Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 1, 2022 / 9:26 AM

Independence Day activities bring risks for those with asthma, allergies

By HealthDay News
Independence Day activities bring risks for those with asthma, allergies
The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology offers some tips for keeping asthma and allergies in check on Independence Day. Photo by StockSnap/Pixabay

It's time to enjoy summer celebrations, but allergies and asthma can put a damper on the festivities.

They don't need to. The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) offers some tips for keeping them in check.

Advertisement

"The 4th of July is a favorite holiday for many Americans because it's in the middle of summer and folks can enjoy lovely weather with their festivities," said allergist Dr. Mark Corbett, president of ACAAI. "But that doesn't mean allergy and asthma symptoms won't flare. Those with asthma need to be cautious at events where smoke will be featured. Smoke in any form -- from fireworks, bonfires, or campfires -- should be on the list of things to bypass."

If your celebrations will be outdoors and you have grass or pollen allergies, take your medicines well before the event, the ACAAI suggests. Those medications will need time to work. If you have asthma, stay consistent with both your quick relief and long-term control meds.

RELATED Corticosteroids often fail to help people with severe asthma

Sudden changes in temperature can trigger an asthma attack, including going into an air-conditioned space from the heat or jumping into cold water. In cases of extreme heat or humid, high pollen days, stay inside as much as possible, the ACAAI suggests. You might also consider indoor exercise, if possible.

Advertisement

Watch out for food allergies at picnics and barbecues. Ask guests to label their dishes or consider leaving out common allergens. Label any food you're sharing at a potluck, so others can be aware of allergens.

Lone Star Tick bites can make you allergic to red meats. If you suspect this has happened to you, talk to an allergist. Meat from any mammal - beef, lamb, pork, goat, and even whale and seal -- can cause an allergic reaction.

RELATED Inhaler combining albuterol, budesonide may stop asthma attacks

While chlorine isn't an allergen, it can be irritating, causing eye and nose itching. It can also cause some people with asthma to have trouble breathing. Washing the affected skin area with clean water typically removes the irritant. A doctor can prescribe a corticosteroid cream if needed.

More information

The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health has more on seasonal allergies.

RELATED Asthma, allergies may increase risk for heart disease

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Concerns mount over accuracy of online abortion information, privacy of searches
Health News // 5 hours ago
Concerns mount over accuracy of online abortion information, privacy of searches
WASHINGTON, July 1 (UPI) -- In a post-Roe world, the possibility of receiving online misinformation about abortion, as well as maintaining privacy when seeking to learn about reproductive healthcare, have become major concerns.
Banking stool samples may improve healthy aging
Health News // 7 hours ago
Banking stool samples may improve healthy aging
Banking samples of your own poop in your youth and then transplanting them back when you're old might be a key to healthy aging, scientists suggest.
Study suggests link between drought and diarrhea in children
Health News // 16 hours ago
Study suggests link between drought and diarrhea in children
June 30 (UPI) -- While cases of diarrhea in children often increase after heavy rains and flooding, new research suggests a link between extended droughts and the at-times deadly illness for those under the age of 5.
Tiny, implantable 'nerve coolers' could offer new hope tor pain sufferers
Health News // 19 hours ago
Tiny, implantable 'nerve coolers' could offer new hope tor pain sufferers
June 30 (UPI) -- To alleviate opiate misuse, scientists said they have developed and implanted tiny "nerve coolers" in rats that provided targeted, on-demand pain relief. The device may be used in humans within several years.
Cancer survivors at greater risk for heart disease, study shows
Health News // 20 hours ago
Cancer survivors at greater risk for heart disease, study shows
If you survive cancer, you're more apt to have heart trouble later on, a new study shows.
Brain changes during menopause may increase risk of Alzheimer's
Health News // 22 hours ago
Brain changes during menopause may increase risk of Alzheimer's
Women are more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease than men, and a new study shows that certain brain changes known to increase this risk may accrue during menopause.
Many parents are lax on fireworks safety to protect kids
Health News // 23 hours ago
Many parents are lax on fireworks safety to protect kids
Many U.S. parents don't take proper precautions to protect their children from fireworks-related burns and injuries, claims a new survey released just ahead of the Fourth of July.
Study supports getting mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in first trimester of pregnancy
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study supports getting mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in first trimester of pregnancy
New research suggests that getting an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine earlier in pregnancy may be better.
Global road safety measures could save 540,000 lives a year, study estimates
Health News // 23 hours ago
Global road safety measures could save 540,000 lives a year, study estimates
As the United Nations convenes a meeting on global road safety, new research suggests that if nations focused on key safety measures, about 540,000 lives a year could be saved.
Newly identified gene may be reason women have greater risk of Alzheimer's
Health News // 1 day ago
Newly identified gene may be reason women have greater risk of Alzheimer's
WASHINGTON, June 30 (UPI) -- New research has identified a novel gene for Alzheimer's disease in women, furthering efforts to explain why the disease is more prevalent in females than males.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Newly identified gene may be reason women have greater risk of Alzheimer's
Newly identified gene may be reason women have greater risk of Alzheimer's
Staffing crisis leads to shortage of nursing home beds in U.S.
Staffing crisis leads to shortage of nursing home beds in U.S.
Strain of MRSA 'superbug' in pigs can jump to humans
Strain of MRSA 'superbug' in pigs can jump to humans
Tiny, implantable 'nerve coolers' could offer new hope tor pain sufferers
Tiny, implantable 'nerve coolers' could offer new hope tor pain sufferers
Concerns mount over accuracy of online abortion information, privacy of searches
Concerns mount over accuracy of online abortion information, privacy of searches
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement