Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 26, 2022 / 10:10 AM

Many CBD products are mislabeled, researchers find

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Many CBD products are mislabeled, researchers find
Researchers tested more than 105 topical CBD products and found that just 24% were accurately labeled. Photo by Julia Teichmann/Pixabay

Customers buying creams, patches or lotions containing cannabidiol (CBD) to reduce pain or inflammation may get much more or much less than they expected.

Topical CBD products are gaining popularity in the United States, and the authors of a new study say the science hasn't kept up.

Advertisement

"Overall, this study and other studies before it just kind of speak to the need for improved regulatory oversight of cannabis products generally," said researcher Tory Spindle, an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, in Baltimore.

"The product innovation has far outpaced science and has far outpaced our ability to regulate them. I think we really need to kind of reel it back in," Spindle added.

RELATED Regular marijuana use may hamper female athletes

CBD is a chemical in marijuana that doesn't create the high but is touted for various beneficial effects. CBD products took off in the United States after 2018, after federal legislation allowed hemp production on farms. While it's possible to extract CBD from hemp plants, the plants also contain some THC, the high-producing chemical in pot.

Advertisement

For this study, researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine tested more than 105 topical CBD products, including lotions, creams and patches, sold online and in retail stores in Baltimore in the summer of 2020. The investigators found significant misleading and inaccurate labeling.

Some products declared they were free of THC when they actually contained it.

RELATED Study finds THC in 60% of CBD products tested

Only 89 products listed the total amount of CBD in milligrams on the label. About 18% of those contained less CBD than advertised and 58% contained more. Just 24% were accurately labeled, the researchers said.

"Really what it comes down to is just a quality control issue," said Spindle, who is also a faculty member at the Johns Hopkins Cannabis Science Laboratory. "Without having some regulatory entity, like the [U.S. Food and Drug Administration], overseeing your operations, you don't necessarily have to be as rigid with your testing and your performance."

The research team detected THC in 37 of the 105 products. All contained amounts within the legal limit of 0.3%. Four of those that contained THC were labeled "THC-free."

RELATED CBD marketing for dogs way ahead of the science, experts say

"It was surprising to me that there was a decent amount of products that either said they were THC-free explicitly or that didn't say anything about THC being in the products that did have THC in there," Spindle said. "That's definitely a concern."

Advertisement

Past studies have found mislabeled contents in oral or vapor CBD items for sale, Spindle added. And a study published online last month in Drug and Alcohol Dependence found about 60% of 80 CBD products tested contained THC.

It's not yet clear whether the presence of THC would cause a problem for someone who must undergo testing for their work or in the criminal justice system. But the research team is studying whether topical CBD products containing low levels of THC would result in a positive drug test.

The study also found that more than half of the products made therapeutic claims not approved by the FDA, including claims about alleviating pain and wrinkles.

"We don't really have any randomized controlled trials to say that if you use a topical CBD product, that's better than a placebo for treating pain. Those studies don't exist yet," Spindle said.

Not much is known about the bioavailability and the absorption of these compounds through different routes, said Tiffany Weir, an associate professor and a graduate program director in the department of food science and human nutrition at Colorado State University. She was not involved in this study.

One of the least studied routes is the absorption from skin creams, Weir said.

Advertisement

"This stuff just stormed the market," Weir said. "I feel like everything still needs to be done in terms of research. It made it to consumers long before the research has been able to catch up."

Weir said she applauds some companies in the industry that are sponsoring research to learn or confirm what the products do and which doses have an effect.

There are cannabinoid receptors in human intestines, so "there's probably going to be some impacts on intestinal health and on the gut microbiota," she noted.

Daniele Piomelli is director of the University of California, Irvine Center for the Study of Cannabis. He said he is less concerned about the amount of CBD in products varying from what the labels indicate and more concerned about the chemicals used to extract the compound.

"You need to use solvents. Residues of those solvents could be there in the CBD product. If there is no solid control over that, that in the long run can be problematic or even in the short run," said Piomelli, who had no role in the research.

The study findings were published online recently in JAMA Network Open.

More information

The U.S. National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health has more on cannabis and cannabinoids.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Intermittent fasting may help people with Type 2 diabetes control blood sugar
Health News // 1 hour ago
Intermittent fasting may help people with Type 2 diabetes control blood sugar
People with diabetes who restricted their eating to within a daily 10-hour window wound up with blood sugar levels in the normal range for about three hours longer than when they ate whenever they pleased, a study found.
D.C. shifts monkeypox vaccine strategy to prioritize unvaccinated residents
Health News // 9 hours ago
D.C. shifts monkeypox vaccine strategy to prioritize unvaccinated residents
July 26 (UPI) -- Health officials in Washington, D.C., announced a shift to its monkeypox vaccination campaign to postpone administering second doses in order to prioritize high-risk residents who have yet to receive their first shot.
Scientists devise lab-quality PCR test for COVID-19 for doctors, pharmacies
Health News // 16 hours ago
Scientists devise lab-quality PCR test for COVID-19 for doctors, pharmacies
July 25 (UPI) -- Scientists at Columbia University unveiled research Monday that they said bring polymerase chain reaction, known as PCR, testing for COVID-19 and other viruses out of the lab and into doctor's offices and pharmacies.
Telehealth may fit well in pregnancy, postpartum care, study suggests
Health News // 17 hours ago
Telehealth may fit well in pregnancy, postpartum care, study suggests
July 25 (UPI) -- Using telehealth to supplement or replace in-person maternal care services leads to similar -- and sometimes better -- clinical outcomes, according to a new study.
Obesity rates among U.S. children climb past 20%
Health News // 17 hours ago
Obesity rates among U.S. children climb past 20%
For the first time ever, more than 1 in 5 American kids is obese.
Violent crime, other stressors could raise child's risk for asthma
Health News // 22 hours ago
Violent crime, other stressors could raise child's risk for asthma
Inner-city kids are known to be at greater risk for uncontrolled asthma. Now, new research suggests that violent crime and poor school achievement may be two reasons why.
Long COVID affects nearly 6% of kids who went to E.R. with COVID-19, study shows
Health News // 23 hours ago
Long COVID affects nearly 6% of kids who went to E.R. with COVID-19, study shows
Though adults are more likely to suffer long COVID, kids aren't immune to the fatigue, weakness, coughing and breathing problems that can persist months after their initial infection.
Long COVID may cause hair, libido loss, as well as brain fog, study says
Health News // 23 hours ago
Long COVID may cause hair, libido loss, as well as brain fog, study says
July 25 (UPI) -- Long COVID sufferers are experiencing a broader array of symptoms than previously thought, including hair loss and sexual dysfunction, as well as fatigue, breathing difficulties and brain fog.
CDC warns of salmonella outbreak linked to tiny pet turtles
Health News // 3 days ago
CDC warns of salmonella outbreak linked to tiny pet turtles
Tiny turtles are the cause of a multistate outbreak of salmonella that has led to five hospitalizations, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Psychedelics may be future of depression treatment, experts say
Health News // 3 days ago
Psychedelics may be future of depression treatment, experts say
NEW YORK, July 22 (UPI) -- With as many as half of those with depression taking antidepressants and not seeing improvement, new research has focused on psychedelic drugs previously used for recreational purposes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Long COVID may cause hair, libido loss, as well as brain fog, study says
Long COVID may cause hair, libido loss, as well as brain fog, study says
Biden administration announces new pandemic response division
Biden administration announces new pandemic response division
FDA finds toxic arsenic, cadmium, lead in many baby foods
FDA finds toxic arsenic, cadmium, lead in many baby foods
Amid flood of Alzheimer's research, questionable conduct persists
Amid flood of Alzheimer's research, questionable conduct persists
D.C. shifts monkeypox vaccine strategy to prioritize unvaccinated residents
D.C. shifts monkeypox vaccine strategy to prioritize unvaccinated residents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement