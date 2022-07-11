Advertisement
Health News
July 11, 2022 / 9:51 AM

Language barrier between doctor, patient may affect outcomes

By HealthDay News
Language barrier between doctor, patient may affect outcomes
A recent Canadian study showed that French-speaking people who were treated by a doctor who also speaks French had 24% lower odds of dying in a hospital. Photo by fernandozhiminaicela/Pixabay

It's already hard enough to understand all your doctor's technical talk -- now imagine speaking a whole other language on top of that.

Hospital patients who don't speak the same language as their doctor get worse care and are more likely to die, a new Canadian study shows.

Advertisement

Research done in Ontario -- a linguistically diverse part of Canada -- showed that French-speaking people who were treated by a doctor who also speaks French had 24% lower odds of dying in a hospital.

The results were even more striking for English speakers, who had 54% lower odds of death when treated by someone who spoke their language.

RELATED Bystander CPR less likely for Black, Hispanic Americans, study shows

"These are staggering findings that make a strong case for providing care in the same language for linguistic minorities in hospitals," said co-author Dr. Peter Tanuseputro, a physician scientist at The Ottawa Hospital.

Unfortunately, only about 44% of French speakers in the study received care in their own language, researchers found.

The study -- published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal -- involved nearly 190,000 adult home care recipients who were admitted to a hospital in the province of Ontario between April 2010 and March 2018.

Advertisement

Nearly 3 in 5 (58%) doctors who treated the patients spoke only English, while the rest were multilingual.

"We need to do more to make sure that patients are heard and understood, whether that's by referring to physicians who speak the same language or by using interpreter services," said lead author Emily Seale, a medical student at the University of Ottawa. "This is not only good patient-centered care, but our research shows that there are grave health consequences when it doesn't happen."

The new research echoes findings from other recent studies.

RELATED Clinical trial participants face hard time getting results

More information

The AARP has more about how to talk to your doctor.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Bridging language barriers could improve efforts to protect Earth's biodiversity

Latest Headlines

Feminizing facial surgery boosts mental health of transgender patients
Health News // 31 minutes ago
Feminizing facial surgery boosts mental health of transgender patients
Transgender patients who get gender-affirming surgery to create more feminine facial features say it's a big boost to their mental health, a new study reports.
Americans working alongside robots experience heightened stress
Health News // 8 hours ago
Americans working alongside robots experience heightened stress
It takes much less than a "Matrix" plot to make American workers afraid for their jobs: New research reveals they stress out when they have to work alongside robots.
Economic concerns are top source of anxiety for Americans
Health News // 2 days ago
Economic concerns are top source of anxiety for Americans
Nearly all Americans are worried about inflation as economic worries oust COVID-19 as the nation's top source of stress, a new poll reveals.
Choosing the right treatment is key to relieving back pain
Health News // 2 days ago
Choosing the right treatment is key to relieving back pain
Back and neck pain are often an unfortunate part of aging, but older adults can safely find relief with various medications, a new research review concludes.
Risks of complications of shoulder surgery are low, study shows
Health News // 2 days ago
Risks of complications of shoulder surgery are low, study shows
If your doctor has told you that you need shoulder surgery and you're worried about complications, a new British study indicates you can relax.
Disability payments aid veterans with diabetes, report says
Health News // 2 days ago
Disability payments aid veterans with diabetes, report says
More disability payments led to fewer hospitalizations for Vietnam veterans with diabetes, according to a new report.
For spicy foods, short-time pain, long-term gain
Health News // 3 days ago
For spicy foods, short-time pain, long-term gain
Spicy food challenges are all the rage these days, but can munching red hot peppers and sizzling hot sauces harm you?
Childhood abuse survivors face mental, physical health risks as seniors
Health News // 3 days ago
Childhood abuse survivors face mental, physical health risks as seniors
Poor mental and physical health among older adults can sometimes trace back to childhood abuse, a Canadian study suggests.
Uterus transplants proven successful, risks remain
Health News // 3 days ago
Uterus transplants proven successful, risks remain
For women who can't get pregnant because they don't have a uterus or the one they have no longer works properly, uterine transplants can indeed help these women become mothers, new research shows.
Feeling hungry associated with anger, irritability, study confirms
Health News // 3 days ago
Feeling hungry associated with anger, irritability, study confirms
Greater self-reported levels of hunger were associated with stronger feelings of anger and irritability among dozens of central European study participants.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Americans working alongside robots experience heightened stress
Americans working alongside robots experience heightened stress
Economic concerns are top source of anxiety for Americans
Economic concerns are top source of anxiety for Americans
For spicy foods, short-time pain, long-term gain
For spicy foods, short-time pain, long-term gain
Choosing the right treatment is key to relieving back pain
Choosing the right treatment is key to relieving back pain
Autism spectrum disorder continues to grow steadily, study suggests
Autism spectrum disorder continues to grow steadily, study suggests
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement