Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 22, 2022 / 4:13 PM

Health officials urge vaccination amid deadly outbreak of meningitis in Florida

By HealthDay News
Health officials urge vaccination amid deadly outbreak of meningitis in Florida
Twenty-four cases of meningitis (meningococcal disease) and seven deaths among gay and bisexual men are under investigation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Department of Public Health. Photo by DarkoStojanovic/Pixabay

One of the worst meningitis outbreaks in U.S. history has prompted public health officials to urge gay and bisexual men who live in Florida or plan to visit the state to get vaccinated right away.

Twenty-four cases of meningitis (meningococcal disease) and seven deaths among gay and bisexual men are under investigation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Department of Public Health. Officials said it was among the worst outbreaks ever among this group.

Advertisement

"Getting vaccinated against meningococcal disease is the best way to prevent this serious illness, which can quickly become deadly," said Dr. José Romero, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. "Because of the outbreak in Florida, and the number of Pride events being held across the state in coming weeks, it's important that gay and bisexual men who live in Florida get vaccinated, and those traveling to Florida talk to their health care provider about getting a MenACWY vaccine."

MenACWY is shorthand for meningococcal vaccine.

RELATED Vaccine for meningitis may protect against gonorrhea

The CDC is also emphasizing the importance of routine MenACWY vaccination for people with HIV.

Meningococcal disease can affect anyone. It includes infections of the lining of the brain and spinal cord (meningitis) and the bloodstream.

Advertisement

Vaccination is the best protection against it.

RELATED WHO launches first-ever plan to eliminate meningitis worldwide

To find out where to get the shot, call your health care provider, pharmacy, community health center or local health department, the CDC suggests. Insurance should pick up the tab for those for whom it is recommended during an outbreak.

During the outbreak, anyone in Florida can get a free MenACWY vaccine at any county health department.

If you have symptoms of meningitis, it is important to seek medical attention immediately. Symptoms can appear suddenly. They include high fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea/vomiting or dark purple rash.

RELATED Study: 13% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 suffer brain complications

The symptoms can first appear as a flu-like illness, but typically worsen very quickly.

The bacteria that cause the illness are spread through respiratory and throat secretions (saliva.) Typically, spreading these bacteria requires close or prolonged contact, such as kissing or being near an infected individual who is coughing.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on meningococcal disease.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Acupuncture may ease common tension headaches, study suggests
Health News // 42 minutes ago
Acupuncture may ease common tension headaches, study suggests
June 22 (UPI) -- Acupuncture may reduce headaches for people who have chronic tension-type headaches, a common problem possibly triggered by tightened muscles in the back of the head or neck, a new study said.
Air pollution can travel from lungs to brain through bloodstream
Health News // 1 hour ago
Air pollution can travel from lungs to brain through bloodstream
Breathing in air pollution can lead to toxic particles entering the brain -- and not just through the nose. New research suggests they have a direct pathway through the bloodstream.
Dropping low-dose aspirin could be dangerous for some patients
Health News // 2 hours ago
Dropping low-dose aspirin could be dangerous for some patients
Certain middle-aged adults may benefit from low-dose aspirin therapy, the American Heart Association noted, if they are at high risk for heart attack or stroke.
Lowering bedroom light for sleep might improve health, study suggests
Health News // 2 hours ago
Lowering bedroom light for sleep might improve health, study suggests
Keeping your bedroom dark not only helps you get a good night's sleep, but also may significantly lower your odds of developing three major health problems, a new study suggests.
Beneficial skin mites could be on verge of extinction
Health News // 2 hours ago
Beneficial skin mites could be on verge of extinction
Recent research suggests the helpful mites that keep pores clean might be on the verge of extinction.
Wearable activity trackers may detect COVID-19 before symptoms
Health News // 3 hours ago
Wearable activity trackers may detect COVID-19 before symptoms
New research suggests that wearable activity trackers that monitor the changes in your skin temperature, heart and breathing rates, combined with artificial intelligence, could be used to identify an infection.
Chicken bests plant-based meat alternative for protein intake, study suggests
Health News // 5 hours ago
Chicken bests plant-based meat alternative for protein intake, study suggests
June 22 (UPI) -- The popularity of plant-based foods is likely boosted by research touting its nutritional value. But a new study suggests when it comes to protein intake at the human cellular level, an American staple bests it: chicken.
Ability to stand on one leg for 10 seconds may predict longevity
Health News // 4 hours ago
Ability to stand on one leg for 10 seconds may predict longevity
It sounds easy, but standing on one leg for 10 seconds can be harder than you think. And your ability to do so -- or not -- may predict whether you are more likely to die within the next decade, a new study suggests.
Study links gum disease in pregnancy to higher risk of premature birth
Health News // 5 hours ago
Study links gum disease in pregnancy to higher risk of premature birth
A small preliminary study suggests that the health of an expectant mother's gums may affect her likelihood of a preterm birth.
Biden administration proposes rule to cut nicotine in cigarettes
Health News // 1 day ago
Biden administration proposes rule to cut nicotine in cigarettes
The Biden administration on Tuesday proposed a new rule that would require tobacco companies to reduce nicotine levels in cigarettes in an effort to cut back on addiction and smoking-related deaths in the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ageism is everywhere and can affect physical, mental health
Ageism is everywhere and can affect physical, mental health
Most vitamins, minerals won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer, panel warns
Most vitamins, minerals won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer, panel warns
Study: Medicare could save billions by buying generic drugs 'at Mark Cuban prices'
Study: Medicare could save billions by buying generic drugs 'at Mark Cuban prices'
Women are more likely than men to develop long COVID
Women are more likely than men to develop long COVID
Biden administration proposes rule to cut nicotine in cigarettes
Biden administration proposes rule to cut nicotine in cigarettes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement