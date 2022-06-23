Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 23, 2022 / 2:00 AM

Study shows link between likelihood to give money away, Alzheimer's risk

By Alan Mozes, HealthDay News
Study shows link between likelihood to give money away, Alzheimer's risk
Those who gave away the most money to someone they didn't know fared the worst on tests designed to spot signs of early-stage Alzheimer's, a new study found. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Could the way a senior handles his or her money offer clues about their risk for Alzheimer's disease?

Yes, according to a new study involving dozens of elderly men and women that found a higher likelihood to give away money to anonymous individuals correlated with a poorer performance on the kinds of tests that screen for dementia.

Advertisement

The study did not, however, assess the mental state of seniors who might decide to more freely donate to a recognized charitable cause, stressed lead researcher Gali Weissberger, who conducted her work while a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine. She is now a senior lecturer with the interdisciplinary department of social sciences at Bar-Ilan University in Ramat Gan, Israel.

"We do not want to send the message that altruism is a negative behavior by any means," Weissberger noted. "It can be a very deliberative and positive use of one's money."

Advertisement

But spotting a possible link between an increased desire to give away money and heightened Alzheimer's risk could prove useful, she noted. It could help physicians and caregivers better screen for the sort of telltale behavior that indicates both a developing health issue and an increased vulnerability to financial scams and exploitation.

In a recent issue of the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, Weissberger's team reported on its work with 67 seniors.

At an average age of 69, none of the participants had a previous diagnosis of dementia or any form of mental health decline. All were given $10 to spend, and then paired up with an anonymous person in an online setting. That money could then be split up as each participant wished -- either to be kept or given away -- with allocations made in single dollar amounts.

RELATED Alzheimer's drug crenezumab has disappointing results in clinical trial

In turn, all participants completed standard thinking tests -- such as story and word recall tasks -- designed to spot signs of early-stage Alzheimer's.

The upshot: Those who gave away the most money to someone they didn't know fared the worst on the tests.

Weissberger said more tests will be needed with a larger group of participants, to get a more definitive sense of how strong the connection is between bad financial choices and Alzheimer's.

Advertisement

And she cautioned that "it is possible that there is a third underlying factor that contributes to both altruism and dementia" not accounted for in this study.

"However, our findings are consistent with a growing body of literature suggesting that poor decision-making and trouble handling money may be a very early sign of impending Alzheimer's disease," said Weissberger.

"Past work from our group and others have shown that financial exploitation of older adults is associated with brain regions vulnerable to age-related pathological changes," she noted. "Thus, it is possible that the inclination to give away money is a very early sign of early brain changes associated with Alzheimer's."

Rebecca Edelmayer, senior director of scientific engagement with the Alzheimer's Association, said the findings are "not necessarily surprising."

In fact, the study "adds to other work in this area that has suggested changes in judgment, financial ability or decision-making may be among the first memory and thinking changes that individuals and family members notice," said Edelmayer.

Still, she reiterated Weissberger's point that "these findings do not mean that older individuals who donate to charities often have dementia.

"There are many other personal, social and economic reasons why someone might be generous with their spending," Edelmayer noted.

Advertisement

"That being said, research has shown that other financial behaviors -- such as falling for scams or making late payments -- are associated with dementia," she said.

Edelmayer's advice: "Because older persons, especially those at greater risk for dementia, may be more vulnerable to making poor financial decisions, the Alzheimer's Association urges our community to be informed, vigilant and aware so that our loved ones are not subjected to fraud, scams or other financial harm."

More information

There's more on the telltale signs of Alzheimer's risk at the U.S. National Institute on Aging.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Artificial intelligence may diagnose dementia as accurately as clinicians Learning Latin dance steps may improve memory

Latest Headlines

More than three-fourths of U.S. teens have gotten HPV vaccinations
Health News // 4 minutes ago
More than three-fourths of U.S. teens have gotten HPV vaccinations
More and more of America's teens are getting vaccinated against the human papillomavirus virus (HPV), new research indicates.
CDC: 1 in 5 Americans report 'long COVID' symptoms after COVID-19 infection
Health News // 7 hours ago
CDC: 1 in 5 Americans report 'long COVID' symptoms after COVID-19 infection
June 22 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday shared data showing that one in five Americans who have been infected with COVID-19 have reported symptoms of "long COVID."
Health officials urge vaccination amid deadly outbreak of meningitis in Florida
Health News // 10 hours ago
Health officials urge vaccination amid deadly outbreak of meningitis in Florida
One of the worst meningitis outbreaks in U.S. history has prompted public health officials to urge gay and bisexual men who live in Florida or plan to visit the state to get vaccinated right away.
Acupuncture may ease common tension headaches, study suggests
Health News // 11 hours ago
Acupuncture may ease common tension headaches, study suggests
June 22 (UPI) -- Acupuncture may reduce headaches for people who have chronic tension-type headaches, a common problem possibly triggered by tightened muscles in the back of the head or neck, a new study said.
Air pollution can travel from lungs to brain through bloodstream
Health News // 12 hours ago
Air pollution can travel from lungs to brain through bloodstream
Breathing in air pollution can lead to toxic particles entering the brain -- and not just through the nose. New research suggests they have a direct pathway through the bloodstream.
Dropping low-dose aspirin could be dangerous for some patients
Health News // 12 hours ago
Dropping low-dose aspirin could be dangerous for some patients
Certain middle-aged adults may benefit from low-dose aspirin therapy, the American Heart Association noted, if they are at high risk for heart attack or stroke.
Lowering bedroom light for sleep might improve health, study suggests
Health News // 12 hours ago
Lowering bedroom light for sleep might improve health, study suggests
Keeping your bedroom dark not only helps you get a good night's sleep, but also may significantly lower your odds of developing three major health problems, a new study suggests.
Beneficial skin mites could be on verge of extinction
Health News // 13 hours ago
Beneficial skin mites could be on verge of extinction
Recent research suggests the helpful mites that keep pores clean might be on the verge of extinction.
Wearable activity trackers may detect COVID-19 before symptoms
Health News // 14 hours ago
Wearable activity trackers may detect COVID-19 before symptoms
New research suggests that wearable activity trackers that monitor the changes in your skin temperature, heart and breathing rates, combined with artificial intelligence, could be used to identify an infection.
Chicken bests plant-based meat alternative for protein intake, study suggests
Health News // 16 hours ago
Chicken bests plant-based meat alternative for protein intake, study suggests
June 22 (UPI) -- The popularity of plant-based foods is likely boosted by research touting its nutritional value. But a new study suggests when it comes to protein intake at the human cellular level, an American staple bests it: chicken.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ageism is everywhere and can affect physical, mental health
Ageism is everywhere and can affect physical, mental health
Ability to stand on one leg for 10 seconds may predict longevity
Ability to stand on one leg for 10 seconds may predict longevity
Chicken bests plant-based meat alternative for protein intake, study suggests
Chicken bests plant-based meat alternative for protein intake, study suggests
Women are more likely than men to develop long COVID
Women are more likely than men to develop long COVID
Most vitamins, minerals won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer, panel warns
Most vitamins, minerals won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer, panel warns
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement