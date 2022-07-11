Advertisement
Health News
July 11, 2022 / 9:41 AM

Feminizing facial surgery boosts mental health of transgender patients

By HealthDay News
Feminizing facial surgery boosts mental health of transgender patients
A recent study indicated that gender-affirming surgery can be one of the most important procedures for patients suffering from gender dysphoria. Photo by Sasint/Pixabay

Transgender patients who get gender-affirming surgery to create more feminine facial features say it's a big boost to their mental health, a new study reports.

Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), compared the mental health of 107 patients awaiting surgery to that of 62 individuals who had completed it roughly six months earlier. People who had received the procedure reported higher scores in seven of 11 measures of psychosocial health: anxiety; anger; depression; global mental health; positive moods; social isolation; and meaning and purpose.

Advertisement

Insurers often treat the gender-affirming facial surgery as cosmetic, in part due to a lack of evidence that it improves quality of life, the researchers noted.

"Access to facial gender-affirming surgeries under health insurance coverage in the U.S. is more limited than gender-affirming surgeries of other anatomic regions due to a lack of data on mental health quality-of-life outcomes," said lead author Dr. Justine Lee. She is an associate professor of surgery at UCLA's David Geffen School of Medicine.

RELATED Hate crime laws associated with drop in youth suicide attempts

"Our findings have the potential to change health insurance policies for the better for transgender patients," added Lee, who is also a consultant for Stryker, a manufacturer of medical equipment used for these surgeries.

Advertisement

The study indicated that gender-affirming surgery can be one of the most important procedures for patients suffering from gender dysphoria. That's a type of psychological distress that arises when the sex a person was assigned at birth doesn't align with their gender identity.

Transgender patients who were assigned male at birth often report their facial characteristics to be among their greatest sources of dysphoria.

RELATED Most transgender children who socially transition stick with gender identity

"In the future, providers may want to consider incorporating psychosocial assessments over a period of time as a standard of care in the treatment of gender dysphoria," Lee said in a UCLA news release.

She added that a majority of patients seeking gender-affirming facial reconstruction are assigned male at birth and typically identify as female or nonbinary.

The reconstructive process, called facial feminization surgery, includes common procedures such as minimizing the brow bone area, reducing the jaw, altering the cheeks and reshaping the nose.

RELATED Medical treatments cut risks for depression, suicide among transgender youth

The new study indicates that even after adjusting for other factors like gender-affirming hormone therapy, pre-existing mental health diagnoses, social relationships or previous surgeries, the facial surgery alone was a standalone predictor of higher scores on the psychosocial health test.

The findings were published recently in the Annals of Surgery.

Advertisement

More information

Johns Hopkins has more information regarding transgender health.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Language barrier between doctor, patient may affect outcomes
Health News // 11 minutes ago
Language barrier between doctor, patient may affect outcomes
Hospital patients who don't speak the same language as their doctor get worse care and are more likely to die, a new Canadian study shows.
Americans working alongside robots experience heightened stress
Health News // 8 hours ago
Americans working alongside robots experience heightened stress
It takes much less than a "Matrix" plot to make American workers afraid for their jobs: New research reveals they stress out when they have to work alongside robots.
Economic concerns are top source of anxiety for Americans
Health News // 2 days ago
Economic concerns are top source of anxiety for Americans
Nearly all Americans are worried about inflation as economic worries oust COVID-19 as the nation's top source of stress, a new poll reveals.
Choosing the right treatment is key to relieving back pain
Health News // 2 days ago
Choosing the right treatment is key to relieving back pain
Back and neck pain are often an unfortunate part of aging, but older adults can safely find relief with various medications, a new research review concludes.
Risks of complications of shoulder surgery are low, study shows
Health News // 2 days ago
Risks of complications of shoulder surgery are low, study shows
If your doctor has told you that you need shoulder surgery and you're worried about complications, a new British study indicates you can relax.
Disability payments aid veterans with diabetes, report says
Health News // 2 days ago
Disability payments aid veterans with diabetes, report says
More disability payments led to fewer hospitalizations for Vietnam veterans with diabetes, according to a new report.
For spicy foods, short-time pain, long-term gain
Health News // 2 days ago
For spicy foods, short-time pain, long-term gain
Spicy food challenges are all the rage these days, but can munching red hot peppers and sizzling hot sauces harm you?
Childhood abuse survivors face mental, physical health risks as seniors
Health News // 3 days ago
Childhood abuse survivors face mental, physical health risks as seniors
Poor mental and physical health among older adults can sometimes trace back to childhood abuse, a Canadian study suggests.
Uterus transplants proven successful, risks remain
Health News // 3 days ago
Uterus transplants proven successful, risks remain
For women who can't get pregnant because they don't have a uterus or the one they have no longer works properly, uterine transplants can indeed help these women become mothers, new research shows.
Feeling hungry associated with anger, irritability, study confirms
Health News // 3 days ago
Feeling hungry associated with anger, irritability, study confirms
Greater self-reported levels of hunger were associated with stronger feelings of anger and irritability among dozens of central European study participants.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Americans working alongside robots experience heightened stress
Americans working alongside robots experience heightened stress
For spicy foods, short-time pain, long-term gain
For spicy foods, short-time pain, long-term gain
Economic concerns are top source of anxiety for Americans
Economic concerns are top source of anxiety for Americans
Choosing the right treatment is key to relieving back pain
Choosing the right treatment is key to relieving back pain
Autism spectrum disorder continues to grow steadily, study suggests
Autism spectrum disorder continues to grow steadily, study suggests
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement