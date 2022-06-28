Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 28, 2022 / 2:13 PM

Doctors urge caution over tampon shortage: Avoid DIY products

By Judy Packer-Tursman
Doctors urge caution over tampon shortage: Avoid DIY products
Doctors suggest coping with the tampon shortage by exploring reusable menstrual products, such as a menstrual cup (L) or period underwear. Photo courtesy of Pixabay

June 28 (UPI) -- Amid a U.S. tampon shortage, health experts urge women to avoid substituting homemade products or trying to stretch a scant supply by wearing tampons for too long.

They also suggest exploring reusable menstrual products, such as a menstrual cup or disc or period underwear.

Advertisement

Industry analysts attribute the continuing tampon shortage to two main factors exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic: ongoing supply chain problems and a shortage of raw materials, including plastic and paper.

Some obstetrician-gynecologists worry the shortage is hitting disadvantaged communities particularly hard.

RELATED Menstrual cups as effective as pads, tampons, study shows

"The current tampon shortage is unsettling and places people at risk of discomfort and even harm," Dr. Jen Villavicencio, an ob-gyn who practices in Silver Spring, Md., told UPI.

"Lack of access to affordable menstrual hygiene products is not a new issue and impacts marginalized populations such as those with housing instability, people who are incarcerated and those without access to clean, safe bathrooms," Villavicencio said.

Advertisement

Villavicencio, a first-generation Cuban American who leads equity transformation at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, noted that "while reusable menstrual products can be cost-effective in the long run, they come with hefty upfront costs, illuminating once again that menstrual equity is critical."

RELATED Ann Arbor, Mich., becomes first U.S. city to mandate free tampons, pads in public restrooms

The cost of a double-pack of menstrual cups ranges from about $8 to more than $100 on Walmart's website; packs of period underwear run from about $8 up to nearly $40.

Dr. Kate White, a Boston-based ob-gyn in practice for 20 years, told UPI she is offering three pieces of advice to her patients on the tampon shortage.

"The first is, this might be a good time to try different period products you've never tried before," such as menstrual "cups or discs or even period underwear," White said.

RELATED Two-thirds of poor U.S. women struggle to afford pads, tampons

"The second is, as you try to figure out what product to use, make sure you don't make your own tampons. This is not a good area for DIY," she said, since anything put into the body may leach or fall apart and cause serious infection.

"Third, I don't know how long the shortage is going to last, but people could talk to their doctor about how to stop their period for awhile" by using hormonal birth control, White said.

Advertisement

Villavicencio also advised caution in using tampons during the shortage.

"People should not undertake any efforts to extend the use of their tampons" during menstruation, she said. "They should continue to follow appropriate tampon use recommendations to avoid putting themselves in unhealthy situations."

Villavicencio pointed to the ACOG recommendation that people who are menstruating change their tampons every 4 to 8 hours.

Doing this reduces the risk of toxic shock syndrome, "which, while rare, can be deadly," she said.

Villavicencio also urged people to be careful in how they interpret online chatter and avoid taking matters into their own hands by trying to create the product at home.

"The Internet can be a highly unreliable source of medical information, and we do not recommend to anyone that they try to make their own tampons, as the risk of infection would be grave compared with store-bought tampons," she said.

Alternative products might have potential safety issues, too. For example, some manufacturers of period underwear are being sued for products allegedly containing harmful chemicals.

Latest Headlines

Ingrained bias toward doctor's gender, race may affect treatment outcomes
Health News // 4 hours ago
Ingrained bias toward doctor's gender, race may affect treatment outcomes
Deep-rooted bias may affect the way White patients physically respond to medical care provided by physicians of differing race or gender.
Maternal mortality increased sharply at start of COVID-19 pandemic, study says
Health News // 4 hours ago
Maternal mortality increased sharply at start of COVID-19 pandemic, study says
WASHINGTON, June 28 (UPI) -- In another worrying sign of COVID-19's sad toll on U.S. society, a new study finds that maternal mortality increased sharply at the start of the pandemic, disproportionately affecting Black and Hispanic mothers.
Race, region may be key to life expectancy, new state-by-state study shows
Health News // 5 hours ago
Race, region may be key to life expectancy, new state-by-state study shows
Americans' life expectancy varies widely -- based not only on race, but where in the country they live.
Study: Medicare could waste up to $605M on Alzheimer's drug vials
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study: Medicare could waste up to $605M on Alzheimer's drug vials
WASHINGTON, June 27 (UPI) -- The vials containing an expensive, controversial drug for Alzheimer's disease are fixed in size, yet the amount required by patients varies widely. This issue alone could waste $605 million in Medicare spending annually.
Antiviral pill Paxlovid cuts risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 patients by 45%
Health News // 23 hours ago
Antiviral pill Paxlovid cuts risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 patients by 45%
Paxlovid appears to be living up to its reputation as the Tamiflu treatment for COVID-19, maintaining its effectiveness even against emerging variants, a new study shows.
Postpartum depression can hit new dads, too
Health News // 1 day ago
Postpartum depression can hit new dads, too
Most people have heard that women can experience depression after the birth of a child. But the condition is not limited to moms: New dads can experience depression in the months after their baby is born, too.
Cyberbullying puts targeted adolescents at risk for suicide, study suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
Cyberbullying puts targeted adolescents at risk for suicide, study suggests
June 27 (UPI) -- Beyond the many stressors that young adolescents face, being a target of cyberbullying is an independent risk factor for suicide -- above and beyond traditional offline bullying, according to a study released Monday.
Silencing smartphone leads to more stress for many people
Health News // 1 day ago
Silencing smartphone leads to more stress for many people
Are you plagued by FOMO -- "fear of missing out"? Then silencing your smartphone may not be the stress-buster you think it is.
First monkeypox vaccine clinic in U.S. opens in New York City
Health News // 4 days ago
First monkeypox vaccine clinic in U.S. opens in New York City
New York City became the first U.S. city to start offering the monkeypox vaccine to those at high risk for the disease Thursday.
Study finds THC in 60% of CBD products tested
Health News // 4 days ago
Study finds THC in 60% of CBD products tested
You might be getting a little unwanted something extra when you buy a CBD product at your local grocers or supplements store, a new study warns.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ability to stand on one leg for 10 seconds may predict longevity
Ability to stand on one leg for 10 seconds may predict longevity
Antiviral pill Paxlovid cuts risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 patients by 45%
Antiviral pill Paxlovid cuts risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 patients by 45%
Study: Medicare could waste up to $605M on Alzheimer's drug vials
Study: Medicare could waste up to $605M on Alzheimer's drug vials
Maternal mortality increased sharply at start of COVID-19 pandemic, study says
Maternal mortality increased sharply at start of COVID-19 pandemic, study says
Study finds THC in 60% of CBD products tested
Study finds THC in 60% of CBD products tested
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement