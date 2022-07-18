Trending
Health News
July 18, 2022 / 11:45 AM

New quantitative MRI brain scan may identify Parkinson's early

By HealthDay News
New quantitative MRI brain scan may identify Parkinson's early
Scientists at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, in Israel, have worked on a different way to diagnose the Parkinson's disease, called quantitative MRI (qMRI). Photo by Mitrey/Pixabay

It may not be long before highly sensitive scans might spot Parkinson's disease in its early stages, researchers report.

A disease of the brain that is characterized by shaking hands, Parkinson's is a condition that worsens over time, compromising a person's ability to walk, hold items or even talk.

Unfortunately, it can take a year or more to diagnose, and even longer to assess how the patient may do over time with treatments.

The typical way Parkinson's is diagnosed is with an MRI brain scan. But the researchers argue this scan isn't sensitive enough, and it can't reveal some of the biological changes that play out in the brains of these patients. Instead, MRIs are used more often to eliminate other diagnoses.

RELATED Nightmares may signal onset of Parkinson's disease, study says

Now, scientists at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, in Israel, have worked on a different way to diagnose the disease, called quantitative MRI (qMRI). The qMRI scans looked at a part of the deep brain called the striatum, which helps the body move voluntarily and rapidly deteriorates as the disease progresses.

The results, published recently in the journal Science Advances, found that their qMRI analysis, a technique they compared to taking the same photograph with different lighting, was able to show changes in the tissue structure within distinct sections of the striatum. Before, this technique would have only been possible to see in lab tests after a patient had died.

"When you don't have measurements, you don't know what is normal and what is abnormal brain structure, and what is changing during the progress of the disease," explained researcher Aviv Mezer, a professor at Hebrew University.

RELATED New MRIs may help identify Parkinson's patients who could benefit from new drugs

"What we have discovered is the tip of the iceberg," Mezer added in a university news release.

Next, the team hopes to examine tiny changes in other regions of the brain using this technique. Mezer said he anticipates the scans will be used in clinical settings three to five years down the road.

More information

Visit the U.S. National Institute on Aging for more on Parkinson's disease, it's diagnosis and possible treatments.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Statins may lower risk for Parkinson's-like movement, balance problems

Efforts to curb monkeypox stymied by other public health threats, vaccine shortages
CDC warns of parechovirus in multiple states after infant dies
'Medical gaslighting' is common, especially among women
WHO advises against fluvoxamine, colchicine for COVID-19
Less expensive treatment may be best for diabetic eye disease
Study: Even 2 to 3 beers a week may cause brain changes, cognitive decline
Brain injuries continue to rise among girls, especially high schoolers, study says
Depression may be a warning sign before stroke
Cancer drug shows promise for treating multiple sclerosis
Preemies who receive mother's own milk may do better in school, study says
'Medical gaslighting' is common, especially among women
Study: Even 2 to 3 beers a week may cause brain changes, cognitive decline
CDC warns of parechovirus in multiple states after infant dies
Efforts to curb monkeypox stymied by other public health threats, vaccine shortages
Lifestyle, not aging, may best determine dementia risk, study says
