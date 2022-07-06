Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 6, 2022 / 11:18 AM

Prenatal exposure to chemicals may cause liver disease in kids

By Judy Packer-Tursman
Prenatal exposure to chemicals may cause liver disease in kids
Prenatal exposure to several chemicals found in consumer and industrial products may be linked to the growing incidence of liver disease in children, according to a study by researchers including Vishal Midya (L), the primary author. Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai Institute for Exposomic Research

July 6 (UPI) -- Prenatal exposure to several chemicals found in consumer and industrial products may be linked to the growing incidence of liver disease in children, a new study suggests.

In their study published online Wednesday in JAMA Network Open, researchers said individuals are exposed daily through the food, water and consumer products to certain chemicals they described as "endocrine-disrupting."

Advertisement

Transmission of these chemicals can occur through the placenta, making the issue especially worrisome during embryonic development.

Transmission also is possible to babies through breast milk, but the precise time when liver injury or disease may develop is unclear, according to the researchers.

RELATED Study: A synthetic progesterone may be tied to greater cancer risk in offspring

They characterize the problematic chemicals as a wide class of environmental pollutants that include several pesticides, plastics, flame retardants and toxic metals.

Specific examples include perfluoroalkyl substances, also known as "forever chemicals," that are used in non-stick cookware and food packaging, as well as and polybrominated diphenyl ethers used as flame retardants in furniture and infant products.

Advertisement

This is the first comprehensive study on the association of prenatal exposure and mixtures of these chemicals to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, the researchers said.

RELATED Exposure to chemicals in plastic may increase postpartum depression risk

They described the illness as a rapidly growing problem in children that may lead to severe chronic liver disease and liver cancer in adulthood. It affects 6% to 10% of the general pediatric population and roughly 34% of children who are obese, the researchers said.

"These chemicals are usually in every human, with different levels of concentration," Vishal Midya, the study's primary author and a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Environmental Medicine and Public Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, told UPI in a phone interview.

"We do have these chemicals in our system, in our body, but [they] become very toxic in the early stages [of pregnancy] when you're exposed in the womb," Midya said, adding that more research is needed to determine whether in utero exposure to environmental toxins may cause more than liver disease.

RELATED Chemicals in cosmetics, other products linked to autism traits in boys

Midya also is a member of the medical school's Mount Sinai Institute for Exposomic Research, which studies the effects of environmental exposures on health.

People in the field describe the measurement of environmental causes for disease as the wave of the future now that the human genome has been sequenced.

Advertisement

According to Midya, the study's findings could lead to more efficient early-life prevention and intervention strategies to address the growing problem of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in children.

And understanding the environmental factors that accelerate the illness could reduce people's risk by giving them actionable information to make informed choices.

For example, Midya suggests that pregnant women find ways to limit exposure to the problematic chemicals, such as avoiding non-stick cookware, plastic food packaging and furniture that uses flame-retardant chemicals, canned food and beverages, pesticides and some cosmetics.

They also should steer clear of polluted water that may contain lead and more, she suggested.

Endocrine-disrupting chemicals interfere with people's hormone and metabolic systems, the researchers said. Previous studies have shown that exposure to these chemicals can lead to liver injury and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, but until now the potential effects of prenatal "mixture exposures" to these chemicals have not been studied in humans.

In their study, researchers measured 45 chemicals, including endocrine-disrupting chemicals such as PFAS, organochlorine and organophosphate pesticides, plasticizers (phenols and phthalates), PBDEs and parabens, in the blood or urine of 1,108 pregnant women from 2003 to 2010.

Midya said the term "mixture exposures" means that the scientists looked at all 45 chemicals simultaneously, though they could be broken down to specific ones.

Advertisement

When the offspring of the women participating were 6 to 11 years old, scientists measured the levels of enzymes and cytokeratin-18 that indicate risk for liver disease in the children's blood.

And they found elevated levels of those biomarkers in children who had been more highly exposed to environmental chemicals during pregnancy.

The study participants were enrolled in the Human Early-Life Exposome project, known as HELIX, a collaborative network of six ongoing population-based birth cohort studies in France, Greece, Lithuania, Norway, Spain and Britain.

Midya said there is no comparable data of this size and scope in the United States.

"Most chemicals are like slow poisons, and you have to wait for a long, long time" to gauge potential health effects, he said. "HELIX is attractive because it's already a long-term project, so you can see what's happening slowly, fanning out in front of your eyes."

Researchers acknowledged the study's limitations because they were unable to conduct a liver biopsy, which is considered the gold standard to establish a causal link with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. That is because of the risk and ethical limitations, given the children's age.

Further research is planned. Midya said the scientists want to collect mothers' data post-pregnancy and children's data over a longer period of time, checking chemical accumulations in the body.

Advertisement

"Not everything gets out of the system easily," he said.

Latest Headlines

Teens are three times more likely to develop marijuana addiction than adults
Health News // 8 minutes ago
Teens are three times more likely to develop marijuana addiction than adults
In yet another report that illustrates the dangers pot poses to the young, developing brain, a new British study finds teenagers are much more likely than adults to develop an addiction to marijuana.
Age may play a role in COVID-19 vaccine acceptance
Health News // 26 minutes ago
Age may play a role in COVID-19 vaccine acceptance
Your age may play a huge role in whether you'll decide to get a COVID-19 vaccine, new research finds.
Kids as young as 9 may be curious about alcohol, tobacco, pot
Health News // 1 hour ago
Kids as young as 9 may be curious about alcohol, tobacco, pot
Children as young as 9 and 10 start to wonder about tobacco, booze and even marijuana, and many may have easy access to these substances at home, new research shows.
Patients with atrial fibrillation after surgery at higher risk for heart failure
Health News // 1 hour ago
Patients with atrial fibrillation after surgery at higher risk for heart failure
The risk of being hospitalized for heart failure after surgery is higher in patients who develop an abnormal heart rhythm, a new, large study shows.
Many young adults have misconceptions of health risks of sun exposure
Health News // 1 hour ago
Many young adults have misconceptions of health risks of sun exposure
You might think everyone knows by now to protect against the sun's rays, but many Gen Zers apparently haven't gotten the message.
Autism spectrum disorder continues to grow steadily, study suggests
Health News // 18 hours ago
Autism spectrum disorder continues to grow steadily, study suggests
July 5 (UPI) -- A new study estimates the prevalence of autism spectrum disorder at 3.14% among children and adolescents in the United States in 2019 and 2020, a rising trend.
Heat, air pollution a deadly mix for older adults, study shows
Health News // 21 hours ago
Heat, air pollution a deadly mix for older adults, study shows
Heat coupled with smog can be a particularly lethal mix, especially for older adults, a new study finds.
COVID-19 stalled young people's desire to become pregnant, study says
Health News // 21 hours ago
COVID-19 stalled young people's desire to become pregnant, study says
July 5 (UPI) -- COVID-19's remarkable disruption of people's lives temporarily stalled young adults' pre-pandemic level of interest in getting pregnant, a new study says.
COVID-19 vaccines protect against severe disease regardless of body weight
Health News // 23 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines protect against severe disease regardless of body weight
COVID vaccination is highly protective against severe disease in people of all body weights, new British research finds.
Many Black, Hispanic teens in U.S. have vitamin D deficiency
Health News // 23 hours ago
Many Black, Hispanic teens in U.S. have vitamin D deficiency
Vitamin D boosts the immune system and helps prevent cancer, among other health benefits, but a significant number of Black and Hispanic teens have low levels of this nutrient, according to a new study.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Autism spectrum disorder continues to grow steadily, study suggests
Autism spectrum disorder continues to grow steadily, study suggests
Study identifies six themes driving doctor burnout, suicide
Study identifies six themes driving doctor burnout, suicide
COVID-19 stalled young people's desire to become pregnant, study says
COVID-19 stalled young people's desire to become pregnant, study says
New York City first to offer Paxlovid at COVID-19 testing sites
New York City first to offer Paxlovid at COVID-19 testing sites
COVID-19 is third-leading cause of death for two years in a row
COVID-19 is third-leading cause of death for two years in a row
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement