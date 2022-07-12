Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 12, 2022 / 3:07 PM

Study: Cancer drug candidate helps regenerate nerves after spinal injury

By Judy Packer-Tursman
Study: Cancer drug candidate helps regenerate nerves after spinal injury
British scientists say a drug in development as a cancer therapy can help regenerate damaged nerves after spinal trauma. Photo by magicmine

July 12 (UPI) -- An investigational cancer drug has been shown to help regenerate damaged nerves after spinal trauma with "remarkable recovery" of sensory and motor functions in animals, British scientists say.

The researchers said they used cell and animal models to demonstrate that oral treatment with a cancer candidate drug -- known as AZD1390 and manufactured by AstraZeneca -- could block the response to DNA damage in nerve cells and promote regeneration of damaged nerves.

Advertisement

This, investigators from the University of Birmingham in England said, helped restore sensory and motor function after spinal injury. Their research letter was published Tuesday in Clinical and Translational Medicine.

"Our findings show a remarkable recovery of sensory and motor functions, and AZD1390-treated animals being indistinguishable from uninjured animals within four weeks of injury," Zubair Ahmed, professor of neuroscience at the university and lead author of the research letter on AZD1390, said in a news release.

Advertisement

The persistent activation of the body's DNA damage response system may prevent recovery from spinal cord injury, Ahmed noted. So, he said, blocking it with a drug such as AZD1390 could promote nerve repair and help restore function after injury.

Ahmed is also lead for the neuroscience and ophthalmology section in the University of Birmingham's Institute of Inflammation and Aging.

The scientists said they anticipate a swift timeline toward further research and practical application of their initial findings.

RELATED Gene therapy may relieve pain from spinal cord injury, animal studies show

Ahmed's colleague, Richard Tuxworth from the University of Birmingham's Institute of Cancer and Genomic Studies, who co-authored the research letter, said in the news release that "repurposing this existing investigational drug potentially means we can reach the clinic significantly faster than developing a new drug from scratch."

AZD1390, described as a potent, "brain-penetrating" ataxia telangiectasia mutant kinase inhibitor, is under investigation in a federally funded, multi-center phase 1 trial in the United States and United Kingdom for brain tumor treatment, looking at whether it safely and effectively sensitizes cancer cells to radiation therapy. The trial is expected to end in May 2024.

The drug also has investigational status in England.

RELATED Experimental injection may repair spinal cord injuries, animal study suggests

In the new study, the researchers first found that AZD1390 stimulated nerve cell growth in culture, and inhibited the ATM protein kinase pathway that regulates the response to DNA damage, according to the news release.

Advertisement

Next they used animal models to investigate the effect of AZD1390 following spinal cord injury and found that oral treatment with the drug "resulted in significant suppression of the ATM protein kinase pathway, nerve regeneration beyond the site of injury, and the ability of these nerves to carry electrical signals across the site of the injury."

AstraZeneca, which is based in the United Kingdom, provided AZD1390 to the researchers for their study through its Open Innovations program.

The program is described as sharing compounds, tools, technologies and expertise with the scientific community to advance drug discovery and development.

In May, the scientists published a study in the same journal on another AztraZeneca drug, AZD1236, which they found may significantly reduce "secondary damage" after spinal trauma by blocking the inflammatory response in the spinal cord.

That study also was funded by AstraZeneca's Open Innovations program.

Read More

Study: Drug could block inflammation, pain, restore function in spinal cord injury

Latest Headlines

Many parents receptive to discussing gun safety with pediatricians
Health News // 2 hours ago
Many parents receptive to discussing gun safety with pediatricians
University of Pennsylvania researchers found parents were more open to politically sensitive discussions about gun locks and other gun safety measures when a child's doctor was involved.
Social connections boost sense of purpose in older adults
Health News // 3 hours ago
Social connections boost sense of purpose in older adults
Researchers from Washington University in St. Louis found that positive connections with other people were associated with a sense of purposefulness in older adults.
Most Americans have weed killer glyphosate in their urine
Health News // 3 hours ago
Most Americans have weed killer glyphosate in their urine
More than 80% of Americans have a widely used herbicide lurking in their urine, a new government study suggests.
Anxiety disorders may spread from mothers to daughters, fathers to sons
Health News // 4 hours ago
Anxiety disorders may spread from mothers to daughters, fathers to sons
July 12 (UPI) -- Mothers to daughter, fathers to sons: That's how anxiety disorders may be transmitted, according to a new study.
Brad Pitt believes he has rare 'face blindness' condition prosopagnosia
Health News // 4 hours ago
Brad Pitt believes he has rare 'face blindness' condition prosopagnosia
Award-winning actor Brad Pitt believes he suffers from a rare condition that interferes with his ability to recognize people's faces.
Drinking alone in youth raises risk of alcohol use disorder
Health News // 5 hours ago
Drinking alone in youth raises risk of alcohol use disorder
Drinking by yourself may have lifelong consequences, especially if the habit begins early in life, a new study suggests.
Abortion bans may limit treatment options for cancer patients
Health News // 5 hours ago
Abortion bans may limit treatment options for cancer patients
The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will limit cancer treatment options for pregnant women and put lives needlessly at risk, America's leading cancer societies warn.
Intermittent fasting may reduce risk of severe COVID-19
Health News // 5 hours ago
Intermittent fasting may reduce risk of severe COVID-19
A fasting diet might be the ticket to avoiding a COVID-19 hospitalization, a new study suggests.
Pulse oximeters often miss low blood oxygen levels in Black patients
Health News // 12 hours ago
Pulse oximeters often miss low blood oxygen levels in Black patients
New research finds pulse oximeters often miss dangerously low blood oxygen levels in Black veterans.
Using salt at the table may increase risk of premature death
Health News // 13 hours ago
Using salt at the table may increase risk of premature death
People who douse their meals in salt may have a shorter life than those who rarely reach for the salt shaker, a large new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Choosing the right treatment is key to relieving back pain
Choosing the right treatment is key to relieving back pain
Faulty brain wiring may link opioid addiction, chronic pain
Faulty brain wiring may link opioid addiction, chronic pain
Intermittent fasting may reduce risk of severe COVID-19
Intermittent fasting may reduce risk of severe COVID-19
Anxiety disorders may spread from mothers to daughters, fathers to sons
Anxiety disorders may spread from mothers to daughters, fathers to sons
Teens are three times more likely to develop marijuana addiction than adults
Teens are three times more likely to develop marijuana addiction than adults
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement