Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 22, 2022 / 12:49 PM

Wearable activity trackers may detect COVID-19 before symptoms

By HealthDay News
Wearable activity trackers may detect COVID-19 before symptoms
Wearable technology could detect asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic COVID-19, according to a new study that found significant changes in five physiological indicators during the incubation, pre-symptomatic, symptomatic and recovery periods of COVID-19, compared with baseline measurements. Photo by A. Aleksandravicius/Shutterstock.com

Could your smartwatch know you have a COVID-19 infection before you do? It might be possible one day.

New research suggests that wearable activity trackers that monitor the changes in your skin temperature, heart and breathing rates, combined with artificial intelligence, could be used to identify an infection days before the symptoms start.

Advertisement

The findings were based on a tracker called the Ava bracelet, which is a regulated and commercially available fertility tracker that monitors breathing rate, heart rate, heart rate variability, wrist skin temperature, blood flow and sleep quantity and quality.

Researchers wanted to see if monitoring physiological changes could help develop a machine-learning algorithm to detect COVID-19 in people who could be spreading the infection days before they know they have the virus.

RELATED Black smartwatch users may see less accurate heart rate data

Participants were from a study started in 2010 to understand the development of cardiovascular risk factors in the European country of Liechtenstein.

Advertisement

For this study, published Wednesday in BMJ Open, the team drew 1,163 people from the study between March 2020 and April 2021.

The participants wore the bracelet at night, then used an app to record any activities that could alter central nervous system functioning, including alcohol use, prescription medications and recreational drug usage, as well as to record possible COVID-19 symptoms. They also took regular rapid antibody tests for COVID-19 and a PCR swab if they had any symptoms suggesting the virus.

RELATED Vibration device may help ease resting tremors in Parkinson's disease

About 11% of the study group, 127 people, developed COVID-19 infection during the study period. A significantly higher proportion of those who did develop COVID-19 said they had been in contact with people in their household or work colleagues who also had COVID-19.

About 52% of those COVID-19 patients, 66 in all, had worn their bracelet for at least 29 days before the start of symptoms and were confirmed as positive by PCR swab test. Those were the individuals who were included in the final analysis.

The investigators found significant changes in all five physiological indicators during the incubation, pre-symptomatic, symptomatic and recovery periods of COVID-19, compared with baseline measurements.

RELATED Smartwatch app may help detect atrial fibrillation

The algorithm was 'trained' using 70% of the data from 10 days before the start of symptoms within a 40-day period of continuous monitoring of the 66 people who tested positive for the virus. It was then tested on the remaining 30% of the data. COVID-19 symptoms in participants lasted an average of 8.5 days.

Advertisement

About 73% of laboratory confirmed positive cases were picked up in the training set. About 68% were found in the test set, up to two days before the start of symptoms.

The results may not be more widely applicable, the researchers said. The sample was also small, young and not ethnically diverse. Accuracy achieved was below 80%.

The algorithm is now being tested in a much larger group of people in the Netherlands. Results from that study including 20,000 people are expected later this year.

"Our findings suggest that a wearable-informed machine learning algorithm may serve as a promising tool for pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic detection of COVID-19," said the study authors, led by Dr. Lorenz Risch, from the Dr. Risch Medical Laboratory in Vaduz, Liechtenstein.

"Wearable sensor technology is an easy-to-use, low-cost method for enabling individuals to track their health and well-being during a pandemic," the researchers said in a journal news release.

"Our research shows how these devices, partnered with artificial intelligence, can push the boundaries of personalized medicine and detect illnesses prior to [symptom occurrence], potentially reducing virus transmission in communities," they concluded.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID-19.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Chicken bests plant-based meat alternative for protein intake, study suggests
Health News // 2 hours ago
Chicken bests plant-based meat alternative for protein intake, study suggests
June 22 (UPI) -- The popularity of plant-based foods is likely boosted by research touting its nutritional value. But a new study suggests when it comes to protein intake at the human cellular level, an American staple bests it: chicken.
Ability to stand on one leg for 10 seconds may predict longevity
Health News // 1 hour ago
Ability to stand on one leg for 10 seconds may predict longevity
It sounds easy, but standing on one leg for 10 seconds can be harder than you think. And your ability to do so -- or not -- may predict whether you are more likely to die within the next decade, a new study suggests.
Study links gum disease in pregnancy to higher risk of premature birth
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study links gum disease in pregnancy to higher risk of premature birth
A small preliminary study suggests that the health of an expectant mother's gums may affect her likelihood of a preterm birth.
Biden administration proposes rule to cut nicotine in cigarettes
Health News // 23 hours ago
Biden administration proposes rule to cut nicotine in cigarettes
The Biden administration on Tuesday proposed a new rule that would require tobacco companies to reduce nicotine levels in cigarettes in an effort to cut back on addiction and smoking-related deaths in the United States.
Vaping may boost teens' risk of heart, lung disease over lifetime, group warns
Health News // 22 hours ago
Vaping may boost teens' risk of heart, lung disease over lifetime, group warns
WASHINGTON, June 21 (UPI) -- The American Heart Association has issued a new warning for adolescents who use e-cigarettes: The popular pastime of vaping may increase the risk of heart and lung disease over the course of a lifetime.
Updated infant sleep guidelines warn against inclined products, bed-sharing
Health News // 22 hours ago
Updated infant sleep guidelines warn against inclined products, bed-sharing
New infant sleep guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) stress that parents make sure their infants sleep alone on their back on a flat surface and not in bed with mom or dad.
Pets help owners stay active, manage stress
Health News // 1 day ago
Pets help owners stay active, manage stress
While chronic stress is a key risk factor for heart disease and stroke, most cat and dog owners say pets help them chill out and stay active.
Most vitamins, minerals won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer, panel warns
Health News // 1 day ago
Most vitamins, minerals won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer, panel warns
June 21 (UPI) -- In a move that could upend the multi-billion-dollar U.S. vitamin industry, an authoritative panel of experts said most vitamins, minerals and multivitamin supplements won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer.
Kawasaki disease declines during pandemic, offering clues for prevention
Health News // 1 day ago
Kawasaki disease declines during pandemic, offering clues for prevention
A decline in cases of a rare heart disease in children during the COVID-19 pandemic may provide clues about its cause and how to prevent it, researchers say.
Women are more likely than men to develop long COVID
Health News // 1 day ago
Women are more likely than men to develop long COVID
Women are far more likely than men to suffer from long COVID, according to a broad new research review.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Medicare could save billions by buying generic drugs 'at Mark Cuban prices'
Study: Medicare could save billions by buying generic drugs 'at Mark Cuban prices'
Most vitamins, minerals won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer, panel warns
Most vitamins, minerals won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer, panel warns
U.S. death rate from alcoholic cirrhosis has tripled since 1999
U.S. death rate from alcoholic cirrhosis has tripled since 1999
Biden administration proposes rule to cut nicotine in cigarettes
Biden administration proposes rule to cut nicotine in cigarettes
Ageism is everywhere and can affect physical, mental health
Ageism is everywhere and can affect physical, mental health
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement