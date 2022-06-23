Watch Live
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell talks about strength of U.S. economy, rising inflation at House hearing
Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 23, 2022 / 10:30 AM

Breast cancer tumor cells may spread more at night, study shows

By HealthDay News
Breast cancer tumor cells may spread more at night, study shows
Researchers discovered that breast cancer tumors generate more circulating cells when the host is asleep. Photo by Claudio_Scott/Pixabay

When breast cancer patients sleep, tumor cells may "awaken" and spread through the bloodstream, a surprising study out of Switzerland reveals.

Circulating cancer cells that later form new growths (metastases) do not arise continuously as previously assumed, according to researchers at ETH Zurich, the University Hospital Basel and the University of Basel.

Advertisement

"When the affected person is asleep, the tumor awakens," said study leader Nicola Aceto, a professor of molecular oncology at ETH Zurich.

Lead study author Zoi Diamantopoulou, a postdoctoral researcher at ETH Zurich, added, "Our research shows that the escape of circulating cancer cells from the original tumor is controlled by hormones such as melatonin, which determine our rhythms of day and night."

RELATED Plant-based diet after menopause may lower breast cancer risk

About 2.3 million people worldwide develop breast cancer each year. When their cancers are detected early, patients usually respond well to treatment, the authors noted. But treatment is more difficult if a cancer spreads, which occurs when cells break away from the original tumor and travel through the blood vessels to other spots in the body.

The new study included 30 breast cancer patients and mouse models.

The researchers discovered that tumors generate more circulating cells when the host is asleep.

Advertisement

Cells that leave the tumor at night also divide more quickly and thus have a higher potential to form new tumors than circulating cells that leave the original tumor during the day.

As such, the time of day when tumor or blood samples are collected for diagnosis may also influence findings. This was discovered by accident when colleagues worked unusual hours, Aceto said in an ETH Zurich news release.

Another clue about the impact of sleep was the surprisingly high number of cancer cells found per unit of blood in mice compared to humans, the researchers noted. As nocturnal animals, mice sleep during the day, which is when scientists collect most of their samples.

RELATED Poor blood sugar control risky for breast cancer survivors with diabetes

"In our view, these findings may indicate the need for healthcare professionals to systematically record the time at which they perform biopsies," Aceto said. "It may help to make the data truly comparable."

The researchers next need to figure out how these findings can be used to get the most from existing cancer treatments.

Aceto also wants to investigate whether different cancers behave like breast cancer and whether existing therapies can be made more successful if patients are treated at different times.

The findings were published Wednesday in Nature.

Advertisement

More information

The American Cancer Society has more on breast cancer.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Study: Highest risk women with densest breasts benefit most from 3D imaging

Latest Headlines

Moderna: COVID-19 booster targeting Omicron will be ready by August
Health News // 8 minutes ago
Moderna: COVID-19 booster targeting Omicron will be ready by August
Moderna Inc. announced Wednesday that the revamped COVID-19 booster shot it has developed to fight Omicron and its subvariants should be ready for public use by August.
Representation of women in clinical trials falls short
Health News // 49 minutes ago
Representation of women in clinical trials falls short
To ensure that all kinds of patients get drugs and devices that are safe and effective for them, they need to be represented in clinical trials, but a new study shows that representation of women continues to lag.
FDA expected to ban all Juul e-cigarettes in U.S.
Health News // 1 hour ago
FDA expected to ban all Juul e-cigarettes in U.S.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is poised to pull Juul Lab's e-cigarettes off the American market.
More than three-fourths of U.S. teens have gotten HPV vaccinations
Health News // 7 hours ago
More than three-fourths of U.S. teens have gotten HPV vaccinations
More and more of America's teens are getting vaccinated against the human papillomavirus virus (HPV), new research indicates.
Study shows link between likelihood to give money away, Alzheimer's risk
Health News // 8 hours ago
Study shows link between likelihood to give money away, Alzheimer's risk
A new study involving dozens of elderly men and women found a higher likelihood to give away money to anonymous individuals correlated with a poorer performance on the kinds of tests that screen for dementia.
CDC: 1 in 5 Americans report 'long COVID' symptoms after COVID-19 infection
Health News // 15 hours ago
CDC: 1 in 5 Americans report 'long COVID' symptoms after COVID-19 infection
June 22 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday shared data showing that one in five Americans who have been infected with COVID-19 have reported symptoms of "long COVID."
Health officials urge vaccination amid deadly outbreak of meningitis in Florida
Health News // 18 hours ago
Health officials urge vaccination amid deadly outbreak of meningitis in Florida
One of the worst meningitis outbreaks in U.S. history has prompted public health officials to urge gay and bisexual men who live in Florida or plan to visit the state to get vaccinated right away.
Acupuncture may ease common tension headaches, study suggests
Health News // 19 hours ago
Acupuncture may ease common tension headaches, study suggests
June 22 (UPI) -- Acupuncture may reduce headaches for people who have chronic tension-type headaches, a common problem possibly triggered by tightened muscles in the back of the head or neck, a new study said.
Air pollution can travel from lungs to brain through bloodstream
Health News // 20 hours ago
Air pollution can travel from lungs to brain through bloodstream
Breathing in air pollution can lead to toxic particles entering the brain -- and not just through the nose. New research suggests they have a direct pathway through the bloodstream.
Dropping low-dose aspirin could be dangerous for some patients
Health News // 20 hours ago
Dropping low-dose aspirin could be dangerous for some patients
Certain middle-aged adults may benefit from low-dose aspirin therapy, the American Heart Association noted, if they are at high risk for heart attack or stroke.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ability to stand on one leg for 10 seconds may predict longevity
Ability to stand on one leg for 10 seconds may predict longevity
Chicken bests plant-based meat alternative for protein intake, study suggests
Chicken bests plant-based meat alternative for protein intake, study suggests
Ageism is everywhere and can affect physical, mental health
Ageism is everywhere and can affect physical, mental health
Women are more likely than men to develop long COVID
Women are more likely than men to develop long COVID
Most vitamins, minerals won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer, panel warns
Most vitamins, minerals won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer, panel warns
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement