealth may fit well in pregnancy, postpartum care, study suggests
July 25 (UPI) -- Using telehealth to supplement or replace in-person maternal care services leads to similar -- and sometimes better -- clinical outcomes, according to a new study.
Obesity rates among U.S. children climb past 20%
Health News // 19 hours ago
Obesity rates among U.S. children climb past 20%
For the first time ever, more than 1 in 5 American kids is obese.
Violent crime, other stressors could raise child's risk for asthma
Health News // 1 day ago
Violent crime, other stressors could raise child's risk for asthma
Inner-city kids are known to be at greater risk for uncontrolled asthma. Now, new research suggests that violent crime and poor school achievement may be two reasons why.
Long COVID affects nearly 6% of kids who went to E.R. with COVID-19, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Long COVID affects nearly 6% of kids who went to E.R. with COVID-19, study shows
Though adults are more likely to suffer long COVID, kids aren't immune to the fatigue, weakness, coughing and breathing problems that can persist months after their initial infection.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Long COVID may cause hair, libido loss, as well as brain fog, study says
Long COVID may cause hair, libido loss, as well as brain fog, study says
Biden administration announces new pandemic response division
Biden administration announces new pandemic response division
FDA finds toxic arsenic, cadmium, lead in many baby foods
FDA finds toxic arsenic, cadmium, lead in many baby foods
Amid flood of Alzheimer's research, questionable conduct persists
Amid flood of Alzheimer's research, questionable conduct persists
D.C. shifts monkeypox vaccine strategy to prioritize unvaccinated residents
D.C. shifts monkeypox vaccine strategy to prioritize unvaccinated residents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement