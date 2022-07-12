Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 12, 2022 / 11:59 AM

Social connections boost sense of purpose in older adults

By HealthDay News
Social connections boost sense of purpose in older adults
Investigators discovered that the more positive social interactions a person had during the day, the better and more purposeful they reported feeling in the evening. Photo by ASSY/Pixabay

Want to feel you matter after you retire? Start socializing, a new study suggests.

Researchers from Washington University in St. Louis found that positive connections with other people were associated with a sense of purposefulness in older adults.

Advertisement

Having a sense of purpose is defined as the extent to which a person feels that they have personally meaningful goals and directions guiding them in life.

The findings applied to both working and retired adults, but researchers found the strongest benefit from social interaction was tied to individuals who were retired.

RELATED Kids who stay active without screens are happier, healthier, study confirms

The study involved asking 100 adults with an average age of 71 three simple questions throughout the day for 15 days. Each evening concluded with an assessment: On a scale of one to five, how much do you think your life had a purpose today?

At the end of the study, the investigators discovered that the more positive social interactions a person had during the day, the better and more purposeful they reported feeling in the evening.

"Specifically for our retired older adults, this is a construct we should really care about," said Gabrielle Pfund, who led the study as a PhD student in the lab of Patrick Hill, associate professor of psychological and brain sciences at the university.

Advertisement

Pfund pointed out that the study illustrated just how dynamic a person's own sense of purpose can be.

"Most research on sense of purpose is focused on big-picture orientation of someone being purposeful versus someone being not purposeful," Pfund said in a university news release. "We found purpose can change from day to day. Everyone was experiencing fluctuations relative to their own averages."

In the study, published in the July issue of the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry, the majority of data collected came out of Zurich, Switzerland, where the respondents were typically in good health. The researchers noted that findings may look different in other countries around the world or in older adults with poor health.

RELATED Elderly with unhappy relationships can become vulnerable to scammers

Previous research has shown that adults with a higher sense of purpose lead longer, healthier and happier lives, with lower rates of heart disease or dementia.

"The people in your life are going to have a very, very big impact on that," Pfund said. "If you find yourself surrounded by people who bring you down ... that's going to have an impact."

The good news is that negative interactions aren't the only ones that leave a mark. If you decide to surround yourself with positive people who encourage you and lift you up, that'll have an impact, too.

Advertisement

"If you're feeling like your life has no purpose, that's not how it's always going to be," Pfund stressed. "That's not your life. That can change."

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on well-being.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Social isolation linked to higher risk of dementia

Latest Headlines

Most Americans have weed killer glyphosate in their urine
Health News // 42 minutes ago
Most Americans have weed killer glyphosate in their urine
More than 80% of Americans have a widely used herbicide lurking in their urine, a new government study suggests.
Anxiety disorders may spread from mothers to daughters, fathers to sons
Health News // 1 hour ago
Anxiety disorders may spread from mothers to daughters, fathers to sons
July 12 (UPI) -- Mothers to daughter, fathers to sons: That's how anxiety disorders may be transmitted, according to a new study.
Brad Pitt believes he has rare 'face blindness' condition prosopagnosia
Health News // 1 hour ago
Brad Pitt believes he has rare 'face blindness' condition prosopagnosia
Award-winning actor Brad Pitt believes he suffers from a rare condition that interferes with his ability to recognize people's faces.
Drinking alone in youth raises risk of alcohol use disorder
Health News // 1 hour ago
Drinking alone in youth raises risk of alcohol use disorder
Drinking by yourself may have lifelong consequences, especially if the habit begins early in life, a new study suggests.
Abortion bans may limit treatment options for cancer patients
Health News // 2 hours ago
Abortion bans may limit treatment options for cancer patients
The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will limit cancer treatment options for pregnant women and put lives needlessly at risk, America's leading cancer societies warn.
Intermittent fasting may reduce risk of severe COVID-19
Health News // 2 hours ago
Intermittent fasting may reduce risk of severe COVID-19
A fasting diet might be the ticket to avoiding a COVID-19 hospitalization, a new study suggests.
Pulse oximeters often miss low blood oxygen levels in Black patients
Health News // 8 hours ago
Pulse oximeters often miss low blood oxygen levels in Black patients
New research finds pulse oximeters often miss dangerously low blood oxygen levels in Black veterans.
Using salt at the table may increase risk of premature death
Health News // 10 hours ago
Using salt at the table may increase risk of premature death
People who douse their meals in salt may have a shorter life than those who rarely reach for the salt shaker, a large new study suggests.
Faulty brain wiring may link opioid addiction, chronic pain
Health News // 18 hours ago
Faulty brain wiring may link opioid addiction, chronic pain
July 11 (UPI) -- While scientists have long noted a connection between a person's addiction to opiates, called "opioid use disorder," and chronic pain, the brain mechanisms linking the two are poorly understood.
Gardening may reduce stress, anxiety, depression
Health News // 1 day ago
Gardening may reduce stress, anxiety, depression
If you are feeling stressed and depressed, new research suggests that grabbing a trowel and getting your hands dirty may improve your mood.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Faulty brain wiring may link opioid addiction, chronic pain
Faulty brain wiring may link opioid addiction, chronic pain
Teens are three times more likely to develop marijuana addiction than adults
Teens are three times more likely to develop marijuana addiction than adults
Gardening may reduce stress, anxiety, depression
Gardening may reduce stress, anxiety, depression
Using salt at the table may increase risk of premature death
Using salt at the table may increase risk of premature death
Intermittent fasting may reduce risk of severe COVID-19
Intermittent fasting may reduce risk of severe COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement