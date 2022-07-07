Trending
July 7, 2022 / 9:30 AM

FDA to help foreign suppliers continue shipping baby formula to U.S.

By HealthDay News
The White House said Wednesday that its efforts to fly formula into the country will bring 43 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of baby formula into the United States by Sunday. Photo by National Institute of Korean Language/Wikimedia Commons

The Biden administration said Wednesday it is taking steps to ensure that international makers of baby formula can continue marketing their products in the United States, to avoid any infant formula shortage in the future.

The move to help foreign suppliers who have had temporary approval for their formulas will provide consumers with more choices and bolster the industry against future shortages, the agency said in a news release.

In May, the FDA announced that it will temporarily loosen regulations around applications to supply baby formula in the country following an infant formula shortage that was prompted by the closing of the largest plant in the United States. The agency will also streamline the application process, with one consistent point of contact between international producers, and plans to host regular meetings on the issue.

"The need to diversify and strengthen the U.S. infant formula supply is more important than ever," FDA commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in the agency's statement. "The recent shutdown of a major infant formula plant, compounded by unforeseen natural weather events, has shown just how vulnerable the supply chain has become."

RELATED Singapore company to ship 4.5M pounds of baby formula base powder to U.S.

The U.S. has been struggling to boost supply of baby formula since February, when regulators shut down an Abbott Inc.'s Michigan plant over contamination concerns. The plant recently reopened after a sanitation and safety overhaul, but shuttered again a couple of weeks later after severe thunderstorms and heavy rain damaged the plant. The company said it needs time to sanitize the factory again before it reopens.

The White House said Wednesday that its efforts to fly formula into the country will bring 43 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of baby formula into the United States by Sunday. The FDA has already green-lit roughly 400 million 8-ounce bottles for import into the country.

"Infant formula is an essential food product that is the sole source of nutrition for many babies in the U.S. Companies and their manufacturing facilities must meet rigorous FDA standards that ensure the formula is both safe and nutritious," Califf said. "These standards are necessary to protect our children and will not be sacrificed for long-term supply considerations."

RELATED White House announces 5th flight of baby formula with enough for nearly 2 million bottles

The temporary relaxation of policy will expire in November, but the administration says it will renew the looser regulations if it needs to do so. The FDA will revisit the issue in September and provide more guidelines on how companies with temporary approval can meet FDA requirements to keep their products on the market for years to come.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on the baby formula shortage.

RELATED Abbott Nutrition reopens Michigan plant amid baby formula shortage

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Grief associated with increased risk of death among heart failure patients
Health News // 7 hours ago
Grief associated with increased risk of death among heart failure patients
Swedish researchers found that heart failure patients who had been struck by the grief that comes with losing a loved one faced a 5% to 20% spike in their risk of dying from heart failure over the following four years.
Prenatal exposure to chemicals may cause liver disease in kids
Health News // 22 hours ago
Prenatal exposure to chemicals may cause liver disease in kids
July 6 (UPI) -- Prenatal exposure to several chemicals found in consumer and industrial products may be linked to the growing incidence of liver disease in children, a new study suggests.
One protein seen as 'critical factor' in development of Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 19 hours ago
One protein seen as 'critical factor' in development of Alzheimer's disease
July 6 (UPI) -- A new study has found that a protein called tau is a critical factor in the development of Alzheimer's disease, which may lead to better ways to deliver targeted treatment.
Cancer drug sabizabulin may reduce risk of death from COVID-19
Health News // 16 hours ago
Cancer drug sabizabulin may reduce risk of death from COVID-19
An experimental drug used to fight cancer may reduce the risk of death for COVID-19 patients by roughly 55%, a new study suggests.
Study: Underactive thyroid may increase older person's risk of dementia
Health News // 16 hours ago
Study: Underactive thyroid may increase older person's risk of dementia
July 6 (UPI) -- An underactive thyroid in older people may dramatically increase their risk of developing dementia, new research says.
COVID-19 vaccines prevented 58% of deaths, study estimates
Health News // 19 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines prevented 58% of deaths, study estimates
The U.S. COVID-19 vaccination program slashed the coronavirus' expected death rate by as much as 58%, saving hundreds of thousands of lives during the first two waves of the pandemic, a new study says.
Case study warns of risks of vitamin D overdose
Health News // 19 hours ago
Case study warns of risks of vitamin D overdose
Vitamin D overdosing -- clinically called hypervitaminosis D -- is linked to a range of potentially serious health issues, say doctors reporting a recent case study about a man hospitalized for the condition.
More kids entering kindergarten are obese
Health News // 21 hours ago
More kids entering kindergarten are obese
Despite reports that rates of childhood obesity are decreasing, kids seem to be packing on pounds at younger ages.
Teens are three times more likely to develop marijuana addiction than adults
Health News // 21 hours ago
Teens are three times more likely to develop marijuana addiction than adults
In yet another report that illustrates the dangers pot poses to the young, developing brain, a new British study finds teenagers are much more likely than adults to develop an addiction to marijuana.
Age may play a role in COVID-19 vaccine acceptance
Health News // 21 hours ago
Age may play a role in COVID-19 vaccine acceptance
Your age may play a huge role in whether you'll decide to get a COVID-19 vaccine, new research finds.
One protein seen as 'critical factor' in development of Alzheimer's disease
Prenatal exposure to chemicals may cause liver disease in kids
Study: Underactive thyroid may increase older person's risk of dementia
Autism spectrum disorder continues to grow steadily, study suggests
Study identifies six themes driving doctor burnout, suicide
