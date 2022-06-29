Trending
Health News
June 29, 2022

Strain of MRSA 'superbug' in pigs can jump to humans

By HealthDay News
Strain of MRSA 'superbug' in pigs can jump to humans
University of Cambridge researchers said a particular strain of MRSA, short for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, has shown up in livestock over the past 50 years and is a potential threat to public health. Photo by Jai79/Pixabay

A strain of the superbug MRSA has emerged in pigs that is highly resistant to antibiotics and a growing cause of human infections.

University of Cambridge researchers said this particular strain of MRSA, short for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, has shown up in livestock over the past 50 years, probably due to widespread antibiotic use in farming. They said it is a potential threat to public health.

"Historically high levels of antibiotic use may have led to the evolution of this highly antibiotic-resistant strain of MRSA on pig farms," said Dr. Gemma Murrayn of the Wellcome Sanger Institute in Cambridgeshire, U.K. She worked on the new study while a member of the Department of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Cambridge.

"We found that the antibiotic resistance in this livestock-associated MRSA is extremely stable -- it has persisted over several decades, and also as the bacteria has spread across different livestock species," she said in university news release.

The strain -- called CC398 -- is dominant type of MRSA in pigs and other European livestock and a growing cause of human MRSA infections. It's associated with infections in people who have and have not had direct contact with livestock.

Although antibiotic use in European farming is lower than it once was, ongoing reductions in use are likely to have only a limited impact because the strain is so stable.

A notable case is in Danish pig farms. The proportion of MRSA-positive herds there increased from 5% in 2008 to 90% in 2018. Though pigs test positive for MRSA, it doesn't make them sick.

RELATED Soluble fiber reduces antibiotic resistance in digestive tract, study finds

"Understanding the emergence and success of CC398 in European livestock -- and its capacity to infect humans -- is vitally important in managing the risk it poses to public health," said senior author Lucy Weinert of the University of Cambridge.

Three mobile genetic elements in the MRSA genome are responsible for its ability to infect humans.

To study the issue, researchers reconstructed the evolutionary history of two genetic elements called Tn916 and SCCmec. These confer antibiotic resistance in MRSA. They have remained stable in pigs for decades and persist when jumping to humans.

RELATED Antibiotic-resistant bacteria may be passed between people and pets

A third mobile genetic element called φSa3, which enables the CC398 strain of MRSA to evade the human immune system, was found to have frequently disappeared and reappeared over time, in both humans and livestock. This suggests that CC398 can rapidly adapt to human hosts.

"Cases of livestock-associated MRSA in humans are still only a small fraction of all MRSA cases in human populations, but the fact that they're increasing is a worrying sign," Weinert said.

The European Union is banning zinc oxide, which has been used to prevent diarrhea in piglets, because of concerns about its environmental impact and promotion of antibiotic resistance. This ban may not reduce the prevalence of CC398, the authors said, because the genes that confer antibiotic resistance are not always linked to those that confer zinc treatment resistance.

The World Health Organization considers MRSA one of the greatest threats to human health.

The findings were published Tuesday in the journal eLife.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on MRSA.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Study: Inappropriate antibiotic use in kids increases healthcare costs

Internet searches for abortion meds ramp up, study says
Health News // 1 hour ago
Internet searches for abortion meds ramp up, study says
WASHINGTON, June 29 (UPI) -- A sharp increase in Google searches for abortion medication increased the days immediately after the leak of the U.S. Supreme Court's draft opinion overturning Roe vs. Wade, a new study finds.
Untreated vision loss may raise risk of dementia
Health News // 1 hour ago
Untreated vision loss may raise risk of dementia
Untreated vision loss may put an older adult at an increased risk for dementia, though it's not clear why, according to a new study.
Llamas produce immune particles that could fight COVID-19
Health News // 2 hours ago
Llamas produce immune particles that could fight COVID-19
Llamas are more than beautiful creatures -- they could also help protect humans from COVID-19 and a large array of similar viruses.
Annual flu shot may help prevent Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 2 hours ago
Annual flu shot may help prevent Alzheimer's disease
A yearly flu shot may do more than protect you from a nasty bout of influenza: New research suggests it may help guard against Alzheimer's disease as well.
Kids who stay active without screens are happier, healthier, study confirms
Health News // 2 hours ago
Kids who stay active without screens are happier, healthier, study confirms
Kids and teens who play sports, take music lessons, or socialize with friends after school are happier and healthier than children who are glued to a screen during these hours, new research confirms.
'Ripple effect' after Roe: Obstacles to miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy care
Health News // 4 hours ago
'Ripple effect' after Roe: Obstacles to miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy care
WASHINGTON, June 29 (UPI) -- As legal experts ponder what may happen next after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the Roe vs. Wade abortion ruling, health experts worry that pregnancy care in the United States will be compromised.
Study shows odds for emergency room visit rise with marijuana use
Health News // 20 hours ago
Study shows odds for emergency room visit rise with marijuana use
Toking up increases your risk of landing in the hospital, a new study reports.
Doctors urge caution over tampon shortage: Avoid DIY products
Health News // 22 hours ago
Doctors urge caution over tampon shortage: Avoid DIY products
June 28 (UPI) -- Amid a U.S. tampon shortage, health experts urge women to avoid substituting homemade products or trying to stretch a scant supply by wearing tampons for too long. Explore reusable products instead, they said.
Ingrained bias toward doctor's gender, race may affect treatment outcomes
Health News // 1 day ago
Ingrained bias toward doctor's gender, race may affect treatment outcomes
Deep-rooted bias may affect the way White patients physically respond to medical care provided by physicians of differing race or gender.
Maternal mortality increased sharply at start of COVID-19 pandemic, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Maternal mortality increased sharply at start of COVID-19 pandemic, study says
WASHINGTON, June 28 (UPI) -- In another worrying sign of COVID-19's sad toll on U.S. society, a new study finds that maternal mortality increased sharply at the start of the pandemic, disproportionately affecting Black and Hispanic mothers.
