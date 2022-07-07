Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 7, 2022 / 10:03 AM

Overcrowding, old buildings led to COVID-19 surge in California prisons

By HealthDay News
Overcrowding, old buildings led to COVID-19 surge in California prisons
COVID-19 death rates among prisoners were higher than in the state of California and the United States as a whole, even though the prison had a lower proportion of older inmates than the local population, researchers found. Photo by sakhorn/Shutterstock

An array of problems, including overcrowding, led to a surge of COVID-19 cases in California prisons in 2020-2021, a new report details.

Preventing outbreaks in the future will require a comprehensive list of fixes, from reducing overcrowding in the state's 34 adult prisons to improving old buildings. Vaccination drives and methods for rapid detection are also necessary, researchers said.

Advertisement

"We found that many California prison officials and staff did heroic work under incredibly difficult circumstances," said study co-author Dr. Brie Williams, a professor of medicine at University of California, San Francisco.

"But in many cases, it still wasn't enough," Williams said.

RELATED COVID-19 vaccines prevented 58% of deaths, study estimates

When the U.S. national COVID-19 emergency was declared in March 2020, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) held about 120,000 inmates and employed about 50,000 staff.

By December 2021, inmates had 50,000 documented COVID-19 cases, as did 16,000 prison staff. About 240 inmates died from COVID-19, as did 26 workers.

Advertisement

The report was produced by researchers at University of California, Berkeley as well as UCSF, under the auspices of CalPROTECT, a joint project between the two universities investigating COVID-19 transmission in California prisons.

RELATED Wearable activity trackers may detect COVID-19 before symptoms

"The CalPROTECT effort underscores the important role that cross-campus multidisciplinary teams of researchers can play in providing feedback to state agencies through academic-state partnerships," study co-author Dr. Stefano Bertozzi said in a Berkeley news release. He's a professor of health policy and management at Berkeley's School of Public Health.

California's prisons were at a disadvantage because of old and sometimes antiquated buildings, the researchers found. The institutions house thousands more inmates than they were designed to hold, making it nearly impossible to practice preventive measures like social distancing and isolating ill inmates.

The team also found inadequate heating and air conditioning systems, which meant inmates and staff alike were more likely to breathe air that contained the virus.

RELATED Expert warns of rare case of COVID-19 transmission from cat to human

Policymakers should have prioritized the early release of prisoners because of the building conditions, especially those who were elderly or at higher risk of infection, the authors said.

"In the United States, which holds a quarter of the world's incarcerated population, nearly half of state prisons reported that confirmed cases among incarcerated people were four or more times [and up to 15 times] higher than the rate found in the state's general population," the report said.

Advertisement

Risks may have been elevated because vaccinations are not required among prison staff, and many have declined to be vaccinated, the study noted.

Also, "every CDCR prison exceeded the case rate in its surrounding county," the authors said.

Death rates among prisoners were higher than in the state of California and the United States as a whole, even though the prison had a lower proportion of older inmates than the local population.

More than 1,000 inmates too sick to be treated in prison health facilities were admitted to local community hospitals during the pandemic. More than 150 were admitted to intensive care units. Inmates of color had higher risks of hospitalization than white inmates.

"We believe that state policymakers and prison managers should look closely at the lessons learned in this crisis to help assure we're better prepared in the future. This includes giving attention to massively reducing the prison population in our state in the interest of public health, as overcrowding is likely the single greatest health threat in a respiratory pandemic," Williams said.

More information

The COVID Prison Project tracks data in prisons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

FDA authorizes pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid for COVID-19
Health News // 6 minutes ago
FDA authorizes pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid for COVID-19
Patients who test positive for COVID-19 can now get the antiviral pill Paxlovid directly from their pharmacists, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday.
Coin-sized device may help detect measles virus in human saliva
Health News // 13 minutes ago
Coin-sized device may help detect measles virus in human saliva
July 7 (UPI) -- A coin-sized device may help detect the measles virus in human saliva, possibly allowing early diagnosis to help control the spread of this extremely contagious disease.
Pregnancy doesn't lower breast cancer survival rates, study shows
Health News // 48 minutes ago
Pregnancy doesn't lower breast cancer survival rates, study shows
Breast cancer survivors who would like to have a baby can take some reassurance from a new study that finds motherhood doesn't lower their future survival chances.
FDA to help foreign suppliers continue shipping baby formula to U.S.
Health News // 1 hour ago
FDA to help foreign suppliers continue shipping baby formula to U.S.
The Biden administration said Wednesday it is taking steps to ensure that international makers of baby formula can continue marketing their products in the United States, to avoid future infant formula shortages.
Grief associated with increased risk of death among heart failure patients
Health News // 9 hours ago
Grief associated with increased risk of death among heart failure patients
Swedish researchers found that heart failure patients who had been struck by the grief that comes with losing a loved one faced a 5% to 20% spike in their risk of dying from heart failure over the following four years.
Prenatal exposure to chemicals may cause liver disease in kids
Health News // 23 hours ago
Prenatal exposure to chemicals may cause liver disease in kids
July 6 (UPI) -- Prenatal exposure to several chemicals found in consumer and industrial products may be linked to the growing incidence of liver disease in children, a new study suggests.
One protein seen as 'critical factor' in development of Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 21 hours ago
One protein seen as 'critical factor' in development of Alzheimer's disease
July 6 (UPI) -- A new study has found that a protein called tau is a critical factor in the development of Alzheimer's disease, which may lead to better ways to deliver targeted treatment.
Cancer drug sabizabulin may reduce risk of death from COVID-19
Health News // 18 hours ago
Cancer drug sabizabulin may reduce risk of death from COVID-19
An experimental drug used to fight cancer may reduce the risk of death for COVID-19 patients by roughly 55%, a new study suggests.
Study: Underactive thyroid may increase older person's risk of dementia
Health News // 18 hours ago
Study: Underactive thyroid may increase older person's risk of dementia
July 6 (UPI) -- An underactive thyroid in older people may dramatically increase their risk of developing dementia, new research says.
COVID-19 vaccines prevented 58% of deaths, study estimates
Health News // 21 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines prevented 58% of deaths, study estimates
The U.S. COVID-19 vaccination program slashed the coronavirus' expected death rate by as much as 58%, saving hundreds of thousands of lives during the first two waves of the pandemic, a new study says.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

One protein seen as 'critical factor' in development of Alzheimer's disease
One protein seen as 'critical factor' in development of Alzheimer's disease
Prenatal exposure to chemicals may cause liver disease in kids
Prenatal exposure to chemicals may cause liver disease in kids
Study: Underactive thyroid may increase older person's risk of dementia
Study: Underactive thyroid may increase older person's risk of dementia
Case study warns of risks of vitamin D overdose
Case study warns of risks of vitamin D overdose
Autism spectrum disorder continues to grow steadily, study suggests
Autism spectrum disorder continues to grow steadily, study suggests
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement