Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 22, 2022 / 3:16 PM

CDC warns of salmonella outbreak linked to tiny pet turtles

By HealthDay News
CDC warns of salmonella outbreak linked to tiny pet turtles
The CDC has linked an outbreak of salmonella that has infected at least 15 people in 11 states to turtles that are less than 4 inches long. Photo by Sandy Karreman/Pixabay

Tiny turtles are the cause of a multistate outbreak of salmonella that has led to five hospitalizations, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. outbreak that has infected at least 15 people in 11 states to turtles that are less than 4 inches long.

Most of the small reptiles were purchased online, about half from a website called myturtlestore.com.

Federal law bans the sale of small turtles as pets.

Advertisement

A CDC report on the investigation said the true number of people infected is likely higher, but many recover without testing or medical care. In the known cases, many of those infected are children.

Typically, salmonella infection includes diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps that develop sometime between six hours and six days after exposure to the bacteria.

RELATED Nearly third of ground chicken may contain salmonella, investigation shows

The illness usually lasts about four to seven days, though some people will develop severe symptoms requiring hospitalization. Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable.

The CDC advises not buying turtles with shells that are less than 4 inches long. The agency says turtles longer than 4 inches should be purchased only from reputable pet stores or rescues. Here are some of the CDC's other recommendations:

  • Don't get a turtle if you are in a group more vulnerable to salmonella.
  • Stay healthy by always washing your hands after touching, feeding or caring for your turtle. Ensure that your children are also washing their hands well after handling the turtle.
  • If you have a turtle you no longer want, do not discard it. Call your local pet store or reptile rescue for help.
Advertisement

State health departments can answer questions about infections in specific states.

RELATED Pet store puppies may be passing drug-resistant bacteria to people

More information

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has more on salmonella.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

RELATED Expert warns of rare case of COVID-19 transmission from cat to human

Latest Headlines

Psychedelics may be future of depression treatment, experts say
Health News // 13 hours ago
Psychedelics may be future of depression treatment, experts say
NEW YORK, July 22 (UPI) -- With as many as half of those with depression taking antidepressants and not seeing improvement, new research has focused on psychedelic drugs previously used for recreational purposes.
Gene therapy could reduce bleeding risk in patients with hemophilia B
Health News // 13 hours ago
Gene therapy could reduce bleeding risk in patients with hemophilia B
People with hemophilia B could find their bleeding risk dramatically reduced with just one injection of an experimental gene therapy, a new study reports.
Bananas may improve heart health, especially for women
Health News // 14 hours ago
Bananas may improve heart health, especially for women
It may sound bananas, but new research shows eating this potassium-rich food can improve heart health.
Changes to street crossings could make roads safer for elderly pedestrians
Health News // 14 hours ago
Changes to street crossings could make roads safer for elderly pedestrians
Better lighting and other changes to street crossings could improve pedestrian safety for seniors -- the age group most likely to be killed by oncoming vehicles.
Amid flood of Alzheimer's research, questionable conduct persists
Health News // 1 day ago
Amid flood of Alzheimer's research, questionable conduct persists
WASHINGTON, July 21 (UPI) -- A probe by a prestigious science journal raises questions about the integrity of some scientific evidence that helped launch an investigational Alzheimer's disease drug into ongoing clinical trials.
Biden administration announces new pandemic response division
Health News // 1 day ago
Biden administration announces new pandemic response division
The Biden administration announced Thursday that it will create a new division in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to coordinate responses to pandemic threats and other health emergencies.
Insured Americans pay nearly $3,000 for childbirth
Health News // 1 day ago
Insured Americans pay nearly $3,000 for childbirth
Better have some savings stored up before you rush to the delivery room: A new analysis shows the average out-of-pocket expense for delivering a child in the United States is nearly $3,000, even if you're insured.
Adding Keytruda to chemo may extend survival from aggressive breast cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Adding Keytruda to chemo may extend survival from aggressive breast cancer
Adding the drug Keytruda to standard chemotherapy can extend the lives of some women with an aggressive form of breast cancer, a new study finds.
Mental, physical activities benefit men's, women's brains differently
Health News // 1 day ago
Mental, physical activities benefit men's, women's brains differently
Exercising your body and mind can help stave off memory problems as you age, and some of these benefits may be even greater for women, a new study suggests.
Hormone therapy doesn't raise risk for breast cancer survivors, study shows
Health News // 2 days ago
Hormone therapy doesn't raise risk for breast cancer survivors, study shows
Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for breast cancer survivors doesn't appear to increase the risk of cancer recurrence or death, Danish researchers report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Amid flood of Alzheimer's research, questionable conduct persists
Amid flood of Alzheimer's research, questionable conduct persists
FDA finds toxic arsenic, cadmium, lead in many baby foods
FDA finds toxic arsenic, cadmium, lead in many baby foods
Mental, physical activities benefit men's, women's brains differently
Mental, physical activities benefit men's, women's brains differently
Psychedelics may be future of depression treatment, experts say
Psychedelics may be future of depression treatment, experts say
Surgery risks mount if anesthesiologist faces heavy workload, study warns
Surgery risks mount if anesthesiologist faces heavy workload, study warns
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement