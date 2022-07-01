Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 1, 2022 / 11:18 AM

Injuries, deaths from fireworks climb 25% in 15 years

By HealthDay News
Injuries, deaths from fireworks climb 25% in 15 years
Last year alone, nine people died in incidents involving fireworks while 11,500 were injured, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. File photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Fourth of July celebrations often include festive picnics and dazzling fireworks, but these holiday pyrotechnics are causing a growing number of injuries and deaths.

Fireworks-related injuries and deaths in the United States have climbed by about 25% over the past 15 years, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports.

Advertisement

Last year alone, nine people died in incidents involving fireworks while 11,500 were injured.

"It's imperative that consumers know the risks involved in using fireworks, so injuries and tragedies can be prevented. The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to watch the professional displays," said CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric. In addition, he said, "CPSC's Office of Compliance and Field Operations continues to work closely with other federal agencies to prevent the sale of illegal consumer fireworks."

RELATED Independence Day activities bring risks for those with asthma, allergies

Six of those nine fireworks-related deaths were associated with firework misuse, the CSPC said. One death was associated with a mortar launch malfunction. In two incidents, the circumstances were unknown.

According to the safety commission's report:

Injuries were down last year compared to 2020, when they spiked to 15,600, as many public fireworks displays were canceled because of COVID-19.

RELATED Many parents are lax on fireworks safety to protect kids

Three-quarters of the total estimated fireworks-related injuries in 2021 occurred between June 18 and July 18 -- the peak time for sparklers, firecrackers and such.

Advertisement

The age group with the most injuries were young adults ages 20 to 24, the CSPC reported.

About 1,500 of the emergency department visits involved firecracker injuries and another 1,100 involved sparklers. About one-third of injuries were burns. Hands, fingers, head, face and ears were the most injured body parts.

The devices were also less safe than expected, with 31% of those selected and tested containing noncompliant components, including fuse violations, the presence of prohibited chemicals and pyrotechnic materials overload.

Though the safest way to celebrate is by watching a professional fireworks show, the CSPC offered some additional tips:

  • Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers, which are hot enough to burn some metals.
  • Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of fire or other mishap.
  • Light fireworks one at a time, moving quickly away, while never placing any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse, the CSPC said.
  • Do not handle or try to relight malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them in water and throw them away. Also douse used fireworks before discarding.
  • Never point or throw fireworks, including sparklers, at anyone.
  • Do not use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol.
  • Only purchase and set off fireworks that are labeled for consumer use and that are legal in your area.
Advertisement

More information

The U.S.-based National Safety Council also offers fireworks safety advice.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Listeria outbreak kills one, sends 22 to hospital, CDC says
Health News // 21 minutes ago
Listeria outbreak kills one, sends 22 to hospital, CDC says
July 1 (UPI) -- At least 23 people in 10 states have been sickened and one of them has died in a listeria outbreak may have originated in Florida, U.S. health officials reported.
Viral infection from mosquito bite may attract more mosquitoes
Health News // 26 minutes ago
Viral infection from mosquito bite may attract more mosquitoes
When a mosquito bites and infects you with a virus like dengue or Zika, it also makes you smell good to other mosquitos, new research suggests.
Independence Day activities bring risks for those with asthma, allergies
Health News // 1 hour ago
Independence Day activities bring risks for those with asthma, allergies
It's time to enjoy summer celebrations, but allergies and asthma can put a damper on the festivities.
Concerns mount over accuracy of online abortion information, privacy of searches
Health News // 7 hours ago
Concerns mount over accuracy of online abortion information, privacy of searches
WASHINGTON, July 1 (UPI) -- In a post-Roe world, the possibility of receiving online misinformation about abortion, as well as maintaining privacy when seeking to learn about reproductive healthcare, have become major concerns.
Banking stool samples may improve healthy aging
Health News // 9 hours ago
Banking stool samples may improve healthy aging
Banking samples of your own poop in your youth and then transplanting them back when you're old might be a key to healthy aging, scientists suggest.
Study suggests link between drought and diarrhea in children
Health News // 17 hours ago
Study suggests link between drought and diarrhea in children
June 30 (UPI) -- While cases of diarrhea in children often increase after heavy rains and flooding, new research suggests a link between extended droughts and the at-times deadly illness for those under the age of 5.
Tiny, implantable 'nerve coolers' could offer new hope tor pain sufferers
Health News // 21 hours ago
Tiny, implantable 'nerve coolers' could offer new hope tor pain sufferers
June 30 (UPI) -- To alleviate opiate misuse, scientists said they have developed and implanted tiny "nerve coolers" in rats that provided targeted, on-demand pain relief. The device may be used in humans within several years.
Cancer survivors at greater risk for heart disease, study shows
Health News // 21 hours ago
Cancer survivors at greater risk for heart disease, study shows
If you survive cancer, you're more apt to have heart trouble later on, a new study shows.
Brain changes during menopause may increase risk of Alzheimer's
Health News // 23 hours ago
Brain changes during menopause may increase risk of Alzheimer's
Women are more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease than men, and a new study shows that certain brain changes known to increase this risk may accrue during menopause.
Many parents are lax on fireworks safety to protect kids
Health News // 1 day ago
Many parents are lax on fireworks safety to protect kids
Many U.S. parents don't take proper precautions to protect their children from fireworks-related burns and injuries, claims a new survey released just ahead of the Fourth of July.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Staffing crisis leads to shortage of nursing home beds in U.S.
Staffing crisis leads to shortage of nursing home beds in U.S.
Newly identified gene may be reason women have greater risk of Alzheimer's
Newly identified gene may be reason women have greater risk of Alzheimer's
Concerns mount over accuracy of online abortion information, privacy of searches
Concerns mount over accuracy of online abortion information, privacy of searches
Tiny, implantable 'nerve coolers' could offer new hope tor pain sufferers
Tiny, implantable 'nerve coolers' could offer new hope tor pain sufferers
Strain of MRSA 'superbug' in pigs can jump to humans
Strain of MRSA 'superbug' in pigs can jump to humans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement