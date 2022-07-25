Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 25, 2022 / 11:36 AM

Violent crime, other stressors could raise child's risk for asthma

By HealthDay News
Violent crime, other stressors could raise child's risk for asthma
Toxic stress and lower health literacy are associated with worse asthma health in children, researchers say. Photo by M. Dykstra/Shutterstock

Inner-city kids are known to be at greater risk for uncontrolled asthma. Now, new research suggests that violent crime and poor school achievement may be two reasons why.

"Experiencing violent crime can result in toxic stress, and decreased educational attainment is associated with lower health literacy," said study author Dr. Jordan Tyris, a hospitalist at Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. "Toxic stress and lower health literacy are associated with worse asthma health in children, so it is possible that this may explain our findings."

Advertisement

Health literacy refers to how well a person understands and processes the information needed to make appropriate choices about healthcare.

Still, other factors not addressed in the new study could also be at play, including structural racism and access to healthcare, Tyris said.

RELATED Corticosteroids often fail to help people with severe asthma

For the study, her team analyzed data from nearly 15,500 kids with asthma (aged 2 to 17) in Washington, D.C. Those kids who lived in areas with more violent crime and fewer high school graduates were more likely to be hospitalized or seek care in the emergency department for asthma attacks, the study showed.

Advertisement

Turning this situation around will take a village, Tyris said.

Expanding community college options for adults and providing better early childhood education programs in these neighborhoods may make a meaningful difference in school achievement and health literacy.

RELATED Inhaler combining albuterol, budesonide may stop asthma attacks

"We recommend that community-based interventions apply a population-level focus on neighborhoods with increased rates of emergency departments and hospitalizations," Tyris said. "Engaging community members and other stakeholders to create these interventions and address these important social factors might lead to lower asthma [rates] among children living in these areas."

The study was published online Monday in the journal Pediatrics.

The findings mirror what Dr. Kevin Fiori sees in his Bronx, N.Y.-based practice. He is the director of social determinants of health and community and population health at Montefiore Medical Center and an assistant professor of pediatrics at Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

RELATED Antibiotics before C-section don't increase risk of childhood asthma

"Adverse social determinants of health, which span unstable housing or poor housing conditions as well as other environmental factors, can negatively impact a person's health in significant ways," said Fiori, who reviewed the findings.

It's time to think outside of the box, he said.

"This new study ... demonstrates why it is important to partner with families who might already be doing all of the medical interventions we recommend but struggle with underlying drivers of asthma exacerbations, which could be mold or pests that are present in a family's household," Fiori said.

Advertisement

He said parents of kids with asthma should tell their pediatrician what's going on at home as it may affect their child's health, and help is available.

"Primary care providers and pediatricians can partner with our patients in meaningful ways like making referrals to food resources, writing letters to landlords explaining how the housing condition is worsening a patient's asthma, and advocating to representatives about the importance of safe neighbors on family health," Fiori said.

For example, the New York City Health Department's Healthy Homes Program conducts free home assessments and will work with property owners to fix any issues, Fiori said.

"Years back, we found that interventions like bringing an exterminator to the homes of almost 400 pediatric patients with persistent asthma could reduce allergy symptoms," he recalled.

Greater collaboration with community health workers can also make a difference in the health and well-being of these kids, Fiori added.

"By integrating community health workers and other partners on our team with the shared goal of addressing a person's 'whole health,' we can begin to more effectively offer patients expertise and resources as well as help families navigate available social services," Fiori said.

More information

The American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology has more on treating asthma in children.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Asthma, allergies may increase risk for heart disease

Latest Headlines

Long COVID affects nearly 6% of kids who went to E.R. with COVID-19, study shows
Health News // 3 hours ago
Long COVID affects nearly 6% of kids who went to E.R. with COVID-19, study shows
Though adults are more likely to suffer long COVID, kids aren't immune to the fatigue, weakness, coughing and breathing problems that can persist months after their initial infection.
Long COVID may cause hair, libido loss, as well as brain fog, study says
Health News // 3 hours ago
Long COVID may cause hair, libido loss, as well as brain fog, study says
July 25 (UPI) -- Long COVID sufferers are experiencing a broader array of symptoms than previously thought, including hair loss and sexual dysfunction, as well as fatigue, breathing difficulties and brain fog.
CDC warns of salmonella outbreak linked to tiny pet turtles
Health News // 2 days ago
CDC warns of salmonella outbreak linked to tiny pet turtles
Tiny turtles are the cause of a multistate outbreak of salmonella that has led to five hospitalizations, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Psychedelics may be future of depression treatment, experts say
Health News // 3 days ago
Psychedelics may be future of depression treatment, experts say
NEW YORK, July 22 (UPI) -- With as many as half of those with depression taking antidepressants and not seeing improvement, new research has focused on psychedelic drugs previously used for recreational purposes.
Gene therapy could reduce bleeding risk in patients with hemophilia B
Health News // 3 days ago
Gene therapy could reduce bleeding risk in patients with hemophilia B
People with hemophilia B could find their bleeding risk dramatically reduced with just one injection of an experimental gene therapy, a new study reports.
Bananas may improve heart health, especially for women
Health News // 3 days ago
Bananas may improve heart health, especially for women
It may sound bananas, but new research shows eating this potassium-rich food can improve heart health.
Changes to street crossings could make roads safer for elderly pedestrians
Health News // 3 days ago
Changes to street crossings could make roads safer for elderly pedestrians
Better lighting and other changes to street crossings could improve pedestrian safety for seniors -- the age group most likely to be killed by oncoming vehicles.
Amid flood of Alzheimer's research, questionable conduct persists
Health News // 4 days ago
Amid flood of Alzheimer's research, questionable conduct persists
WASHINGTON, July 21 (UPI) -- A probe by a prestigious science journal raises questions about the integrity of some scientific evidence that helped launch an investigational Alzheimer's disease drug into ongoing clinical trials.
Biden administration announces new pandemic response division
Health News // 3 days ago
Biden administration announces new pandemic response division
The Biden administration announced Thursday that it will create a new division in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to coordinate responses to pandemic threats and other health emergencies.
Insured Americans pay nearly $3,000 for childbirth
Health News // 3 days ago
Insured Americans pay nearly $3,000 for childbirth
Better have some savings stored up before you rush to the delivery room: A new analysis shows the average out-of-pocket expense for delivering a child in the United States is nearly $3,000, even if you're insured.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bananas may improve heart health, especially for women
Bananas may improve heart health, especially for women
Biden administration announces new pandemic response division
Biden administration announces new pandemic response division
FDA finds toxic arsenic, cadmium, lead in many baby foods
FDA finds toxic arsenic, cadmium, lead in many baby foods
Amid flood of Alzheimer's research, questionable conduct persists
Amid flood of Alzheimer's research, questionable conduct persists
Psychedelics may be future of depression treatment, experts say
Psychedelics may be future of depression treatment, experts say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement