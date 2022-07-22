CDC warns of salmonella outbreak linked to tiny pet turtles

Most of the small reptiles were purchased online, about half from a website called myturtlestore.com.
Federal law bans the sale of small turtles as pets.
Most of the small reptiles were purchased online, about half from a website called myturtlestore.com. Federal law bans the sale of small turtles as pets.
A CDC report on the investigation said the true number of people infected is likely higher, but many recover without testing or medical care. In the known cases, many of those infected are children.
Typically, salmonella infection includes diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps that develop sometime between six hours and six days after exposure to the bacteria.
The illness usually lasts about four to seven days, though some people will develop severe symptoms requiring hospitalization. Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable.
The CDC advises not buying turtles with shells that are less than 4 inches long. The agency says turtles longer than 4 inches should be purchased only from reputable pet stores or rescues. Here are some of the CDC's other recommendations:
State health departments can answer questions about infections in specific states.
