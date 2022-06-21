Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 21, 2022 / 10:46 AM

Women are more likely than men to develop long COVID

By HealthDay News
Women are more likely than men to develop long COVID
For women, lingering symptoms after a COVID-19 infection included fatigue; ear, nose and throat issues; as well as mood disorders like depression. They also had respiratory symptoms, and neurological, skin, gastrointestinal and rheumatic disorders. Photo by Joseph Choi/Flickr

Women are far more likely than men to suffer from long COVID, according to a broad new research review.

The review, published Tuesday in the journal Current Medical Research and Opinion, included 1.3 million patients, and revealed women were 22% more likely to develop persistent symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.

Advertisement

For women, lingering symptoms after a COVID-19 infection included fatigue; ear, nose and throat issues; as well as mood disorders like depression. They also had respiratory symptoms, and neurological, skin, gastrointestinal and rheumatic disorders.

In contrast, men with long COVID were more likely to have endocrine disorders, including diabetes and kidney issues.

RELATED Patients with diabetes may be up to 4 times more likely to develop long COVID

"Knowledge about fundamental sex differences underpinning the clinical manifestations, disease progression, and health outcomes of COVID-19 is crucial for the identification and rational design of effective therapies and public health interventions that are inclusive of and sensitive to the potential differential treatment needs of both sexes," the authors said in a journal news release.

Led by Shirley Sylvester, senior medical director for women's health at Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick, N.J., the researchers noted that differences in how men's and women's immune systems function could be an important factor.

Advertisement

"Females mount more rapid and robust innate and adaptive immune responses, which can protect them from initial infection and severity," Sylvester and colleagues wrote. "However, this same difference can render females more vulnerable to prolonged autoimmune-related diseases."

RELATED Study: Omicron less likely than Delta to cause long COVID

The review included data from papers published between December 2019 and June 2021. In all, just 35 of the more than 640,600 papers broke down data by gender with enough detail about symptoms to effectively compare differences in the way men and women respond to the disease. Other, more recent studies have examined the issue.

More studies have examined sex differences in hospitalization, ICU admission, ventilation support and death rates. But researchers said symptoms and long-term damage to the body have not been studied enough by sex.

"Sex differences in outcomes have been reported during previous coronavirus outbreaks," the researchers said. "Therefore, differences in outcomes between females and males infected with SARS-CoV-2 could have been anticipated. Unfortunately, most studies did not evaluate or report granular data by sex, which limited sex-specific clinical insights that may be impacting treatment."

RELATED Long COVID persists 15 months later for many who weren't hospitalized

The authors said data broken down by sex should be made available even if that was not a study's primary objective because the information could be of value to others. Analyzing that information is a key to addressing disparate disease outcomes, they said.

Advertisement

Researchers noted that women in professions such as nursing and education may be at higher risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2. There may also be gender-based differences in access to care that could affect treatment and lead to more complications.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID-19.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Most vitamins, minerals won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer, panel warns
Health News // 30 minutes ago
Most vitamins, minerals won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer, panel warns
June 21 (UPI) -- In a move that could upend the multi-billion-dollar U.S. vitamin industry, an authoritative panel of experts said most vitamins, minerals and multivitamin supplements won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer.
Kawasaki disease declines during pandemic, offering clues for prevention
Health News // 19 minutes ago
Kawasaki disease declines during pandemic, offering clues for prevention
A decline in cases of a rare heart disease in children during the COVID-19 pandemic may provide clues about its cause and how to prevent it, researchers say.
Study: Medicare could save billions by buying generic drugs 'at Mark Cuban prices'
Health News // 17 hours ago
Study: Medicare could save billions by buying generic drugs 'at Mark Cuban prices'
June 20 (UPI) -- Medicare could have saved $3.6 billion in 2020 by buying generic prescription drugs at the same prices offered by billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban's direct-to-consumer online pharmacy, a new study says.
Ageism is everywhere and can affect physical, mental health
Health News // 9 hours ago
Ageism is everywhere and can affect physical, mental health
Nearly all older adults have experienced some form of ageism in their day-to-day lives, a new study shows.
Artificial intelligence may diagnose dementia as accurately as clinicians
Health News // 19 hours ago
Artificial intelligence may diagnose dementia as accurately as clinicians
June 20 (UPI) -- A new study suggests that artificial intelligence may be as accurate as clinicians in taking the first step in getting timely medical care to seniors with suspected cognitive impairment: dementia diagnosis.
MIT-led team unveils tool to map mutations, better identify what drives cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
MIT-led team unveils tool to map mutations, better identify what drives cancer
June 20 (UPI) -- A research team led by Massachusetts Institute of Technology has unveiled a new computer model to better identify mutations in cancer cells' DNA that drive the growth of tumors -- as a way to help target drug therapies.
U.S. death rate from alcoholic cirrhosis has tripled since 1999
Health News // 22 hours ago
U.S. death rate from alcoholic cirrhosis has tripled since 1999
Americans may have a collective drinking problem, made worse by the obesity epidemic, new research suggests. The new study found that deaths from alcoholic cirrhosis have more than tripled in 20 years.
Unregulated products to treat skin tags, moles may cause harm
Health News // 23 hours ago
Unregulated products to treat skin tags, moles may cause harm
Dermatologists and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration both warn about the dangers of using unregulated products for do-it-yourself removal of moles, skin tags and another type of growth known as seborrheic keratoses.
Tongue, lip piercings may damage teeth, gums
Health News // 23 hours ago
Tongue, lip piercings may damage teeth, gums
Getting your tongue or lips pierced? Don't be surprised when your dentist is unhappy about it. These piercings can do damage to your teeth and gums, a new study warns.
Medicare's free wellness visits cut risk of amputation for patients with diabetes
Health News // 1 day ago
Medicare's free wellness visits cut risk of amputation for patients with diabetes
Annual wellness visits covered by Medicare reduce diabetes patients' risk of amputation by more than one-third, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Medicare could save billions by buying generic drugs 'at Mark Cuban prices'
Study: Medicare could save billions by buying generic drugs 'at Mark Cuban prices'
Alzheimer's drug crenezumab has disappointing results in clinical trial
Alzheimer's drug crenezumab has disappointing results in clinical trial
Ageism is everywhere and can affect physical, mental health
Ageism is everywhere and can affect physical, mental health
Patients fare better with general anesthesia for hip fracture surgery, study shows
Patients fare better with general anesthesia for hip fracture surgery, study shows
Artificial intelligence may diagnose dementia as accurately as clinicians
Artificial intelligence may diagnose dementia as accurately as clinicians
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement