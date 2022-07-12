Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 12, 2022 / 10:44 AM

Brad Pitt believes he has rare 'face blindness' condition prosopagnosia

By HealthDay News
Brad Pitt believes he has rare 'face blindness' condition prosopagnosia
Brad Pitt said he thinks he has prosopagnosia, an extremely rare neurological condition that makes it difficult to tell faces apart. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Award-winning actor Brad Pitt believes he suffers from a rare condition that interferes with his ability to recognize people's faces.

In a new interview with GQ magazine, Pitt said that he thinks he has prosopagnosia, an extremely rare neurological condition that makes it difficult to tell faces apart.

Advertisement

"Nobody believes me!" said Pitt, 58, who has not been officially diagnosed. "I wanna meet another [person with it]."

Pitt said the condition is why he stays home so much.

RELATED Drinking alone in youth raises risk of alcohol use disorder

Folks with the condition can have a difficult time telling family members apart or even recognizing their own faces in group photographs. They also have difficulty recognizing people out of context, such as seeing a work colleague in a grocery store.

About 2.5% of babies and young children are born with the condition, said Dr. James Galvin, director of the University of Miami's Comprehensive Center for Brain Health.

People also can develop prosopagnosia as a result of a brain injury, and degenerative forms of the disease have been associated with conditions like Alzheimer's, Galvin said in a university news release.

RELATED Abortion bans may limit treatment options for cancer patients

It can be caused at birth from damage in a part of the brain called the fusiform gyrus, which is considered a key structure for high-level visual interpretation like facial and object recognition.

Advertisement

For people who acquire the condition through brain damage or disease, it's usually due to something gone wrong in the right temporal or occipital lobes of the brain, which are critical for memory and visual processing.

Children with prosopagnosia may have difficulties following the plots of television shows and movies because they have trouble recognizing the different characters. However, they do better with cartoons because the characters are simply drawn with clearly defined features and outfits they wear in every scene.

RELATED Intermittent fasting may reduce risk of severe COVID-19

There are no specific therapies for the condition. Instead, people adapt to it by using other clues to recognize people -- clothes, voice, body shape, hair style, and skin color and tone, Galvin said. Clinical trials are underway exploring the use of computer-assisted learning to assist with facial recognition.

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more about prosopagnosia.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Social connections boost sense of purpose in older adults
Health News // 8 minutes ago
Social connections boost sense of purpose in older adults
Researchers from Washington University in St. Louis found that positive connections with other people were associated with a sense of purposefulness in older adults.
Most Americans have weed killer glyphosate in their urine
Health News // 50 minutes ago
Most Americans have weed killer glyphosate in their urine
More than 80% of Americans have a widely used herbicide lurking in their urine, a new government study suggests.
Anxiety disorders may spread from mothers to daughters, fathers to sons
Health News // 1 hour ago
Anxiety disorders may spread from mothers to daughters, fathers to sons
July 12 (UPI) -- Mothers to daughter, fathers to sons: That's how anxiety disorders may be transmitted, according to a new study.
Drinking alone in youth raises risk of alcohol use disorder
Health News // 2 hours ago
Drinking alone in youth raises risk of alcohol use disorder
Drinking by yourself may have lifelong consequences, especially if the habit begins early in life, a new study suggests.
Abortion bans may limit treatment options for cancer patients
Health News // 2 hours ago
Abortion bans may limit treatment options for cancer patients
The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will limit cancer treatment options for pregnant women and put lives needlessly at risk, America's leading cancer societies warn.
Intermittent fasting may reduce risk of severe COVID-19
Health News // 2 hours ago
Intermittent fasting may reduce risk of severe COVID-19
A fasting diet might be the ticket to avoiding a COVID-19 hospitalization, a new study suggests.
Pulse oximeters often miss low blood oxygen levels in Black patients
Health News // 9 hours ago
Pulse oximeters often miss low blood oxygen levels in Black patients
New research finds pulse oximeters often miss dangerously low blood oxygen levels in Black veterans.
Using salt at the table may increase risk of premature death
Health News // 10 hours ago
Using salt at the table may increase risk of premature death
People who douse their meals in salt may have a shorter life than those who rarely reach for the salt shaker, a large new study suggests.
Faulty brain wiring may link opioid addiction, chronic pain
Health News // 18 hours ago
Faulty brain wiring may link opioid addiction, chronic pain
July 11 (UPI) -- While scientists have long noted a connection between a person's addiction to opiates, called "opioid use disorder," and chronic pain, the brain mechanisms linking the two are poorly understood.
Gardening may reduce stress, anxiety, depression
Health News // 1 day ago
Gardening may reduce stress, anxiety, depression
If you are feeling stressed and depressed, new research suggests that grabbing a trowel and getting your hands dirty may improve your mood.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Faulty brain wiring may link opioid addiction, chronic pain
Faulty brain wiring may link opioid addiction, chronic pain
Teens are three times more likely to develop marijuana addiction than adults
Teens are three times more likely to develop marijuana addiction than adults
Gardening may reduce stress, anxiety, depression
Gardening may reduce stress, anxiety, depression
Intermittent fasting may reduce risk of severe COVID-19
Intermittent fasting may reduce risk of severe COVID-19
Using salt at the table may increase risk of premature death
Using salt at the table may increase risk of premature death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement