Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 1, 2022 / 1:19 PM

Study: Nationwide abortion ban could cause 24% increase in maternal deaths

By HealthDay News
Study: Nationwide abortion ban could cause 24% increase in maternal deaths
If no abortions were permitted in the 26 states that have already banned or plan to ban abortion, there would have been 64 more maternal deaths in 2020, a new study found. Photo by Khakimullin Aleksandr/Shutterstock

If a national abortion ban follows a Supreme Court ruling overturning the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision, U.S. maternal deaths would likely increase by 24%, new research suggests.

That assessment, based on newly released 2020 data, is a 14% increase over an earlier estimate based on 2017 data.

Advertisement

Pregnant Black women would face even more dire impacts, with maternal deaths increasing by 39%, the study found.

If no abortions were permitted in the 26 states that have already banned or plan to ban abortion, there would have been 64 more maternal deaths in 2020.

RELATED Concerns mount over accuracy of online abortion information, privacy of searches

This study focused only on how maternal death rates are impacted by abortion simply because data shows staying pregnant carries a higher risk of death than having an abortion. It did not include data on how society might try to increase access to abortion for those living in states where it's illegal or how the criminalization of abortion will impact healthcare-seeking behaviors.

Advertisement

"The prior estimates relied on abortion rates, births and maternal mortality rates as of five years ago. Since then, abortions have increased, births have decreased and maternal mortality rates have worsened," said lead author Amanda Stevenson, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Colorado Boulder.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 0.41 deaths per 100,000 legal abortions between 2013 and 2018, and the maternal death rate was 23.8 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2020.

RELATED Internet searches for abortion meds ramp up, study says

In the new study, the researchers estimated that in the first year during which no abortions took place due to bans, the number of maternal deaths would increase from a baseline of 861 to 969. In years that follow, maternal deaths would increase to 1,071, which is 210 each year over baseline, a 24% increase. The increase would be much more for Black women.

"There is a robust network of Black-led research demonstrating how we can better support Black pregnant people who are at 2-3 times greater risk of dying because they're pregnant compared to other groups," Stevenson said in a university news release.

How the new state laws banning abortion would affect women depends on each state.

RELATED 'Ripple effect' after Roe: Obstacles to miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy care

In states with already high maternal death rates, as well as moderate to high abortion rates, maternal deaths would increase by about 29%, according to study estimates. These states would include Florida and Georgia.

Advertisement

Other states, where getting an abortion was already difficult, there may be little to no change. This includes states such as Nebraska, Missouri and West Virginia.

Solutions to stem these deaths include helping people in states where abortion is illegal obtain legal access to reproductive care, investing in the maternal health crisis and addressing "shocking" inequalities in maternal healthcare.

"Our estimates highlight how we can prevent the post-Dobbs [Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling] bans on abortion from increasing the already tragically high numbers of deaths due to pregnancy in the U.S.," Stevenson said. "Pregnancy shouldn't kill people -- in fact, in other rich countries it very rarely does."

The new findings were published on a preprint server and have not yet been peer-reviewed.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more information on maternal death rates.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Natural gas from cooking stoves contains hazardous air pollutants
Health News // 1 hour ago
Natural gas from cooking stoves contains hazardous air pollutants
The natural gas being piped into your home contains a wide array of toxic chemicals, including nearly two dozen so harmful they're classified as hazardous air pollutants, a new study says.
Hundreds sickened in 26 states after eating Daily Harvest lentil crumbles
Health News // 1 hour ago
Hundreds sickened in 26 states after eating Daily Harvest lentil crumbles
Fallout is mounting for the food delivery service Daily Harvest, which has voluntarily recalled a frozen food product suspected of sickening hundreds of customers in at least 26 states.
Nearly third of ground chicken may contain salmonella, investigation shows
Health News // 2 hours ago
Nearly third of ground chicken may contain salmonella, investigation shows
Nearly one-third of ground chicken may contain dangerous salmonella, a new Consumer Reports investigation shows.
Injuries, deaths from fireworks climb 25% in 15 years
Health News // 3 hours ago
Injuries, deaths from fireworks climb 25% in 15 years
Fourth of July celebrations often include festive picnics and dazzling fireworks, but these holiday pyrotechnics are causing a growing number of injuries and deaths.
Listeria outbreak kills one, sends 22 to hospital, CDC says
Health News // 3 hours ago
Listeria outbreak kills one, sends 22 to hospital, CDC says
July 1 (UPI) -- At least 23 people in 10 states have been sickened and one of them has died in a listeria outbreak may have originated in Florida, U.S. health officials reported.
Viral infection from mosquito bite may attract more mosquitoes
Health News // 3 hours ago
Viral infection from mosquito bite may attract more mosquitoes
When a mosquito bites and infects you with a virus like dengue or Zika, it also makes you smell good to other mosquitos, new research suggests.
Independence Day activities bring risks for those with asthma, allergies
Health News // 4 hours ago
Independence Day activities bring risks for those with asthma, allergies
It's time to enjoy summer celebrations, but allergies and asthma can put a damper on the festivities.
Concerns mount over accuracy of online abortion information, privacy of searches
Health News // 10 hours ago
Concerns mount over accuracy of online abortion information, privacy of searches
WASHINGTON, July 1 (UPI) -- In a post-Roe world, the possibility of receiving online misinformation about abortion, as well as maintaining privacy when seeking to learn about reproductive healthcare, have become major concerns.
Banking stool samples may improve healthy aging
Health News // 12 hours ago
Banking stool samples may improve healthy aging
Banking samples of your own poop in your youth and then transplanting them back when you're old might be a key to healthy aging, scientists suggest.
Study suggests link between drought and diarrhea in children
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study suggests link between drought and diarrhea in children
June 30 (UPI) -- While cases of diarrhea in children often increase after heavy rains and flooding, new research suggests a link between extended droughts and the at-times deadly illness for those under the age of 5.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Concerns mount over accuracy of online abortion information, privacy of searches
Concerns mount over accuracy of online abortion information, privacy of searches
Newly identified gene may be reason women have greater risk of Alzheimer's
Newly identified gene may be reason women have greater risk of Alzheimer's
Staffing crisis leads to shortage of nursing home beds in U.S.
Staffing crisis leads to shortage of nursing home beds in U.S.
Tiny, implantable 'nerve coolers' could offer new hope tor pain sufferers
Tiny, implantable 'nerve coolers' could offer new hope tor pain sufferers
Strain of MRSA 'superbug' in pigs can jump to humans
Strain of MRSA 'superbug' in pigs can jump to humans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement