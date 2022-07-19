Study: Many first responders show low trust in COVID-19 vaccine, government

A new study of firefighters and other first responders finds those unvaccinated were more likely to develop COVID-19 -- and less likely to believe in vaccines' effectiveness and safety -- than their vaccinated peers. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- A new study of law enforcement officers, firefighters and other first responders finds those remaining unvaccinated were more likely to develop COVID-19 -- and less likely to believe in vaccines' effectiveness and safety -- than their vaccinated peers. The study, whose research ran from January to September 2021, was published Tuesday in JAMA Network Open. Advertisement

In a research letter, the University of Miami-led team of investigators said law enforcement officers, firefighters and other first responders are at increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to health care personnel, but they have relatively low COVID-19 vaccine uptake.

They further noted that COVID-19 was the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths among U.S. law enforcement officers in 2021.

The scientists cited their earlier study, published in May 2021, which found that more than half of nearly 3,200 surveyed U.S. firefighters and emergency medical technicians were uncertain or reported low acceptability of COVID-19 vaccination.

For the new study, the researchers used data from the Arizona HEROES (Healthcare, Emergency Response, and Other Essential Workers Study) and RECOVER (Research on the Epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2 in Essential Response Personnel) groups to assess attitudes toward COVID-19 vaccination and illness among vaccinated and unvaccinated first responders.

According to the research, unvaccinated first responders were less likely than their vaccinated counterparts to believe that COVID-19 vaccines are effective -- 17% versus 54%, respectively -- or safe -- 15% versus 54%, respectively.

From Jan.1 to Sept. 30, 2021, participants contributed weekly nasal specimens using home-based kits and they reported COVID-19-like symptoms via text message.

Overall, 184 confirmed COVID-19 illnesses were identified among the first responder participants.

Among law enforcement officers, COVID-19 incidence "per 1,000 person-weeks" was 11.9 in unvaccinated and 0.6 in vaccinated individuals. Incidence also was higher among unvaccinated versus vaccinated firefighters, at 9 compared to 1.8, respectively.

Researchers assessed the duration of COVID-related illness and missed work days for first responders and surveyed them about vaccine attitudes and practices.

Among the fully vaccinated first responders, 35% said they trusted the government regarding COVID-19 vaccines compared with 12% of the unvaccinated.

The researchers conceded that most participants were White and from Florida and Arizona, limiting the generalizability of the results.

"Our findings suggest that state and local governments with large numbers of unvaccinated first responders may face major workforce disruptions due to COVID-19 illness," they concluded in their paper.

"Given the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines during the public health emergency, governments should consider vaccine mandates with regular testing and alternative work assignments for unvaccinated workers."

They also cited a need "to leverage trusted nongovernmental sources" to increase vaccination rates, given the low trust in government among first responders.