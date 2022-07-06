Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 6, 2022 / 4:58 PM

Cancer drug sabizabulin may reduce risk of death from COVID-19

By HealthDay News
Cancer drug sabizabulin may reduce risk of death from COVID-19
The cancer drug sabizabulin has been found effective in aiding severely ill COVID-19 patients, more so than previously authorized drugs, new research found. Photo by Tasique/Shutterstock

An experimental drug used to fight cancer may reduce the risk of death for COVID-19 patients by roughly 55%, a new study suggests.

The drug, sabizabulin, has been found effective in aiding severely ill COVID-19 patients, more so than previously authorized drugs, researchers reported Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Advertisement

Veru, the Miami-based drug developer, has applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization. The approval would provide another avenue of treatment for hospitalized patients.

"This looks super impressive," Dr. Ilan Schwartz, an infectious disease expert at the University of Alberta, Canada, told the New York Times. "We have a small number of treatments for patients with severe disease that improve mortality, but another treatment that can further reduce deaths would be very welcome."

RELATED COVID-19 vaccines prevented 58% of deaths, study estimates

However, the sample size of the study was relatively small, with just 134 patients given the drug.

Advertisement

"Overall, I think this is very exciting, although I would welcome larger and independent confirmatory studies," said Schwartz, who was not involved in the study.

Taken as a pill, the drug blocks cells from building molecular cables meant to transport materials from one area of the cell to another. Sabizabulin was initially developed by researchers at the University of Tennessee to fight cancer by cutting out this sort of highway access between tumor cells, preventing rapid growth.

RELATED COVID-19 vaccines protect against severe disease regardless of body weight

But the drug appears to work in COVID-19 patients by reducing life-threatening lung inflammation.

The trial included patients who were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment and receiving oxygen or mechanical ventilation. They had other risk factors such as obesity or high blood pressure that contributed to their high risk of dying from the disease. Because of this, they were allowed to be treated with other medications, such as steroids like dexamethasone, which is said to reduce death risk from COVID-19 by one-third.

But out of the 134 volunteers who took the drug and the 70 who received a placebo, the death rates of the two groups were drastically different after 60 days. More than 45% of the placebo group died compared to about 20% of those taking sabizabulin -- a 55% reduction in the overall risk of death.

Advertisement

Dr. David Boulware, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota who spoke with the Times, noted that the placebo death rate was alarmingly high. In contrast, he pointed to a trial of an arthritis drug given to COVID-19 patients where less than 8% of the placebo group died.

A few antiviral drugs have been shown to keep COVID-19 patients out of the hospital, but they generally don't work well with moderate to severe COVID, experts say. Paxlovid is one such drug usually given in the early course of the disease.

Veru said it halted the trial ahead of schedule because an independent advisory committee found the drug so effective that it would be unethical to continue giving some patients a placebo.

However, "trials which are stopped early routinely overestimate the effect," Boulware told the Times. "I would be skeptical that the effect is 55%."

More information

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration outlines current COVID-19 treatments.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

COVID-19 is third-leading cause of death for two years in a row

Latest Headlines

Prenatal exposure to chemicals may cause liver disease in kids
Health News // 7 hours ago
Prenatal exposure to chemicals may cause liver disease in kids
July 6 (UPI) -- Prenatal exposure to several chemicals found in consumer and industrial products may be linked to the growing incidence of liver disease in children, a new study suggests.
One protein seen as 'critical factor' in development of Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 4 hours ago
One protein seen as 'critical factor' in development of Alzheimer's disease
July 6 (UPI) -- A new study has found that a protein called tau is a critical factor in the development of Alzheimer's disease, which may lead to better ways to deliver targeted treatment.
Study: Underactive thyroid may increase older person's risk of dementia
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: Underactive thyroid may increase older person's risk of dementia
July 6 (UPI) -- An underactive thyroid in older people may dramatically increase their risk of developing dementia, new research says.
COVID-19 vaccines prevented 58% of deaths, study estimates
Health News // 4 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines prevented 58% of deaths, study estimates
The U.S. COVID-19 vaccination program slashed the coronavirus' expected death rate by as much as 58%, saving hundreds of thousands of lives during the first two waves of the pandemic, a new study says.
Case study warns of risks of vitamin D overdose
Health News // 4 hours ago
Case study warns of risks of vitamin D overdose
Vitamin D overdosing -- clinically called hypervitaminosis D -- is linked to a range of potentially serious health issues, say doctors reporting a recent case study about a man hospitalized for the condition.
More kids entering kindergarten are obese
Health News // 6 hours ago
More kids entering kindergarten are obese
Despite reports that rates of childhood obesity are decreasing, kids seem to be packing on pounds at younger ages.
Teens are three times more likely to develop marijuana addiction than adults
Health News // 6 hours ago
Teens are three times more likely to develop marijuana addiction than adults
In yet another report that illustrates the dangers pot poses to the young, developing brain, a new British study finds teenagers are much more likely than adults to develop an addiction to marijuana.
Age may play a role in COVID-19 vaccine acceptance
Health News // 6 hours ago
Age may play a role in COVID-19 vaccine acceptance
Your age may play a huge role in whether you'll decide to get a COVID-19 vaccine, new research finds.
Kids as young as 9 may be curious about alcohol, tobacco, pot
Health News // 7 hours ago
Kids as young as 9 may be curious about alcohol, tobacco, pot
Children as young as 9 and 10 start to wonder about tobacco, booze and even marijuana, and many may have easy access to these substances at home, new research shows.
Patients with atrial fibrillation after surgery at higher risk for heart failure
Health News // 7 hours ago
Patients with atrial fibrillation after surgery at higher risk for heart failure
The risk of being hospitalized for heart failure after surgery is higher in patients who develop an abnormal heart rhythm, a new, large study shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Autism spectrum disorder continues to grow steadily, study suggests
Autism spectrum disorder continues to grow steadily, study suggests
One protein seen as 'critical factor' in development of Alzheimer's disease
One protein seen as 'critical factor' in development of Alzheimer's disease
Prenatal exposure to chemicals may cause liver disease in kids
Prenatal exposure to chemicals may cause liver disease in kids
Study identifies six themes driving doctor burnout, suicide
Study identifies six themes driving doctor burnout, suicide
Case study warns of risks of vitamin D overdose
Case study warns of risks of vitamin D overdose
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement