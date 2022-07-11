Watch Live
President Joe Biden celebrates bipartisan gun restrictions in newly passed Safer Communities Act
Advertisement
Health News
July 11, 2022 / 10:56 AM

Babies learn communication through babbling

By HealthDay News
Babies learn communication through babbling
New research shows that adults' reactions to their vocalizations influences babies' understanding of how they need to respond to properly communicate. Photo by Jean-François Gagnon/Pixabay

Babies' babble may be smarter than you think.

A new study shows that infants as young as 3- to 5-months of age can tell that the unintelligible sounds they make before they learn to talk can impact the people around them.

Advertisement

Traditionally, this babbling has been regarded simply as a byproduct of babies trying to work their mouths and exercise their voices. Instead, the new research shows that adults' reactions to their vocalizations influences babies' understanding of how they need to respond to properly communicate.

"A baby's babbling functions as a tool, to probe the social world and figure out who to pay attention to," said corresponding author Michael Goldstein, a professor of psychology at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y. "Babies don't have unlimited energy or attention; a great strategy is to throw immature behaviors out there and see what comes back."

RELATED Prenatal exposure to chemicals may cause liver disease in kids

His team found that from a remarkably young age, babies learn these skills by experimenting with adult responses. A parent's response to a vocalization is linked to the baby's expectation that the sounds he or she make can affect strangers.

The study -- published recently in the journal Developmental Science -- examined the behaviors of 2- and 5-month-olds with their caregivers and a study experimenter.

Advertisement

After a minute of playtime, the experimenter stopped responding to the baby, offering a neutral "still face" for two minutes. In response, the 2-month-olds didn't change their babbling. But the 5-month-olds responded with a burst of intense babbling, followed by a period of quiet. This reaction is something adults do all the time, Goldstein noted.

RELATED Using inflatable neck rings in water can seriously injure infants, FDA warns

"When the elevator doesn't show up when you think it should, you're likely to press the button more, or to press other buttons," he said. "You're frustrated because your prediction wasn't fulfilled, so your exploratory behavior increases -- you do more stuff."

Predicting outcomes of social interactions is a major job of the brain. In these early stages, babies, as rookie communicators, are beginning to figure out if they, themselves, are successful communicators.

Lead author Steven Elmlinger, a doctoral candidate in psychology at Cornell, noted that the findings are important not just for parents of young children, but for anyone interested in how people communicate with one another.

RELATED Updated infant sleep guidelines warn against inclined products, bed-sharing

More information

The National Institutes for Health has more on speech and language developmental milestones in babies.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Good sleep habits are key to kindergarten success
Health News // 9 minutes ago
Good sleep habits are key to kindergarten success
Long, restful and -- most importantly -- regular sleep is key to helping kindergarteners adjust to school, and a new study urges parents to start forming good sleep habits a full year ahead of time.
Global study finds kids' daily physical activity fell 20% during height of pandemic
Health News // 40 minutes ago
Global study finds kids' daily physical activity fell 20% during height of pandemic
July 11 (UPI) -- A global study of 14,200 children and adolescents indicates their daily physical activity fell overall by roughly 20% during the height of the pandemic.
COVID-19 vaccine boosters may benefit blood cancer patients
Health News // 1 hour ago
COVID-19 vaccine boosters may benefit blood cancer patients
In a promising development, new research has discovered that most adults with blood cancers develop at least some immunity to COVID-19 after getting booster shots.
Language barrier between doctor, patient may affect outcomes
Health News // 1 hour ago
Language barrier between doctor, patient may affect outcomes
Hospital patients who don't speak the same language as their doctor get worse care and are more likely to die, a new Canadian study shows.
Feminizing facial surgery boosts mental health of transgender patients
Health News // 1 hour ago
Feminizing facial surgery boosts mental health of transgender patients
Transgender patients who get gender-affirming surgery to create more feminine facial features say it's a big boost to their mental health, a new study reports.
Americans working alongside robots experience heightened stress
Health News // 9 hours ago
Americans working alongside robots experience heightened stress
It takes much less than a "Matrix" plot to make American workers afraid for their jobs: New research reveals they stress out when they have to work alongside robots.
Economic concerns are top source of anxiety for Americans
Health News // 2 days ago
Economic concerns are top source of anxiety for Americans
Nearly all Americans are worried about inflation as economic worries oust COVID-19 as the nation's top source of stress, a new poll reveals.
Choosing the right treatment is key to relieving back pain
Health News // 2 days ago
Choosing the right treatment is key to relieving back pain
Back and neck pain are often an unfortunate part of aging, but older adults can safely find relief with various medications, a new research review concludes.
Risks of complications of shoulder surgery are low, study shows
Health News // 2 days ago
Risks of complications of shoulder surgery are low, study shows
If your doctor has told you that you need shoulder surgery and you're worried about complications, a new British study indicates you can relax.
Disability payments aid veterans with diabetes, report says
Health News // 3 days ago
Disability payments aid veterans with diabetes, report says
More disability payments led to fewer hospitalizations for Vietnam veterans with diabetes, according to a new report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Americans working alongside robots experience heightened stress
Americans working alongside robots experience heightened stress
For spicy foods, short-time pain, long-term gain
For spicy foods, short-time pain, long-term gain
Economic concerns are top source of anxiety for Americans
Economic concerns are top source of anxiety for Americans
Choosing the right treatment is key to relieving back pain
Choosing the right treatment is key to relieving back pain
COVID-19 vaccine boosters may benefit blood cancer patients
COVID-19 vaccine boosters may benefit blood cancer patients
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement