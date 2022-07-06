Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 6, 2022 / 4:45 PM

Study: Underactive thyroid may increase older person's risk of dementia

By Judy Packer-Tursman
Study: Underactive thyroid may increase older person's risk of dementia
People over age 65 with hypothyroidism, or underactive thyroid, were 81% more likely to develop dementia than people of the same age without thyroid problems, a new study indicates. Photo by goanovi/Shutterstock

July 6 (UPI) -- An underactive thyroid in older people may dramatically increase their risk of developing dementia, new research says.

After adjusting for age, sex, and other risk factors, a Brown University-led team of researchers found that people over age 65 with hypothyroidism, or underactive thyroid, were 81% more likely to develop dementia than people of the same age without thyroid problems.

Advertisement

And investigators found more than a three-fold increase in dementia risk for older people whose thyroid conditions required thyroid hormone replacement medication.

"We don't think the medication itself is causing the risk. We think it's the severity of the disease," to the point where medication is needed," said Dr. Chien-Hsiang Weng, the study's lead author.

RELATED COVID-19 may trigger longer term thyroid issues, study finds

Roughly 12% of the U.S. population may develop a thyroid disorder in their lifetime, Weng , an clinical assistant professor of family medicine at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University in Providence, R.I., told UPI in a phone interview.

In their paper, which was published Wednesday in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, researchers said they hope these findings will "better inform physicians and patients alike of the risk factors of dementia and possible therapies to prevent or slow irreversible cognitive decline."

Advertisement

Weng said primary care doctors probably should test patients' thyroid function as consider it as one of the risk factors for dementia if patients suggest that their memory or thinking seems impaired.

RELATED Thyroid horomone overprescribed in older patients, study suggests

He added that people with thyroid problems "don't have to be panicky" about dementia risk, but they should stay on top of their illness with proper medical care instead of taking a wait-and-see approach if they have any concerns.

The investigators found that a history of hypothyroidism was not associated with an increased risk of dementia for younger individuals, ages 50 through 64. And they found no potential link between hyperthyroidism, or overactive thyroid, and dementia.

The latter finding is likely due to the fact that an overactive thyroid produces too much thyroid hormone that stimulates the brain, Weng said.

RELATED Too many hours working desk job may harm thyroid

Weng said it's not possible from this study's design to determine whether an overactive thyroid may cause other brain issues aside from dementia.

He cautioned that these findings arise from research that does not prove a causal relationship between hypothyroidism and dementia.

"This is an observational study. It's not a clinical trial ... so we can say that we do see these associations [between underactive thyroid and dementia], but we can't say that this is causing dementia," Weng said.

Advertisement

"We can only say we do see this association and it's a risk factor," he said.

However, he added, "It still shows significant, increased risk, and this is one of the larger studies looking at this problem."

The study involved nearly 15,700 individuals in Taiwan's National Health Insurance Research Database, who either were newly diagnosed (between 2006 and 2013) with dementia or had no dementia.

After matching cases and controls 1:1 by age and sex, the researchers then determined whether the study participants had a history of thyroid disorders.

Latest Headlines

One protein seen as 'critical factor' in development of Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 2 hours ago
One protein seen as 'critical factor' in development of Alzheimer's disease
July 6 (UPI) -- A new study has found that a protein called tau is a critical factor in the development of Alzheimer's disease, which may lead to better ways to deliver targeted treatment.
COVID-19 vaccines prevented 58% of deaths, study estimates
Health News // 2 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines prevented 58% of deaths, study estimates
The U.S. COVID-19 vaccination program slashed the coronavirus' expected death rate by as much as 58%, saving hundreds of thousands of lives during the first two waves of the pandemic, a new study says.
Case study warns of risks of vitamin D overdose
Health News // 3 hours ago
Case study warns of risks of vitamin D overdose
Vitamin D overdosing -- clinically called hypervitaminosis D -- is linked to a range of potentially serious health issues, say doctors reporting a recent case study about a man hospitalized for the condition.
More kids entering kindergarten are obese
Health News // 4 hours ago
More kids entering kindergarten are obese
Despite reports that rates of childhood obesity are decreasing, kids seem to be packing on pounds at younger ages.
Teens are three times more likely to develop marijuana addiction than adults
Health News // 4 hours ago
Teens are three times more likely to develop marijuana addiction than adults
In yet another report that illustrates the dangers pot poses to the young, developing brain, a new British study finds teenagers are much more likely than adults to develop an addiction to marijuana.
Age may play a role in COVID-19 vaccine acceptance
Health News // 5 hours ago
Age may play a role in COVID-19 vaccine acceptance
Your age may play a huge role in whether you'll decide to get a COVID-19 vaccine, new research finds.
Prenatal exposure to chemicals may cause liver disease in kids
Health News // 5 hours ago
Prenatal exposure to chemicals may cause liver disease in kids
July 6 (UPI) -- Prenatal exposure to several chemicals found in consumer and industrial products may be linked to the growing incidence of liver disease in children, a new study suggests.
Kids as young as 9 may be curious about alcohol, tobacco, pot
Health News // 5 hours ago
Kids as young as 9 may be curious about alcohol, tobacco, pot
Children as young as 9 and 10 start to wonder about tobacco, booze and even marijuana, and many may have easy access to these substances at home, new research shows.
Patients with atrial fibrillation after surgery at higher risk for heart failure
Health News // 6 hours ago
Patients with atrial fibrillation after surgery at higher risk for heart failure
The risk of being hospitalized for heart failure after surgery is higher in patients who develop an abnormal heart rhythm, a new, large study shows.
Many young adults have misconceptions of health risks of sun exposure
Health News // 6 hours ago
Many young adults have misconceptions of health risks of sun exposure
You might think everyone knows by now to protect against the sun's rays, but many Gen Zers apparently haven't gotten the message.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Autism spectrum disorder continues to grow steadily, study suggests
Autism spectrum disorder continues to grow steadily, study suggests
Prenatal exposure to chemicals may cause liver disease in kids
Prenatal exposure to chemicals may cause liver disease in kids
One protein seen as 'critical factor' in development of Alzheimer's disease
One protein seen as 'critical factor' in development of Alzheimer's disease
Study identifies six themes driving doctor burnout, suicide
Study identifies six themes driving doctor burnout, suicide
COVID-19 is third-leading cause of death for two years in a row
COVID-19 is third-leading cause of death for two years in a row
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement