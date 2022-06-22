Trending
Health News
June 22, 2022 / 7:27 PM

CDC: 1 in 5 Americans report 'long COVID' symptoms after COVID-19 infection

By Daniel Uria
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday shared data showing that one in five Americans who have been infected with COVID-19 have reported symptoms of "long COVID." File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Nearly one in five Americans who have had COVID-19 have also developed persistent symptoms known as "long COVID," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

Data from the Household Pulse Survey, a partnership between the CDC, the Census Bureau and other federal agencies, showed that more than 40% of adults in the United States have had COVID-19 and 19% of those have reported still having symptoms of long COVID.

Long COVID has been defined as "symptoms lasting three or more months after first contracting the virus and that they didn't have prior to their COVID-19 infection."

The data showed that overall one in 13 adults, or 7.5%, have long COVID symptoms, with older adults less likely to experience the symptoms as nearly three times as many adults aged 50-59 currently have long COVID compared to those 80 and older.

RELATED Women are more likely than men to develop long COVID

Additionally, 9.4% of women currently have long COVID symptoms compared to 5.5% of men.

Bisexual adults and transgender adults are also more likely to have long COVID symptoms compared to adults of other sexual orientations or gender identities, as 12% of bisexual adults compared to 7% of straight and gay and lesbian adults.

An estimated 15% of transgender adults have long COVID compared to 5% of cis-gender males and 9% of cis-gender females.

RELATED COVID-19 kids' vaccines available in Florida, but Gov. Desantis won't create state program

Nearly 9% of Hispanic adults have long COVID compared to 7.5% of non-Hispanic White adults and 6.8% of non-Hispanic Black adults and more than twice the percentage of non-Hispanic Asian adults at 3.7%.

Kentucky had the highest percentage of adults with long COVID at 12.7%, followed by Alabama 12.1%, Tennessee and South Dakota at 11.6%.

RELATED Study: Omicron less likely than Delta to cause long COVID

Latest Headlines

Health officials urge vaccination amid deadly outbreak of meningitis in Florida
Health News // 3 hours ago
Health officials urge vaccination amid deadly outbreak of meningitis in Florida
One of the worst meningitis outbreaks in U.S. history has prompted public health officials to urge gay and bisexual men who live in Florida or plan to visit the state to get vaccinated right away.
Acupuncture may ease common tension headaches, study suggests
Health News // 3 hours ago
Acupuncture may ease common tension headaches, study suggests
June 22 (UPI) -- Acupuncture may reduce headaches for people who have chronic tension-type headaches, a common problem possibly triggered by tightened muscles in the back of the head or neck, a new study said.
Air pollution can travel from lungs to brain through bloodstream
Health News // 4 hours ago
Air pollution can travel from lungs to brain through bloodstream
Breathing in air pollution can lead to toxic particles entering the brain -- and not just through the nose. New research suggests they have a direct pathway through the bloodstream.
Dropping low-dose aspirin could be dangerous for some patients
Health News // 4 hours ago
Dropping low-dose aspirin could be dangerous for some patients
Certain middle-aged adults may benefit from low-dose aspirin therapy, the American Heart Association noted, if they are at high risk for heart attack or stroke.
Lowering bedroom light for sleep might improve health, study suggests
Health News // 4 hours ago
Lowering bedroom light for sleep might improve health, study suggests
Keeping your bedroom dark not only helps you get a good night's sleep, but also may significantly lower your odds of developing three major health problems, a new study suggests.
Beneficial skin mites could be on verge of extinction
Health News // 5 hours ago
Beneficial skin mites could be on verge of extinction
Recent research suggests the helpful mites that keep pores clean might be on the verge of extinction.
Wearable activity trackers may detect COVID-19 before symptoms
Health News // 6 hours ago
Wearable activity trackers may detect COVID-19 before symptoms
New research suggests that wearable activity trackers that monitor the changes in your skin temperature, heart and breathing rates, combined with artificial intelligence, could be used to identify an infection.
Chicken bests plant-based meat alternative for protein intake, study suggests
Health News // 8 hours ago
Chicken bests plant-based meat alternative for protein intake, study suggests
June 22 (UPI) -- The popularity of plant-based foods is likely boosted by research touting its nutritional value. But a new study suggests when it comes to protein intake at the human cellular level, an American staple bests it: chicken.
Ability to stand on one leg for 10 seconds may predict longevity
Health News // 7 hours ago
Ability to stand on one leg for 10 seconds may predict longevity
It sounds easy, but standing on one leg for 10 seconds can be harder than you think. And your ability to do so -- or not -- may predict whether you are more likely to die within the next decade, a new study suggests.
Study links gum disease in pregnancy to higher risk of premature birth
Health News // 8 hours ago
Study links gum disease in pregnancy to higher risk of premature birth
A small preliminary study suggests that the health of an expectant mother's gums may affect her likelihood of a preterm birth.
