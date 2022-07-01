Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 1, 2022 / 12:27 PM

Hundreds sickened in 26 states after eating Daily Harvest lentil crumbles

By HealthDay News
Hundreds sickened in 26 states after eating Daily Harvest lentil crumbles
Daily Harvest said it had received nearly 500 reports of people getting sick after eating Daily Harvest French Lentil + Leek Crumbles, and the company initiated a voluntary recall of the product on June 23. Photo courtesy of U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Fallout is mounting for the food delivery service Daily Harvest, which has voluntarily recalled a frozen food product suspected of sickening hundreds of customers in at least 26 states.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating. And an Oklahoma woman has sued the company, blaming one of its products for an array of serious health problems, including gastrointestinal illness and liver and gallbladder dysfunction, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

The company said it had received nearly 500 reports of people getting sick after eating Daily Harvest French Lentil + Leek Crumbles. Daily Harvest initiated a voluntary recall of the product on June 23.

The FDA said consumers, retailers and others should not eat, sell or serve the product.

RELATED Listeria outbreak kills one, sends 22 to hospital, CDC says

So far 133 adverse illness events can possibly be attributed to the crumbles, including 42 hospitalizations, according to the FDA.

Advertisement

The product, touted on social media by high-profile influencers, was shipped nationwide. Illnesses have been reported in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington state and Wisconsin.

The most recent reported illness was June 21, according to the FDA.

RELATED Nearly third of ground chicken may contain salmonella, investigation shows

Candice Smith, of Raleigh, N.C., told CNN Business she thought she was having a heart attack after eating the product.

"It was the worst night of my life," she said. Though she had no preexisting health conditions, Smith said she spent four days in the hospital undergoing tests on her enlarged liver and elevated liver enzymes.

Her gallbladder had to be removed, Smith told CNN.

RELATED Swiss chocolate maker stops production after finding salmonella

Carol Ready, the Oklahoma woman who has sued Daily Harvest, told the Los Angeles Times she wound up in the emergency room twice after eating the crumbles. She, too, had elevated liver enzymes and her gallbladder was removed.

The FDA is investigating in conjunction with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It said the company sent about 28,000 units of the product to U.S. consumers between April 28 and June 17. A small number of consumers received samples.

Advertisement

Daily Harvest touts its products as "vegan-friendly" and distributes them through online sales, direct delivery, its Chicago retail store and a pop-up store in Los Angeles.

The company contacted consumers for whom it had contact information and issued a credit, according to the FDA. Those who may still have the product in their freezers should throw it out.

All lot codes of the French Lentil + Leek Crumbles are affected. The product is packaged in a 12-ounce white pouch with the words "Daily Harvest" at the top, a large "CRUMBLES" immediately below the top and the words "French Lentil + Leek" in bold.

The FDA said anyone who experiences yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice), dark urine, itching with no rash, gastrointestinal illness, nausea, fatigue, body aches, severe abdominal pain and/or fever after consuming this product should contact their health care provider.

Providers should report these illnesses to their local health department, the FDA said.

More information

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration asks consumers to report adverse reactions to the manufacturer.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Nearly third of ground chicken may contain salmonella, investigation shows
Health News // 1 hour ago
Nearly third of ground chicken may contain salmonella, investigation shows
Nearly one-third of ground chicken may contain dangerous salmonella, a new Consumer Reports investigation shows.
Injuries, deaths from fireworks climb 25% in 15 years
Health News // 1 hour ago
Injuries, deaths from fireworks climb 25% in 15 years
Fourth of July celebrations often include festive picnics and dazzling fireworks, but these holiday pyrotechnics are causing a growing number of injuries and deaths.
Listeria outbreak kills one, sends 22 to hospital, CDC says
Health News // 1 hour ago
Listeria outbreak kills one, sends 22 to hospital, CDC says
July 1 (UPI) -- At least 23 people in 10 states have been sickened and one of them has died in a listeria outbreak may have originated in Florida, U.S. health officials reported.
Viral infection from mosquito bite may attract more mosquitoes
Health News // 1 hour ago
Viral infection from mosquito bite may attract more mosquitoes
When a mosquito bites and infects you with a virus like dengue or Zika, it also makes you smell good to other mosquitos, new research suggests.
Independence Day activities bring risks for those with asthma, allergies
Health News // 3 hours ago
Independence Day activities bring risks for those with asthma, allergies
It's time to enjoy summer celebrations, but allergies and asthma can put a damper on the festivities.
Concerns mount over accuracy of online abortion information, privacy of searches
Health News // 8 hours ago
Concerns mount over accuracy of online abortion information, privacy of searches
WASHINGTON, July 1 (UPI) -- In a post-Roe world, the possibility of receiving online misinformation about abortion, as well as maintaining privacy when seeking to learn about reproductive healthcare, have become major concerns.
Banking stool samples may improve healthy aging
Health News // 10 hours ago
Banking stool samples may improve healthy aging
Banking samples of your own poop in your youth and then transplanting them back when you're old might be a key to healthy aging, scientists suggest.
Study suggests link between drought and diarrhea in children
Health News // 19 hours ago
Study suggests link between drought and diarrhea in children
June 30 (UPI) -- While cases of diarrhea in children often increase after heavy rains and flooding, new research suggests a link between extended droughts and the at-times deadly illness for those under the age of 5.
Tiny, implantable 'nerve coolers' could offer new hope tor pain sufferers
Health News // 22 hours ago
Tiny, implantable 'nerve coolers' could offer new hope tor pain sufferers
June 30 (UPI) -- To alleviate opiate misuse, scientists said they have developed and implanted tiny "nerve coolers" in rats that provided targeted, on-demand pain relief. The device may be used in humans within several years.
Cancer survivors at greater risk for heart disease, study shows
Health News // 23 hours ago
Cancer survivors at greater risk for heart disease, study shows
If you survive cancer, you're more apt to have heart trouble later on, a new study shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Staffing crisis leads to shortage of nursing home beds in U.S.
Staffing crisis leads to shortage of nursing home beds in U.S.
Concerns mount over accuracy of online abortion information, privacy of searches
Concerns mount over accuracy of online abortion information, privacy of searches
Newly identified gene may be reason women have greater risk of Alzheimer's
Newly identified gene may be reason women have greater risk of Alzheimer's
Tiny, implantable 'nerve coolers' could offer new hope tor pain sufferers
Tiny, implantable 'nerve coolers' could offer new hope tor pain sufferers
Strain of MRSA 'superbug' in pigs can jump to humans
Strain of MRSA 'superbug' in pigs can jump to humans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement