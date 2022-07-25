Scientists devise lab-quality PCR test for COVID-19 for doctors, pharmacies

Infrared heating of plasmonic nanoparticles facilitates what's called a "multiplexed reverse transcriptase quantitative" PCR test for rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2, a new study says. Illustration courtesy of Abigail Ayers and Nicoletta Barolini/Columbia Engineering

July 25 (UPI) -- Scientists at Columbia University unveiled research Monday they said is "a step closer" toward bringing polymerase chain reaction, known as PCR, testing for COVID-19 and other viruses out of the lab -- and into doctor's offices, pharmacies and other more accessible settings. The study by researchers at Columbia Engineering and Rover Diagnostics was published in Nature Nanotechnology. Advertisement

Noting in a blog that the COVID-19 pandemic exposed limitations in bringing molecular diagnostic testing to point-of-care settings, the scientists said they developed a complex new platform for lab-quality testing that gives results in 23 minutes.

In addition to speed, the scientists said their test's potential extends beyond COVID-19. They explained it could be adapted to test for a broad range of infectious diseases, including influenza, strep and other viruses that require fast diagnosis.

For more than three decades, the PCR technique has been the "gold standard" in molecular diagnostic testing, capable of detecting genetic material from a virus or from human DNA, a news release said.

But PCR testing is performed mostly at large laboratories because its instrumentation is bulky and expensive, it takes a long time for results, and trained technicians must run it.

These are limitations that have led to bottlenecks in test results, particularly during the pandemic.

The researchers found a way to build a 2-pound platform that is portable and potentially "can be used in locations where rapid turnaround results are critical, at pharmacies, transportation hubs, public events, and at companies screening employees coming back to work," Samuel K. Sia, professor of biomedical engineering at Columbia and a study co-author, said in the release.

"PCR is the gold-standard test for COVID diagnosis, but is limited mainly to lab testing," Sia told UPI in an email. "Current portable PCR tests take over 30 minutes, and are still hard to manufacture, so the use of portable PCR tests has been limited."

He added that the new study "shows a path for a quicker PCR test using hardware components that are more easily manufactured."

And, Sia said, the use of portable PCR tests compared to the current rapid antigen tests would be more sensitive and thus "identify more of the truly positively infected subjects."

Sia noted that the new test is being commercialized by a startup biotech company, Rover Diagnostics, of which he is a co-founder.

The test's cost "would be comparable or lower than other current molecular diagnostics tests, which are more expensive than the rapid antigen tests, but are also more sensitive," he said.

Sia said the new testing tool would perform "at the same quality of sensitivity and specificity as the current lab-based PCR standards."