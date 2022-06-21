Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 21, 2022 / 11:00 AM / Updated at 11:18 AM

Most vitamins, minerals won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer, panel warns

By Judy Packer-Tursman
Most vitamins, minerals won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer, panel warns
An authoritative panel of experts said most vitamins, minerals and multivitamin supplements won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer, according to the latest scientific evidence. File Photo by Billie Jean Shaw/UPI

June 21 (UPI) -- In a move that could upend the multi-billion-dollar U.S. vitamin industry, an authoritative panel of experts said most vitamins, minerals and multivitamin supplements won't prevent heart disease, stroke or cancer, according to the latest scientific evidence.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, in a recommendation statement published Tuesday in the journal JAMA, also specifically warned not to take beta-carotene or vitamin E for this purpose.

Advertisement

The panel said it found no benefit from taking vitamin E supplements to prevent cardiovascular disease or cancer in healthy, non-pregnant adults.

And it warned against taking beta-carotene for this purpose, explaining it increases the risk of lung cancer in people already at risk.

RELATED Expert panel refines guidelines for daily aspirin use to prevent heart attacks

Pregnant people still need essential vitamins, such as folic acid, and the guidelines do not apply to them or people trying to get pregnant, the task force said.

Dr. John Wong, a task force member, and interim chief scientific officer and an internist at Tufts Medical Center, told UPI that the panel is calling for additional research on the topic.

Advertisement

He noted that the task force had been awaiting results from a major three-year study of vitamins, but determined it was not long enough. And he said two large studies came to contradictory conclusions about whether vitamin D increased cancer-related mortality, "so we're calling for more studies to understand that discrepancy."

RELATED Vitamin E, selenium don't cut colon cancer risk, study says

Wong noted that the panel's new recommendation is consistent with a statement it issued in 2014, despite new data having emerged.

The Washington, D.C.-based national lobbying group for manufacturers of over-the-counter medicines and dietary supplements downplayed the task force's findings.

"The USPSTF found again what it found in 2014 and in 2021, that there is not yet enough evidence to determine if vitamin and mineral supplements help prevent cardiovascular disease and cancer," Duffy MacKay, senior vice president of dietary supplements for the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, said in a statement to UPI.

RELATED Drinking coffee associated with lower risk of death

"However," MacKay added, "dietary supplements should not be confused with drugs, and beyond the narrow focus of this review, the broader evidence base for the benefits of dietary supplements is growing rapidly."

He added: "The NIH Office of Dietary Supplements reminds healthcare providers that supplementation can be helpful for people including those over 50, those who could become pregnant, breastfed babies and toddlers, those who avoid certain foods or who have poor diets, and many others."

Advertisement

Nationwide, the majority -- 52% -- of adults participating in a federal survey reported using at least one dietary supplement in the prior 30 days. And 31% reported using a multivitamin-mineral supplement over that time period, the task force said.

Northwestern Medicine researchers wrote an accompanying editorial in support of the task force's new recommendations, calling vitamins "a waste of money" for non-pregnant, otherwise healthy individuals because there isn't enough evidence they help prevent cardiovascular disease or cancer.

"Patients ask all the time, 'What supplements should I be taking?' They're wasting money and focus thinking there has to be a magic set of pills that will keep them healthy when we should all be following the evidence-based practices of eating healthy and exercising," Dr. Jeffrey Linder said.

"The task force is not saying 'don't take multivitamins,' but there's this idea that if these were really good for you, we'd know by now," Linder, chief of general internal medicine in the department of medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, said in a press release.

He added that physicians' scant time with patients would be better spent in counseling them about exercise or smoking cessation to reduce cardiovascular risk, not discussing supplements.

Advertisement

Linder noted, however, that individuals with a vitamin deficiency can still benefit from taking dietary supplements, such as calcium and vitamin D, shown to prevent fractures in older adults.

The task force said its recommendations were based on a systematic review of 84 studies, in which its members found "insufficient evidence" that taking multivitamins, paired supplements or single supplements can help prevent cardiovascular disease and cancer in otherwise healthy, non-pregnant adults.

Latest Headlines

Kawasaki disease declines during pandemic, offering clues for prevention
Health News // 28 minutes ago
Kawasaki disease declines during pandemic, offering clues for prevention
A decline in cases of a rare heart disease in children during the COVID-19 pandemic may provide clues about its cause and how to prevent it, researchers say.
Women are more likely than men to develop long COVID
Health News // 53 minutes ago
Women are more likely than men to develop long COVID
Women are far more likely than men to suffer from long COVID, according to a broad new research review.
Study: Medicare could save billions by buying generic drugs 'at Mark Cuban prices'
Health News // 17 hours ago
Study: Medicare could save billions by buying generic drugs 'at Mark Cuban prices'
June 20 (UPI) -- Medicare could have saved $3.6 billion in 2020 by buying generic prescription drugs at the same prices offered by billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban's direct-to-consumer online pharmacy, a new study says.
Ageism is everywhere and can affect physical, mental health
Health News // 9 hours ago
Ageism is everywhere and can affect physical, mental health
Nearly all older adults have experienced some form of ageism in their day-to-day lives, a new study shows.
Artificial intelligence may diagnose dementia as accurately as clinicians
Health News // 19 hours ago
Artificial intelligence may diagnose dementia as accurately as clinicians
June 20 (UPI) -- A new study suggests that artificial intelligence may be as accurate as clinicians in taking the first step in getting timely medical care to seniors with suspected cognitive impairment: dementia diagnosis.
MIT-led team unveils tool to map mutations, better identify what drives cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
MIT-led team unveils tool to map mutations, better identify what drives cancer
June 20 (UPI) -- A research team led by Massachusetts Institute of Technology has unveiled a new computer model to better identify mutations in cancer cells' DNA that drive the growth of tumors -- as a way to help target drug therapies.
U.S. death rate from alcoholic cirrhosis has tripled since 1999
Health News // 22 hours ago
U.S. death rate from alcoholic cirrhosis has tripled since 1999
Americans may have a collective drinking problem, made worse by the obesity epidemic, new research suggests. The new study found that deaths from alcoholic cirrhosis have more than tripled in 20 years.
Unregulated products to treat skin tags, moles may cause harm
Health News // 23 hours ago
Unregulated products to treat skin tags, moles may cause harm
Dermatologists and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration both warn about the dangers of using unregulated products for do-it-yourself removal of moles, skin tags and another type of growth known as seborrheic keratoses.
Tongue, lip piercings may damage teeth, gums
Health News // 23 hours ago
Tongue, lip piercings may damage teeth, gums
Getting your tongue or lips pierced? Don't be surprised when your dentist is unhappy about it. These piercings can do damage to your teeth and gums, a new study warns.
Medicare's free wellness visits cut risk of amputation for patients with diabetes
Health News // 1 day ago
Medicare's free wellness visits cut risk of amputation for patients with diabetes
Annual wellness visits covered by Medicare reduce diabetes patients' risk of amputation by more than one-third, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Medicare could save billions by buying generic drugs 'at Mark Cuban prices'
Study: Medicare could save billions by buying generic drugs 'at Mark Cuban prices'
Alzheimer's drug crenezumab has disappointing results in clinical trial
Alzheimer's drug crenezumab has disappointing results in clinical trial
Ageism is everywhere and can affect physical, mental health
Ageism is everywhere and can affect physical, mental health
Patients fare better with general anesthesia for hip fracture surgery, study shows
Patients fare better with general anesthesia for hip fracture surgery, study shows
Artificial intelligence may diagnose dementia as accurately as clinicians
Artificial intelligence may diagnose dementia as accurately as clinicians
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement