Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 5, 2022 / 2:25 PM

COVID-19 stalled young people's desire to become pregnant, study says

By Judy Packer-Tursman
COVID-19 stalled young people's desire to become pregnant, study says
COVID-19's disruption of people's lives temporarily stalled young adults' pre-pandemic level of interest in getting pregnant, a new study says. Photo courtesy of LBJ Library

July 5 (UPI) -- COVID-19's social and economic disruption of Americans' lives extended into reproductive health choices, temporarily sapping young adults' pre-pandemic level of interest in getting pregnant, a new study says.

In the study published Tuesday in JAMA Network Open, a University of California-San Francisco-led research team described the pandemic's caseload surges in 2020 as being associated with "a significant short-term curtailing" of a trend in 2019 toward a greater desire for pregnancy, especially among people earlier in their reproductive lives.

Advertisement

The researchers said that understanding how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the U.S. population's desire to avoid pregnancy is needed to be able to properly interpret changes in the nation's pregnancy rates, birth rates and intervals, and abortion rates.

Moreover, they said that since disruptive events such as the pandemic can increase the desire to prevent or postpone pregnancy, "expanded contraceptive and abortion care models, such as pharmacy access, telemedicine and mail order, will be important to reproductive autonomy during future disruptions to medical care access."

RELATED Study supports getting mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in first trimester of pregnancy

The study's lead author was Corinne Rocca, an associate professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at UCSF's Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health.

Advertisement

To date, surveys have broadly found that as many as half of respondents have had declining interest in pregnancy or have wanted to postpone it during the pandemic because of health risks, financial concerns, loss of income and a sense of uncertainty about the future.

However, these studies also have found smaller proportions of respondents reporting an increased desire for pregnancy because of the pandemic as a way to introduce change and positivity in their lives and recalibrate their priorities.

RELATED Maternal mortality increased sharply at start of COVID-19 pandemic, study says

Despite these findings, researchers cited scant evidence of how COVID-19 has affected pregnancy desires at the population level because of methodological limitations that didn't compare people's intentions pre-COVID to what they felt during the pandemic and failed to measure the full range of feelings that people have about pregnancy.

The cohort study involved 627 participants aged 15 to 34 years in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. The reported their pregnancy preferences at baseline and every three months for up to 18 months between March 2019 and March 2021.

All of the study's participants were sexually active but not pregnant or sterilized. Their mean age was just under 25 years; 51% identified as Latinx and nearly 30% as White.

The study measured people's preferences using a "Desire to Avoid Pregnancy" survey tool. While participants' scores initially increased in the summer of 2020 when cases of COVID rose, scores returned to the pre-pandemic declining trend when cases surged again in the southwestern United States in the fall of 2020.

Advertisement

Researchers said this suggests that population-level changes in pregnancy preferences were short lived. By the fall 2020 caseload surge and it became clear that the pandemic would be a long-standing public health emergency, individuals "returned to their original trajectories" on pregnancy preferences.

The epidemiologists said this as consistent with fertility trends seen in reaction to other emergencies, wars or natural disasters, with short-term declines in fertility followed by rebounds.

Latest Headlines

Heat, air pollution a deadly mix for older adults, study shows
Health News // 5 minutes ago
Heat, air pollution a deadly mix for older adults, study shows
Heat coupled with smog can be a particularly lethal mix, especially for older adults, a new study finds.
COVID-19 vaccines protect against severe disease regardless of body weight
Health News // 2 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccines protect against severe disease regardless of body weight
COVID vaccination is highly protective against severe disease in people of all body weights, new British research finds.
Many Black, Hispanic teens in U.S. have vitamin D deficiency
Health News // 2 hours ago
Many Black, Hispanic teens in U.S. have vitamin D deficiency
Vitamin D boosts the immune system and helps prevent cancer, among other health benefits, but a significant number of Black and Hispanic teens have low levels of this nutrient, according to a new study.
COVID-19 is third-leading cause of death for two years in a row
Health News // 2 hours ago
COVID-19 is third-leading cause of death for two years in a row
COVID-19 has officially joined heart disease and cancer as a leading cause of death in the United States for two years in a row.
Study identifies six themes driving doctor burnout, suicide
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study identifies six themes driving doctor burnout, suicide
Doctor burnout and suicide are a growing concern, a new study finds.
Frozen sperm works as well as fresh for insemination, study finds
Health News // 3 hours ago
Frozen sperm works as well as fresh for insemination, study finds
July 5 (UPI) -- Frozen sperm is just as effective as fresh for insemination treatments, a new study says.
Study: Fewer than 7% of U.S. adults in good cardiometabolic health
Health News // 4 hours ago
Study: Fewer than 7% of U.S. adults in good cardiometabolic health
Fewer than 7% of U.S. adults are in good cardiometabolic shape, and new research warns the trend is only getting worse.
Most U.S. kids have poor heart health, study shows
Health News // 5 hours ago
Most U.S. kids have poor heart health, study shows
Most U.S. children and adults have poor scores for heart health, according to a new assessment tool called "Life's Essential 8."
More Americans becoming obese in early adulthood
Health News // 5 hours ago
More Americans becoming obese in early adulthood
The obesity epidemic isn't slowing down anytime soon, and new research delivers even worse news: Most American adults have not only gained more weight, but they gained most of it earlier in life.
New York City first to offer Paxlovid at COVID-19 testing sites
Health News // 2 days ago
New York City first to offer Paxlovid at COVID-19 testing sites
New York City's Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday that the city has launched the first-of-their-kind mobile COVID-19 testing units that will also dispense the antiviral drug Paxlovid to those who test positive.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New York City first to offer Paxlovid at COVID-19 testing sites
New York City first to offer Paxlovid at COVID-19 testing sites
Study: Fewer than 7% of U.S. adults in good cardiometabolic health
Study: Fewer than 7% of U.S. adults in good cardiometabolic health
Natural gas from cooking stoves contains hazardous air pollutants
Natural gas from cooking stoves contains hazardous air pollutants
Hundreds sickened in 26 states after eating Daily Harvest lentil crumbles
Hundreds sickened in 26 states after eating Daily Harvest lentil crumbles
Most U.S. kids have poor heart health, study shows
Most U.S. kids have poor heart health, study shows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement