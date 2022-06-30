Breaking News
Ketanji Brown Jackson has been sworn in as the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court
Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 30, 2022 / 10:23 AM

Study supports getting mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in first trimester of pregnancy

By HealthDay News
Study supports getting mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in first trimester of pregnancy
Researchers found lower-functioning antibodies in women who received the adenovirus-based vaccine than in those who received the mRNA vaccines. Photo by Free-Photos/Pixabay

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy can help protect both mother and baby.

But does it matter which vaccine or at what stage of pregnancy a woman receives her shots? New research suggests it does, and that getting immunized earlier in pregnancy may be better.

Advertisement

In their study, investigators focused on maternal immune responses to the vaccine and the transfer of COVID-19 antibodies to the fetus through the placenta.

"Our goal was to compare maternal antibody responses and transplacental transfer of antibody to the neonate with vaccination across all three trimesters of pregnancy, and across different vaccine platforms [Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson]," said study co-senior author Dr. Andrea Edlow, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital and an assistant professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Biology at Harvard Medical School.

RELATED Maternal mortality increased sharply at start of COVID-19 pandemic, study says

"We hope to use this information to better counsel patients wondering about vaccination in the first versus the second or third trimester," Edlow said in a hospital news release.

The researchers studied the antibody responses in 158 pregnant women who used Janssen's adenovirus-based vaccine, Moderna's mRNA vaccine and Pfizer's mRNA vaccine. They also evaluated maternal and umbilical cord blood in 175 maternal-neonatal pairs.

Advertisement

The team found lower-functioning antibodies in women who received the adenovirus-based vaccine than in those who received the mRNA vaccines. It also found subtle advantages in antibody levels and function in women who received the Moderna vaccine over the Pfizer vaccine.

RELATED Premature C-section births drop during COVID-19 pandemic

The mRNA vaccine-induced antibodies had higher levels and functions against the Alpha, Beta, Delta and Gamma variants, as well as vaccine-induced antibodies with neutralizing activity against Omicron.

Getting vaccinated in the first or third trimesters lead to more maternal immune responses relative to second-trimester vaccination. However, the transfer of antibodies to the fetus through the placenta was most efficient with first and second trimester vaccination.

"These data support the initial vaccine series early in pregnancy if it has not yet been administered, with possible boosting later in pregnancy if eligible, to optimize protective antibody titers for both mother and neonate," said co-senior study author Galit Alter, a core member at the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard and a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

RELATED COVID-19 vaccines do not increase risk for fetal abnormalities, study finds

The authors called for further research.

"Additional studies are needed to understand how to optimize maternal and neonatal immunity induced by vaccines in general during pregnancy," said co-senior study author Dr. Kathryn Gray, an associate obstetrician at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and an assistant professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive biology at Harvard Medical School.

Advertisement

The findings were published in Nature Communications.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID-19 and pregnancy.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Brain changes during menopause may increase risk of Alzheimer's
Health News // 53 minutes ago
Brain changes during menopause may increase risk of Alzheimer's
Women are more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease than men, and a new study shows that certain brain changes known to increase this risk may accrue during menopause.
Many parents are lax on fireworks safety to protect kids
Health News // 2 hours ago
Many parents are lax on fireworks safety to protect kids
Many U.S. parents don't take proper precautions to protect their children from fireworks-related burns and injuries, claims a new survey released just ahead of the Fourth of July.
Global road safety measures could save 540,000 lives a year, study estimates
Health News // 2 hours ago
Global road safety measures could save 540,000 lives a year, study estimates
As the United Nations convenes a meeting on global road safety, new research suggests that if nations focused on key safety measures, about 540,000 lives a year could be saved.
Newly identified gene may be reason women have greater risk of Alzheimer's
Health News // 5 hours ago
Newly identified gene may be reason women have greater risk of Alzheimer's
WASHINGTON, June 30 (UPI) -- New research has identified a novel gene for Alzheimer's disease in women, furthering efforts to explain why the disease is more prevalent in females than males.
Using inflatable neck rings in water can seriously injure infants, FDA warns
Health News // 21 hours ago
Using inflatable neck rings in water can seriously injure infants, FDA warns
Neck floats marketed for babies to use in water can lead to serious injury or death, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned this week.
Staffing crisis leads to shortage of nursing home beds in U.S.
Health News // 21 hours ago
Staffing crisis leads to shortage of nursing home beds in U.S.
There's a shortage of nursing home beds for the elderly in America due to a severe staffing crisis that has caused long-term care facilities to cut back on new admissions, new research shows.
Former MLS player Scott Vermillion had CTE before death, family says
Health News // 1 day ago
Former MLS player Scott Vermillion had CTE before death, family says
When former professional Major League Soccer (MLS) player Scott Vermillion died at age 44, he had stage 2 CTE, his family announced Tuesday.
Strain of MRSA 'superbug' in pigs can jump to humans
Health News // 1 day ago
Strain of MRSA 'superbug' in pigs can jump to humans
A strain of the superbug MRSA has emerged in pigs that is highly resistant to antibiotics and a growing cause of human infections.
Internet searches for abortion meds ramp up, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Internet searches for abortion meds ramp up, study says
WASHINGTON, June 29 (UPI) -- A sharp increase in Google searches for abortion medication increased the days immediately after the leak of the U.S. Supreme Court's draft opinion overturning Roe vs. Wade, a new study finds.
Untreated vision loss may raise risk of dementia
Health News // 1 day ago
Untreated vision loss may raise risk of dementia
Untreated vision loss may put an older adult at an increased risk for dementia, though it's not clear why, according to a new study.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Doctors urge caution over tampon shortage: Avoid DIY products
Doctors urge caution over tampon shortage: Avoid DIY products
Ability to stand on one leg for 10 seconds may predict longevity
Ability to stand on one leg for 10 seconds may predict longevity
Internet searches for abortion meds ramp up, study says
Internet searches for abortion meds ramp up, study says
Newly identified gene may be reason women have greater risk of Alzheimer's
Newly identified gene may be reason women have greater risk of Alzheimer's
Strain of MRSA 'superbug' in pigs can jump to humans
Strain of MRSA 'superbug' in pigs can jump to humans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement